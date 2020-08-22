Business
FG records revenue of N676.41 billion in July
The increase in revenue was attributed to higher crude oil sales and increasing tax receipts.
The Federal Government of Nigeria recorded total revenue of N676.41 billion in July compared to N653.35 billion in June.
Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, revealed that the rise in revenue was a result of higher crude oil sales and increasing tax receipts.
Nairametrics reported in July that the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) announced that the FG, States, and Local Governments shared N651.18 billion in Federation account revenues for the month of June, after recording a total revenue of N653.35 billion.
Mr. Idris said that sales tax from oil revenues increased for the month of July, coupled with increases from corporate and income duties. Meanwhile, oil surplus balance for the month of July was $72.41 million as at August 19.
Note that crude oil accounts for two-thirds of Nigeria’s revenue. However, the government has recently been making efforts to diversity its revenue streams, including by way of taxation. For instance, increased VAT also contributed to the increase in July’s revenue because the government recently increased VAT to 7.5% in February.
Crude Oil reached record lows in April due to falling demand caused by the pandemic and an oil trade war between the Saudis and Russia. OPEC+ agreed to daily cuts of 9.6 million barrels a day, which has seen oil rise to $44 per barrel. OPEC plans to continue the production cuts till September, especially for countries like Nigeria and Iraq who have not quite been compliant.
TiKTok to take legal actions against President Trump’s ban
The U.S. government is worried that such information on users could be passed on to China’s authorities.
TikTok recently disclosed that it would take legal action against President Trump’s executive order that ban transactions with the fast-growing video app and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance in a report credited to Reuters.
TikTok disclosed that it had tried to engage with the U.S administration for nearly a year, but faced “a lack of due process” and that the U.S authorities paid no attention to the facts.
“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” the company spokesperson said.
Back Story:
Recall Nairametrics, about a month ago broke the news on President Trump, issuing directives that banned any U.S. transactions with the Chinese tech firms —Tencent and ByteDance. The ban which is to take effect in 45 days counting from the date of the announcement and could attract retaliation from the Chinese.
According to Trump, the Chinese based apps “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information.” He went on to say that the application also captures personal information of Chinese nationals visiting the U.S.
While the popular based Chinese social app is known for short, trendy videos of people dancing and going viral among teenagers, the U.S. government is worried that such information on users could be passed on to China’s authorities.
Outrage on Twitter as DStv increases subscription fees amid COVID-19 pandemic
Thousands of Nigerians have reacted to this development on Twitter.
In a surprising development, yesterday, some DStv subscribers were informed about impending price increases. For instance, DStv Compact subscribers were informed to expect a 13.3% price increase to N7,900 up from N6,975, starting September 1st.
Similarly, the subscription fee for DStv Compact Plus was increased by 9.8% from N10,925 to N12,000. Nairametrics also understands that the subscription fee for DStv Premium was increased from N16,200 to 18,400, indicating a 13.6% hike.
Part of the notice by the leading pay-tv provider said, “Dear Customer, please be advised of a price adjustment on your DStv Compact package from 1 September. Your new monthly subscription will be N7,900.”
Note that this is happening barely a few days after lawmakers in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber summoned the company’s management to explain an earlier price hike in June.
As widely reported, DStv’s owners informed customers at the end of H1 2020 that it would be increasing prices for its bouquets in a bid to reflect the new Value Added Tax. The company said it had been absorbing the additional 2.5% tax, in hopes that the federal government would revert to the old tax rate before the end of Q1 2020. It also claimed that it would no longer be able to continue absorbing the extra costs, hence the decision to shift the burden to the customers.
Nigerians are dumbfounded and outraged
In the meantime, thousands of Nigerians have reacted to this development on Twitter. The reactions range from shock to pure outrage, with many people wondering why the government is not doing enough to checkmate DStv which is owned by South Africa’s MultiChoice.
Perhaps the saddest part of this development is the fact that it is happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating economic hardship that has come with it. And even though Multichoice tried to explain why the hike has become inevitable at this point, many customers would not be placated.
AfDB bans 4 Nigerian companies for engaging in fraudulent and deceitful practices
The 4 Nigerian firms will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has announced the 24-month debarment of 4 Nigerian companies from participating in the Bank’s financial projects for engaging in fraudulent and collusive practices during the tender for projects.
The companies that have been sanctioned and excluded include, Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited.
The disclosure was made in a press statement that was released by the multilateral Institution on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
READ: African Development Bank launches US$ 2 billion 1.625% Global Benchmark due 16 September 2022
The bank in its statement disclosed that an investigation conducted by its Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that the debarred companies engaged in fraudulent and collusive practices during a tender for the supply of water meters, automatic meters and house connection materials, under the Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria.
The statement from the AfDB reads, ‘’The African Development Bank Group on 20 August 2020, announces the 24-month debarment of Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited. All four companies are registered in Nigeria.’’
READ: AfDB second term presidency for Adesina will deepen Brazilian ties with Africa – IBRAF President
The sanction means that the 4 Nigerian firms will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period. In addition, the 24-month debarment of the companies qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.
The Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria is co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.