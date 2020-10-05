Uber Nigeria has increased fares on its UberX with effect from Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

UberX is the most popular private car service on offer at Uber, commonly referred to as the ‘low-cost option’ for riders.

This was disclosed by the company, in an e-mail shared with the riders and seen by Nairametrics.

The ride-hailing firm increased its minimum fare from N400 to N500, Base from N200 to N220, per kilometer from N60 to N65.

The firm explained that the decision was taken to balance reliable earning opportunities for driver-partners, as well as a reliable and affordable service for the riders.

It stated, “While we have always tried to keep prices as low as possible, we need to be aware of the increased costs for driver-partners. This comes after implementing an in-depth earnings review to ensure that the Uber app continues to be a reliable economic opportunity for driver-partners, as well as an affordable option for riders. We believe that these fares remain competitive, and we’re committed to offering high-quality service to driver-partners in Lagos.”

Back story: Last February, Nairametrics reported that some riders of Uber and Bolt expressed their displeasure when they observed an alleged increase in the fares of the ride-hailing firms.

A customer who identified himself as Wole Akinde told Nairametrics that he noticed the surge in price; after he ordered a Bolt cab from his office around Opebi to Ojota, a trip he makes even before the ban. When the trip ended, he was shocked when he found he had to part with N1,300 as the trip charge, and not the usual N500-800 price range he used to pay.