Appointments
Berger Paints Plc appoints Pheobe Onyinye Obi as Chief Financial Officer
Mrs Pheobe Onyinye Obi has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Berger Paints Plc.
The Board of Directors of Berger Paints Plc, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Pheobe Onyinye Obi, as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
This disclosure is contained in a press release dated October 5, 2020, signed by the Company’s Secretary and Legal Adviser, Ayokunle Ayoko.
READ: Dangote subsea pipeline to curb gas flaring, links Niger Delta to Lekki
The Management emphasized that the decision of the Board which led to the appointment of Mrs. Phoebe Onyinye Obi as the CFO, is in line with the Berger Paints plan to strategically position its operations for increased efficiency and enhanced value creation.
Mrs. Obi comes with almost fifteen years of extensive local and international experience in leading Strategic Planning, Budgeting, and Corporate Finance for high-growth organizations, as she has worked at Management level in organizations like KPMG, Lion Seal Industries Limited, and Nomiworld/Sochitel Telecommunications Limited based in the UK.
READ: Joy Ogbebor: Foreshore Waters appoints new Sales Business Director
Prior to her appointment with BPN, she worked with Messrs. KPMG Professional Services (KPMG), from 2009 to 2018, where she rose from Senior Associate to Management Level. At KPMG, she spearheaded projects in Consumer Markets, adding several companies to the existing client base. Additionally, she met and surpassed deadlines and requirements of multinational group reporting both under IFRS and local statutory reporting requirements.
However, after she left KPMG in 2018, she was engaged as Senior Accountant at Lion Seal Industries Limited, from January 2019 till March 2020, before joining the United Kingdom (U.K) based firm of Nomiworld/Sochitel Telecommunications Limited as Head – Compliance and Financial Controls in April 2020.
READ: HealthPlus appoints Chidi Okoro as Chief Transformation Officer
She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the Babcock University Remo, Ogun State and a Master’s Degree in Finance from the University of Lagos. She is a Member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) of the UK, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).
She has several certifications including Professional Training and Certificates in Supervisory skills, Intermediate/Advanced Microsoft Excel and Financial Modelling, KPMG Global Risk Management Training, United Nations E-Course on Climate Change, amongst others.
Appointments
Shoprite: Wendy Lucas-Bull appointed as Chairman designate
She will be appointed by the Board as chairman at the board meeting that follows immediately after the AGM.
Shoprite Holdings has announced the appointment of Absa Group Chair, Wendy Lucas-Bull as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman designate of the company, with effect from 1 October 2020.
This disclosure is in accordance with section 3.59(a) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, it was made public in a statement issued by the order of the Board of Directors of Shoprite Holding Company, which was seen by Nairametrics.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data
Ms. Wendy Lucas-Bull, subject to her election as an Independent non-Executive Director at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be appointed as Chairman, at the board meeting that follows immediately after the AGM.
Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Christo Wiese, extended his congratulations to Ms. Lucas-Bull on her appointment:
“On behalf of the Board, we welcome Wendy and wish her success in her role as an Independent Non-Executive Board member and Chairman designate. There is no doubt her expertise, experience, and leadership will be of considerable benefit to both the Board and the Shoprite Group.”
(READ MORE:Citigroup announce Ireti Samuel-Ogbu as first female Chief in Nigeria)
However, Wendy Lucas-Bull will take over from Dr. Christo Wiese, who has been the Chair of the group since 1991 and helped build it into one of the continent’s largest retailers, with annual revenue of about R157bn. He will remain on the board as a Non-Executive Director, after its annual general meeting on November 16.
Dr. Christo Wiese’s retirement was first announced in November 2019, after 61.2% of shareholders voted for his replacement as a Chairman in the 2019 AGM. This, however, is in line with good corporate governance, as the next group chairperson will be independent; a decision supported by Wiese, who is also the second-largest shareholder at Shoprite.
READ: Shoprite’s owners to leave Nigeria after 15 years
Wendy Lucas-Bull is currently Chairman of ABSA Group, ABSA Bank, and ABSA Financial Services, her previous Non-Executive Directorships include, Barclays PLC, Anglo American Platinum Limited, the Development Bank of South Africa, Alexander Forbes, Eskom, Nedbank, Telkom, Aveng (Deputy Chairman), Lafarge Industries (Chairman), the South African Markets Advisory Board, Discovery Holdings, Dimension Data PLC, and the Momentum Group.
Ms. Lucas-Bull has extensive banking and widespread sector experience, as well as expertise as a Chairman and Non-Executive Director on company boards across multiple industries in both the private and public sectors. Her professional experience includes, but is not limited to International Partner of Andersen Consulting (now Accenture); Executive Director of RMB Holdings Limited; Chief Executive of FirstRand Limited’s retail businesses (including First National Bank, WesBank, Outsurance, Firstlink, and First National’s African subsidiaries); as well as Founder and Director of Peotona Group Holdings Proprietary Limited & Peotona Development.
READ: CBN imposes fresh CRR debits on banks to the tune of N118 billion
Major decision on Shoprite retail supermarkets Nigeria Ltd
Back story: Shoprite retail supermarkets Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Holdings company. The Holdings company’s decision is to dispose of a majority stake in its Nigeria subsidiary.
During the year, however, the Holdings company embarked on a process to actively identify a strategic partner and consequently classified Shoprite retail supermarkets Nigeria Ltd as discontinued operations, in accordance with IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations.
Appointments
Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc announces the appointment of 2 directors
Henry Obih and Kenneth Opara have been appointed respectively as Non-Executive Director and Executive Director of Fidelity Bank.
Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc has announced the appointments of Engr. Henry Ikem Obih as the Independent Non-Executive Director, and Dr. Kenneth Onyewuchi Opara as the Executive Director of the Bank, with effect from September 21, 2020 and January 1, 2021 respectively. Both appointments have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
According to the notification, Dr. Opara’s appointment is in furtherance of the Bank’s succession plan for Executives and the CBN’s earlier approval of the appointment of Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe (who currently serves as the Executive Director, Lagos & South West Directorate), as the succeeding MD/ CEO of the Bank, with effect from January 1, 2021, upon the retirement of the incumbent MD/CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, on December 31, 2020.
READ: FUGAZ; Nigerian banks considered too big to fail
This was disclosed in a notification sent by Fidelity Bank to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Shareholders and other relevant stakeholders, and signed by the company’s Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje.
Dr. Opara is a seasoned banker with over 29 years of experience serving at various financial institutions, including Legacy Omega Bank Plc, Equatorial Trust Bank Plc, and Manny Bank Plc. His areas of expertise are; Credit, Treasury, Retail, Consumer and Commercial Banking, International Operations, and Corporate Banking. He is currently the General Manager/Regional Bank Head, Ikeja Regional Bank of Fidelity Bank Plc.
READ: Profiles of the men who determine your internet experience
Prior to joining Fidelity Bank Plc in 2006, following its merger with Manny Bank Plc, Dr Opara held various management positions in the industry, including Divisional Head, Managed SMEs, Multilateral Agencies & Trade Missions etc.
He is an alumnus of University of Nigeria, where he obtained a B.Sc. in finance and MBA and International University of Panama, where he obtained a Ph.D. in Credit Management. Dr. Opara also attended Executive Management programs at Harvard Business School, Kellogg School of Management, Wharton, INSEAD, and Lagos Business School amongst others. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and an active member of the Institute’s Governing Council, where he currently serves as 1st Vice President, having previously served as 2nd Vice President and National Treasurer of the Institute
READ: Is Zenith Bank thriving on the strength of sound financial indices?
On his part, Engr. Obih was the GED/COO, Downstream, NNPC until his retirement in 2019, and was subsequently appointed to the Board of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) in July 2020. He joins the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc with over thirty years of experience in cross-functional tasks across different continents including Africa, Europe, Asia, and in America.
His areas of competence include; Poject and Performance Management, Manufacturing and Operations Management, Sales and Marketing, Strategy and Business Planning/Analysis, Business Development/ Re-engineering, General Management, Corporate Governance, and Risk Management.
READ: Fidelity Bank to raise N50 billion in bonds in Q4 to refinance existing debts
He has served in various leadership roles and boards, including Director and Executive roles at Mobil Oil Nigeria; board positions at Nigeria Gas Marketing Company Limited; Pipelines and Products Marketing Company Limited; NNPC Retail Limited; NIDAS Marine Limited (a subsidiary of NNPC, in joint venture with Daewoo Industries South Korea); NIKORMA Limited (a subsidiary of NNPC in joint venture with Hyundai Heavy Industries South Korea); and Duke Oil Company Inc. He also served on the Presidential Inter-Ministerial Committee on Road Haulage Reforms.
READ: Fidelity Bank announces closed period ahead of H2 financial statements release
Engr. Obih is an alumnus of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and University of Bradford, Yorkshire, England, where he obtained a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in Financial Management respectively. He is also a member of professional bodies like; The Institute of Directors, Society for Corporate Governance, and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, and Institute of Credit Administration amongst others. In addition, he has attended executive programs in Leadership, Strategy, Finance, Corporate Governance, and Business Management at some of the world’s leading institutions, including Columbia Business School; New York, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT); IMD Lausanne, Switzerland; London Business School, and Lagos Business School, Nigeria.
Appointments
Guinness Nigeria’s parent company, Diageo, appoints Ireena Vittal as Director
Ireena Vittal will also join the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees on appointment.
World’s drink giant, Diageo has announced the appointment of Ireena Vittal as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 2 October 2020.
This was disclosed in a press release by the company, which was seen by Nairametrics.
Sequel to this appointment, Ireena, as a Non-Executive Director, will also join the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees on appointment.
Ireena is currently a Non-Executive Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Wipro Limited, and Compass plc.
She was previously a Non-Executive Director of various Indian listed companies, and more recently, Titan Company Limited to 1 October 2020, The Indian Hotels Company Limited to 26 August 2019, Cipla Limited to 31 March 2019, and Tata Global Beverages Limited to 30 June 2018.
Between 2004-2012, Ireena was a partner with McKinsey & Company in India, having joined the firm in 1996. Before joining McKinsey & Company, Ireena was head of marketing and sales at Hutchinson Max Telecom and a brand manager with Nestlé in India.
Ireena is an Indian national and holds a BS (Electronics) from Osmania University, India; and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management. Ireena brings experience in strategy, consumer insights, and digital, with a particular focus on the Indian market.
While speaking on the appointment, Javier Ferrán, Chairman, Diageo plc said;
“I am delighted to welcome Ireena to the Diageo Board. She brings a wealth of FMCG experience from her executive consulting career, together with her broad experience as a Non-Executive Director. Ireena’s knowledge of emerging markets, including her particular expertise in India, will be of great benefit, and I am very much looking forward to her contribution to the Board.”