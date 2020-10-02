Stock Market
NSE slaps charges on debt instruments traded on its platform
The revised fees on debt instruments traded on its platform will become effective on 5 October 2020.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange is pleased to announce it has revised its trading fee structure, and as such effective from October 5, 2020, it will be charging 0.0005% (N5 per million) on debt instruments traded on its platform.
This was disclosed in a press release posted on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday 2nd October 2020 during trading hours.
This is in line with its ambition to support Nigeria’s economic growth by providing a liquid, efficient, and multi-asset securities exchange hub, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE” or “The Exchange”). In like manners, it is a step towards enhancing its Fixed Income Securities market segment, as well as the associated benefits to trade execution via its platform.
Backstory: As part of its liquidity-enhancing efforts, the Exchange introduced a trading fee moratorium, as communicated via a press release dated 11 August 2016, to stimulate activities and liquidity in the fixed income market.
However, following the end of the 4-year Fixed Income Securities Trading Fee moratorium, the Exchange has now received the regulatory approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to revise its fee structure. The revised fees will become effective from October 5, 2020. Under this revised fee structure, The Exchange will charge 0.0005% (N5 per million) on debt instruments traded on its platform.
The NSE offers a hybrid market for the execution of quote and order-driven transactions, providing dealers as well as institutional and retail investors access to increased liquidity in Fixed Income Securities.
By leveraging best-in-class market design and infrastructure, the NSE trading venue provides investors with an integrated straight-through trading and post-trade process, that supports efficient execution, without any trade failures across all asset classes including Fixed Income Securities.
Investors trading via the NSE platform can also enjoy access to diverse listed debt instruments including Federal Government, State Government, Corporates, Supranational, and Retail Savings Bonds.
The Exchange continues to conduct various training, workshops, and conferences on Fixed Income Securities products to build domestic capacity and enhance financial literacy, while encouraging inclusiveness.
However, the Nigerian Stock Exchange is committed to the corporate goal of providing investors and businesses with a reliable, efficient, and an adaptable exchange hub in Africa, to save and as well to access capital.
MTN, GTBank record gains, Nigerian Stocks yearly returns now at 0.55%
A total volume of 459.7 million units of shares, valued at N4.30billion exchanged hands in 4,553 deals.
Nigerian bourse resumed trading for the month on a positive note, as investors’ appetite remained bullish to the equities market.
The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization improved further by 0.57% to close the week at 26,985.77 points and N14.1billion respectively.
Consequently, YTD performance advanced to the positive terrain to print at 0.55%.
- A total volume of 459.7 million units of shares, valued at N4.30billion exchanged hands in 4,553 deals, as ZENITHBANK (+1.12%) finished the most traded shares by volume and value at 132.3million units and N878.6million respectively.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth, was positive as 23 stocks advanced against 10 decliners.
- DANGSUGAR (+4.03%) led the gainer’s chart to close the week, while UACN (-6.47%) finished the top loser.
- Sector Performance
- NSE Banking Index: Improved 0.59%, on buy interest in GUARANTY (+3.85%) and ZENITHBANK (+1.12%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Up 0.45%, on WAPCO (+1.00%) and DANGCEM (+0.77%) gain.
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Gained 0.30%, on price appreciation in DANGSUGAR (4.03%) and HONYFLOUR (+1.09%)
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Up slightly by 0.15%, on OANDO (+1.78%).
- NSE Insurance Index: Down by 0.59%, on price decline recorded in CORNERST (-7.69%) and AIICO (-3.66%)
Top gainers
- DANGSUGAR up 4.03% to close at N12.9
- GUARANTY up 3.39% to close at N29
- MTNN up 0.78% to close at N130
- DANGCEM up 0.77% to close at N144
- JBERGER up 1.25% to close at N16.25
Top Losers
- CORNERST down 7.69% to close at N0.6
- UACN down 6.47% to close at N6.5
- FCMB down 4.11% to close at N2.1
- ETI down 2.38% to close at N4.1
- FLOURMILL down 0.69% to close at N21.5
Outlook
Nigerian bourse traded positive amid high sell-offs in global stocks as the most powerful political leader tested positive to the COVID-19 virus.
- Significant buying pressures were noticed around blue-chip stocks like MTN Nigeria, GTBank, and Dangote cement railed the Nigerian bourse to an all-perfect, bullish trading run.
- The odds seem to be with the Nigerian Stock Market as a recent report showed Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B’.
- The report also projected Brent oil prices to average USD41/barrel in 2020, USD45/barrel in 2021, and USD50/barrel in 2022.
- In addition, the report expects Nigeria’s oil production volume to average 1.93mbpd in 2020, 1.87mbpd in 2021, and 2mbpd in 2022, all things being equal.
- Nairametrics however envisage cautious buying, as market indicators tilt towards an overbought bias.
NSE set to host financial leaders at upcoming webinar
The NSE will host stakeholders to discuss the impact of the pandemic as well as the future of the Nigerian financial market.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to host financial industry leaders in an upcoming webinar slated for Thursday, 8 October 2020.
In a press release made available on the Exchange’s website and verified by Nairametrics, the event will be promulgated by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele CON, and the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda. In the same vein, the programme will be graced by a host of industry leaders, drawn from both the public and private sectors, to discuss emerging financial stability risks, the evolving public policy response, and long-term challenges for the financial system.
The theme of the programme is; “The Future of the Financial Services Industry Post COVID-19″, and it promises to bring together market stakeholders to share valuable experience in managing the impact of the pandemic, as well as discuss the future of the Nigerian financial market, with the goal of charting a route to a sustainable future.
Interested participants can register to attend at http://bit.ly/nse-financial-webinar.
Commenting on the rationale of the webinar, the CEO, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema OON, noted that, “The world is facing unprecedented challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering this, the global financial system remains an area of potential risk, with record levels of market volatility and growing concern around credit losses, and its attendant impact on overall asset quality, capital, and liquidity. Governments, regulators, and international organizations have moved rapidly to address the economic collapse and financial fallout, but questions remain around how policy should continue to evolve to preserve financial stability. With this webinar, we envision that the insights gathered will lead to actionable solutions, policies, and measures that can mitigate current and emerging financial stability risks.”
Important keynote speakers expected to grace the webinar include; Ms. Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, CBN; Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, MD/CEO, Interswitch; Mr. Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapel Hill Denham; Mr. Kunle Elebute, Managing Partner, KPMG Nigeria; Prof. Yinka David- West, Academic Director, Information Systems & Digital Transformation, Lagos Business School; Mr. Chinua Azubike, MD/CEO, InfraCredit; and Mr. Eric Idaihi, Partner/Co-Founder, Verod Capital.
Market Views
Nigerian stocks recover COVID-19 losses
Nigerian stocks are profiting from a low interest rate environment.
The Nigerian stock market has clawed back COVID-19 losses, making back all the money lost during the pandemic.
The Nigerian All Share Index, which measures performance of the stock market in general terms, fell to as low as 21,300 points in March, the lowest since June 2012. It was 28,843 and 26,216 in January and February 2020 respectively. The drop was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a significant outflow of capital from Nigeria.
Investors dumped the stock market during March and April as uncertainty and fear of the pandemic triggered a lock down of the global economy. Market turmoil was also compounded by the crash in oil prices, triggering a significant outflow of capital in equities.
READ: Foreign investment inflow into banking sector falls by 95% in Q2 2020
Data from the Bureau of Statistics, reveals only $52.3 million on capital flowed into equities in the second quarter of the year, compared to $639.7 million in the first quarter and $496.8 million in the corresponding quarter in the prior year.
The ensuing devaluation at the end of March 2020 spooked foreign investors; who also feared more devaluation was on its way, thus sealing any immediate hope of a return to the stock market in the second quarter of 2020.
However, since July, the stock market has inched higher in positive territory, ending the third quarter with consecutive gains in July, August, and September respectively. This was the first time since 2017 (second quarter) that Nigerian stocks will post gains in three consecutive months.
READ: Nigerian Stocks fire up on all cylinders, investors gain N173.62 billion
What are the drivers: Nigerian Stock Market has often been the bellwether for the economy, reacting way earlier than other markets, in gauging the direction of the economy.
- One of the major drivers for the stock market recovery, is the lack of investable assets available for most fund managers.
- Information from fund managers suggests most of the demand in stocks have been from local portfolio investors.
- Some fund managers who spoke to Nairametrics, revealed the low-interest rate environment means there is limited options where they can throw money into creating an opening for stocks.
- The Stock Exchange’s foreign portfolio investment report, also confirms this viewpoint. Out of the N1.2 trillion transactions in stocks this year, N731 billion was from domestic investors, the highest percentage contribution since 2010.
READ: MTN Nigeria records gain, investors profit up by N42 billion
Other factors
- Stocks have also been considered undervalued following the March sell-offs, as indicative in the high dividend yield. Dividend yield is the percentage return derived from dividend paid by companies, divided by the share price of the company.
- This year, we have seen dividend yield higher than risk-free investments like treasury bills.
- Another plausible reason for the positive stock performance is the better than expected performances of Banks, FCMGs, Telecommunications sector, and the Agriculture sector of the economy.
Headwinds: Despite the positive performance of stocks, trouble still lies ahead for most investors.
- The Nigerian economy is still in the doldrums with most companies counting losses.
- Banks have performed better than expected, but some naysayers expect year-end profits to be dampened by rising non-performing loans.
- Nigeria’s exchange rate crisis remains a major challenge for investors and the economy at larger, especially as it affects supply chains.
- Rising inflation triggered by devaluation, increased fuel, and electricity prices could lead to higher operating expenses and significantly higher input cost.
Finally, despite these headwinds, stocks remain one of the cheapest and most reliable forms of investing available in a low-interest rate environment. Those who choose the right stocks at the right time, stand to gain the most.