Doctors have said that President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday to continue his treatment at the White House. The president has entered his third day in the hospital on Sunday after contracting the virus last week.

Trump experienced two drops in his oxygen levels over the course of his coronavirus illness but his recent health status has continued to improve as disclosed a few hours ago by his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, in a reported credited to CNBC news

READ:

“The president has continued to improve,” Conley told reporters outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course.”

Conley disclosed the president was doing well Thursday in the past few days and was only experiencing mild symptoms with his blood oxygen levels in the high 90s.

READ:

Conley also said that the president has been administered dexamethasone, a steroid that treats inflammation in Covid-19 patients and has been shown to help patients with severe or critical Covid-19. President Trump also completed a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday.