FG records revenue of N676.41 billion in July

The Federal Government of Nigeria recorded total revenue of N676.41 billion in July compared to N653.35 billion in June.

Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, revealed that the rise in revenue was a result of higher crude oil sales and increasing tax receipts.

Nairametrics reported in July that the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) announced that the FG, States, and Local Governments shared N651.18 billion in Federation account revenues for the month of June, after recording a total revenue of N653.35 billion.

Mr. Idris said that sales tax from oil revenues increased for the month of July, coupled with increases from corporate and income duties. Meanwhile, oil surplus balance for the month of July was $72.41 million as at August 19.

Note that crude oil accounts for two-thirds of Nigeria’s revenue. However, the government has recently been making efforts to diversity its revenue streams, including by way of taxation. For instance, increased VAT also contributed to the increase in July’s revenue because the government recently increased VAT to 7.5% in February.

Crude Oil reached record lows in April due to falling demand caused by the pandemic and an oil trade war between the Saudis and Russia. OPEC+ agreed to daily cuts of 9.6 million barrels a day, which has seen oil rise to $44 per barrel. OPEC plans to continue the production cuts till September, especially for countries like Nigeria and Iraq who have not quite been compliant.