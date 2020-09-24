Stock Market
Apple, Amazon, Netflix drop over 4%, investors Jittery on COVID-19
Top tech brands drifted lower, as investors fretted over uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S tech Stocks dropped massively at the last U.S trading session, adding to September’s woeful performance.
Top tech brands drifted lower, as investors fretted over uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, and pending stimulus package awaited from the world’s largest economy.
What we know: Shares of Amazon and Netflix plunged by 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, to lead Big Tech lower. Facebook dropped 2.3%. Alphabet closed 3.5% lower. Apple ended the day down 4.2%, and Microsoft dipped 3.3%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 525.05 points lower – 1.9%, at 26,763.13. Earlier in the session, the Dow was up 176 points. The S&P 500 dropped 2.4% to 3,236.92; and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back by 3%, to close at 10,632.99.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a detailed note to Nairametrics, gave deep insights on the bearish trend, in view of the tech-dominated stock index,
“Fading prospects for US fiscal stimulus, and the stepping up of mobility restrictions on concerns about the second wave of Covid-19, are smacking global stock markets again.
“The NASDAQ got hammered, after the US Department of Justice submitted a proposal for Congress to curb legal protections for tech companies, and compel them to take more responsibility for site content, following through President Donald Trump’s bid from earlier this year to crack down on tech giants,” Innes said.
He also spoke on the role of monetary stakeholders on the prevailing market condition, stating:
“The regulatory overhang is just such an imposing factor, and extremely difficult to the backburner
“Added to that, and in a not too subtle reminder, that we are still smack dab in the COVID-19 abyss, a procession of US Federal Reserve speakers voiced more concerns about the ongoing impasse on additional fiscal stimulus.”
Finally, you should note that global investors and stock traders are showing high rates of rotation out of tech, and into cyclical stocks in September.
Spotlight Stories
Nigerians in diaspora reveal their favourite Nigerian Stocks
Nigerians in the diaspora have given their thoughts on some of the Nigerian stocks that have caught their attention lately.
The Nigerian equities market has in recent weeks recorded impressive gains, as investors take positions in blue-chip stocks.
The All-Share Index and market capitalization, on Wednesday, gained 0.50%, to settle at 25,783.02 points and N13.474 trillion respectively, reducing the YTD loss to -3.92%.
As the COVID-19 virus continues to rattle global financial markets, including the Nigerian bourse, it became prevalent to seek diverse opinions about Nigerian equities. In this case, that of Nigerians living abroad.
Nairametrics interviewed Investment Experts, Traders and an Engineer, seeking their opinions on what Nigerian Stocks they will presently consider for a BUY.
Their responses were varied, ranging from top Banking, Industrial, and unsurprisingly, Agriculture-based stocks.
London based, Lukman Otunuga, the Senior Research Analyst at ForexTime (FXTM) said,
“In a world where the coronavirus menace has created widespread chaos, disruptions, and uncertainty, no prisoners were taken.
“Oil has been one of the biggest causalities of COVID-19, down roughly 40% year-to-date (YTD), as worldwide restrictions a few months back, crippled demand for the commodity. With a fair chunk of Oil & Gas companies losing billions of dollars to the pandemic, their respective stock prices declined considerably.
“Big names in Nigeria such as Oando, LekOil, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, and 11 Plc, among others, have seen their shares depreciate between 20 to 40% + YTD. However, if Oil rebounds on stabilizing global economic conditions and a possible breakthrough in finding a COVID-19 vaccine, this could provide an opportunity for Oil & Gas companies to roar back to life – ultimately pushing stocks higher.”
According to France-based Computer Engineer, and COO, Feldel Gas Limited, Oladayo Oladele,
“Generally speaking, I will be interested in stocks in the IT/Telecoms sector, which includes MTN Nigeria, Airtel, because Nigeria has a digital economy that is growing at an exponential rate. Lots of tech startups like PiggyVest, Paystack, and Flutterwave are fast becoming internationally relevant, not forgetting agriculture-based stocks like Okomu oil, as the border closure by President Buhari’s administration seems to increase their profitability in the near term. Finally, FMCG stocks, like Nestle and Unilever, as significant buying pressures from their offshore-based parent companies, shows a high room for more upside.
“My bias is that, no matter how unstable Nigeria’s economy looks presently, these domains are the least affected in my opinion.”
In the words of Scotland-based Market Analyst, and an Energy Trader, Dapo-Thomas Opeoluwa, “When it comes to picking stocks from overseas, it’s a bit difficult, because we do not know how the companies are faring in the country. Sometimes we go with Warren Buffet’s recommendation of investing in a good business.
“So, to be on the safe side, we invest in the household names that give us dividends, and hopefully capital appreciation in the long run.
“I invest in Zenith; GTB; Stanbic; Sahco PLC (which are particularly promising, because of its cheap price and high potential, given how tourism might pick up, the aviation company might benefit); and Dangote Plc.
“Sometimes we go through the financials of these companies, and check if the businesses are healthy and if they’ve got what we call ‘moat’.
“Notably, because our stock exchange isn’t as fundamentally driven, as it is in England or the United States, we can’t trade stocks like we do overseas.”
It is imperative to note that, most of the professionals interviewed seem unsurprisingly attracted to banking, energy dominated stocks, and most especially, blue-chip stocks on their prevalence to Nigeria’s economy.
Many Nigerian stocks still look greatly undervalued, and exhibit high potential for more upsides, in terms of their present price action and also attraction attributes to foreign portfolio investors in the long term.
Stock Market
MTN, Seplat, Mobil record gains, ASI up by 0.50%
SEPLAT led the gainer’s chart today, while ETERNA was the top loser.
The Nigerian equities market witnessed another green day, as investors take positions in blue-chip stocks.
The All-Share Index and market capitalization added 0.50% to settle at 25,783.02 points and N13.474 trillion respectively, reducing the YTD loss to 3.92%.
- A total volume of 414 million units of shares, valued at N6.28billion exchanged hands in 3,793 deals.
STERLNBANK was the most traded shares by volume at 85.2million units while MTNN topped by value at N3.12billion.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth was positive as 21 stocks advanced against 14 decliners. SEPLAT (+3.90%) led the gainer’s chart today, while ETERNA (-6.72%) was the top loser.
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Improved by 2.02%, on SEPLAT (+3.90%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Gained by 1.35%, on price appreciation in INTBREW (9.09%) and NB (3.57%)
- NSE Insurance Index: Up by 1.09%, on price appreciation in PRESTIGE (+9.09), CORNERST (8.33%), and LASACO (3.85%)
- NSE Banking Index: Up by 0.65%, buoyed by FCMB (+1.94%), ZENITHBANK (+1.80%) and FIDELITYBK (+1.69%).
- NSE Industrial Index: inched by 0.09%, on WAPCO (+1.54%)
Top gainers
- SEPLAT N385 N400 15 3.90%
- NB N42 N43.5 1.5 3.57%
- MTNN N123 N123.9 0.9 0.73%
- MOBIL N192.5 N193.1 0.6 0.31%
- FLOURMILL N19.65 N20 0.35 1.78%
Top losers
- ETERNA N2.68 N2.5 -0.18 -6.72%
- BOCGAS N4.36 N4.25 -0.11 -2.52%
- AFRIPRUD N4.45 N4.35 -0.1 -2.25%
- NPFMCRFBK N1.3 N1.22 -0.08 -6.15%
- CUSTODIAN N4.85 N4.8 -0.05 -1.03%
Outlook
Nigerian bourse closed Wednesday’s trading session amid rising cases of the COVID-19 virus globally.
- Buying pressures from NSE30 stocks like Seplat, MTN Nigeria, Mobil, Nigerian Breweries, Flourmill triggered the bourse to closed green.
- Nairametrics however envisage you seek the advice of a certified stockbroker in selecting stocks to buy.
Market Views
Nike stocks post gains, women’s apparel division grow by 200%
Nike has used the COVID-19 pandemic as leverage to expand its digital business as it reported a surge in its in online sales.
Nike, the most valuable fashion brand in the sports business, saw its stock price rising on Tuesday, as the company reported an 82% surge in online sales and offered an impressive outlook that calls for demand to grow through the holidays.
Nike has used the COVID-19 pandemic as leverage to expand its digital business, and its women’s apparel division grew by nearly 200%. Parents stocked up on back-to-school items, and its business picked up in key markets like China.
Highlights of the results
First-quarter reported revenues were $10.6 billion, down 1 percent on a reported basis, and flat to the prior year on a currency-neutral basis.
Nike’s direct sales were $3.7 billion, up 12 percent on a reported basis, and up 13 percent on a currency-neutral basis, with growth across all geographies.
Brand digital sales increased 82 percent, or 83 percent on a currency-neutral basis, with double-digit increases across North America, Greater China, and APLA and triple-digit growth in EMEA.
Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.95, up 10 percent. Inventory rose 15 percent versus the prior year, but decreased 9 percent versus the prior quarter.
“Our results this quarter continue to demonstrate NIKE’s full competitive advantage, as we strengthen our position in the midst of disruption,” said John Donahoe, President, and CEO, Nike, Inc.
“In this dynamic environment, no one can match our pace of launching innovative products and our Brand’s deep connection to consumers. These strengths, coupled with our digital acceleration, are unlocking NIKE’s long-term market potential.”
COVID-19 pandemic is also helping Nike’s digital potential. The company disclosed that its digital sales now make up at least 30% of its total quarterly sales, a threshold that Nike had previously aimed to hit in three years’ time.
“Nike is recovering faster based on accelerating brand momentum and digital growth,” CFO Matt Friend stated on Tuesday.
Full details of the results can be found here