Berger Paints Plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Victor Olusegun Adeniji from the Board of the company.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with The Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary and legal adviser, Ayokunle Ayoko.

Mr. Victor Olusegun Adeniji resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director after serving the board for a year and his resignation is effective from March 9, 2022.

About Mr. Victor Olusegun Adeniji

He was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director on February 16, 2021.

Before his appointment to the board of Berger Paints Plc, Mr. Adeniji has almost four decades of extensive financial services sector experience encompassing multilateral development finance, investment banking and asset management at top-flight institutions, most notably the World Bank/International Finance Corporation (IFC).

He is the Chief Executive Officer of TechnoFuture Nigeria Limited, a Lagos-based technology skills training company and West Africa franchisee for an innovative Canadian eLearning product.