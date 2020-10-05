Berger Paints Plc appoints Pheobe Onyinye Obi as Chief Financial Officer 

The Board of Directors of Berger Paints Plc, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Pheobe Onyinye Obi, as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

This disclosure is contained in a press release dated October 5, 2020, signed by the Company’s Secretary and Legal Adviser, Ayokunle Ayoko.

The Management emphasized that the decision of the Board which led to the appointment of Mrs. Phoebe Onyinye Obi as the CFO, is in line with the Berger Paints plan to strategically position its operations for increased efficiency and enhanced value creation.

Mrs. Obi comes with almost fifteen years of extensive local and international experience in leading Strategic Planning, Budgeting, and Corporate Finance for high-growth organizations, as she has worked at Management level in organizations like KPMG, Lion Seal Industries Limited, and Nomiworld/Sochitel Telecommunications Limited based in the UK.

Prior to her appointment with BPN, she worked with Messrs. KPMG Professional Services (KPMG), from 2009 to 2018, where she rose from Senior Associate to Management Level. At KPMG, she spearheaded projects in Consumer Markets, adding several companies to the existing client base. Additionally, she met and surpassed deadlines and requirements of multinational group reporting both under IFRS and local statutory reporting requirements.

However, after she left KPMG in 2018, she was engaged as Senior Accountant at Lion Seal Industries Limited, from January 2019 till March 2020, before joining the United Kingdom (U.K) based firm of Nomiworld/Sochitel Telecommunications Limited as Head – Compliance and Financial Controls in April 2020.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the Babcock University Remo, Ogun State and a Master’s Degree in Finance from the University of Lagos. She is a Member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) of the UK, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

She has several certifications including Professional Training and Certificates in Supervisory skills, Intermediate/Advanced Microsoft Excel and Financial Modelling, KPMG Global Risk Management Training, United Nations E-Course on Climate Change, amongst others.