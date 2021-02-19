Berger Paints announces appointment of Victor Adeniji as Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has approved the appointment of Mr Victor Olusegun Adeniji as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective February 16, 2021.

According to the information contained in the press statement issued by Ayokunle Ayoko, the Company Secretary, the appointment is subject to the ratification of the Annual General Meeting.

Adeniji has almost four decades of extensive financial services sector experience encompassing multilateral development finance, investment banking and asset management at top-flight institutions, most notably the World Bank/International Finance Corporation (IFC).

He is the Chief Executive Officer of TechnoFuture Nigeria Limited, a Lagos-based technology skills training company and West Africa franchisee for an innovative Canadian eLearning product.

Retirement…

The Board also announced the retirement of Danjuma and Chief Nweke will become effective from the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the company.

In view of this, the Board remains appreciative of their immense contributions to the Company for the entirety of their respective tenures.