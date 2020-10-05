The Federal Government has announced the approval of a special salary scale for teachers across the country.

This approval is coming as part of the message and incentive by the Federal Government to mark this year’s World Teachers Day, today, October 5, 2020.

This disclosure was made by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in a speech at an event on Monday, October 5, 2020, to mark the World Teachers Day.

The President has also announced the increase of the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years.

The Nigerian teachers over the years have been agitating for amongst several other things increase in their retirement age, increase in salary and better welfare packages.

In making the announcement at the 2020 World Teachers Day celebration in Abuja, President Buhari explained that the implementation of the new teachers’ salary scheme was to encourage the teachers in delivering better services





Details later…