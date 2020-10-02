NSE slaps charges on debt instruments traded on its platform

The Nigerian Stock Exchange is pleased to announce it has revised its trading fee structure, and as such effective from October 5, 2020, it will be charging 0.0005% (N5 per million) on debt instruments traded on its platform.

This was disclosed in a press release posted on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday 2nd October 2020 during trading hours.

This is in line with its ambition to support Nigeria’s economic growth by providing a liquid, efficient, and multi-asset securities exchange hub, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE” or “The Exchange”). In like manners, it is a step towards enhancing its Fixed Income Securities market segment, as well as the associated benefits to trade execution via its platform.

Backstory: As part of its liquidity-enhancing efforts, the Exchange introduced a trading fee moratorium, as communicated via a press release dated 11 August 2016, to stimulate activities and liquidity in the fixed income market.

However, following the end of the 4-year Fixed Income Securities Trading Fee moratorium, the Exchange has now received the regulatory approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to revise its fee structure. The revised fees will become effective from October 5, 2020. Under this revised fee structure, The Exchange will charge 0.0005% (N5 per million) on debt instruments traded on its platform.

The NSE offers a hybrid market for the execution of quote and order-driven transactions, providing dealers as well as institutional and retail investors access to increased liquidity in Fixed Income Securities.

By leveraging best-in-class market design and infrastructure, the NSE trading venue provides investors with an integrated straight-through trading and post-trade process, that supports efficient execution, without any trade failures across all asset classes including Fixed Income Securities.

Investors trading via the NSE platform can also enjoy access to diverse listed debt instruments including Federal Government, State Government, Corporates, Supranational, and Retail Savings Bonds.

The Exchange continues to conduct various training, workshops, and conferences on Fixed Income Securities products to build domestic capacity and enhance financial literacy, while encouraging inclusiveness.

However, the Nigerian Stock Exchange is committed to the corporate goal of providing investors and businesses with a reliable, efficient, and an adaptable exchange hub in Africa, to save and as well to access capital.