Commodities
Crude oil prices fall on fears of global energy demand
In Thursday’s trading session, Crude oil prices fell
Crude oil prices dropped at Thursday’s trading session. This slide is attributed to recent poor E.U. economic data, and a lower-than-expected U.S. gasoline demand. Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 in emerged economies also weakened investors’ enthusiasm.
What we know: Brent oil futures fell 0.57% to $41.53 by (6:40 AM GMT) and WTI futures slid 0.78% to $39.62.
The E.U. released purchasing manager index data that heightened fears about the region’s economic recovery hopes, with the services index dropping by 50-mark, separating growth from contraction.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released figures on Wednesday showing a lower-than-expected draw of 1.639 million barrels for the week to Sep. 18, against a forecast 2.325 million-barrel draw. U.S. demand for gasoline was down 9% at this time last year.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, gave detailed insights on the bearish run prevailing in the oil market.
“Crude oil prices initially reversed their decline overnight after the Energy Information Administration reported that commercial oil stocks trended down due to a large draw in products with gasoline stocks back down to their 5-year average.
“Yet it was all for naught after US Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell pancaked global markets with a discordant economic warning and a penetrating call out for more stimulus to congress,” Innes stated.
Oil traders are bringing crude oil price recovery to a screeching halt with nervous investors seeking out the US dollar’s safety.
Commodities
Gold prices bow to rising dollar, trades below $1,900/ounce
Gold futures was down 0.89% to trade at $1,890.60 an ounce on Wednesday’s trading session.
Gold prices remained under intense pressure at the Wednesday trading session, as it went below $1,900/ounce. The slide is attributed to the rise of the U.S dollar, firing up on all cylinders on the macro that fresh COVID-19 lockdowns will be implemented in London and other parts of Europe.
What we know: At the time this report was drafted, gold futures was down 0.89% to trade at $1,890.60 an ounce.
Why the yellow metal is falling now
Rising COVID-19 caseloads in emerged markets have distorted investment strategies of global investors as the world’s economic recovery seems to be fragile, driving investors into dollars, which has weighed on the bullion-asset.
On top of that, gold traders also have unwound some of their gold holdings as a part of this week’s equity-market sell-offs, which added to the pressures around precious metals.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note, spoke on the selling pressure that the yellow metal is presently facing, as it seems the bears are having the upper hand.
“Gold has fallen out of favor; still, the downside may also be limited due to low yields and geopolitical and trade risks that are likely to provide a price floor.
“The lack of a bounce after Monday’s drop is not encouraging. While gold does not look persuasive, there is a limit to how low it is likely to fall – at least ahead of a highly contentious US election, a climate of highly charged geopolitical risks, and renewed COVID-19 concerns.
“The precious metal might continue to struggle to make new highs.”
Commodities
Crude oil prices drop again after losing 4% on Monday
Oil benchmarks fell around 4% on Monday following rising concerns of increased coronavirus cases.
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the later part of Asia’s trading session on Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico weakened.
What we know: Brent oil futures were down by 0.31% to $41.31 at the time this report was drafted, and WTI futures fell by 0.23% to $39.22.
Both oil benchmarks fell around 4% on Monday, hit by rising concerns that an increase in coronavirus cases in major markets could spur fresh lockdowns and hurt demand.
Oil prices are falling again amid Tropical Storm Beta reduced in power in the Gulf of Mexico, allaying fears of an extended shutdown that began in the previous week with Hurricane Sally.
In a note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, spoke on the macros disrupting the price of hydrocarbon.
“In line with broader markets, oil prices were hammered lower overnight as the growth assets buckled amid lockdown fears in Europe and the UK.
There continues to be concern around the effects on demand of the resurgence in Covid-19 cases globally as countries have to counterbalance the economic and health issues in getting back to work. The second half of 2020 was always going to reflect this price see-saw.
While mother nature is doing its part as traders focus on the hurricane season in the US, OPEC+ cuts seem to be tightening the market.”
However, the COVID-19 crisis continues to deepen with growing concerns about global energy demand arising from the latest data on the spread of the virus in major world economies such as the U.K.
Commodities
Oil prices slump over prolonged COVID-19 restrictions, Libya resumes production
Oil traders are panicky over the potential hit on oil prices following higher output in Libya.
Crude oil prices slumped on Monday over increasing concerns over prolonged coronavirus restrictions and the resumption of oil production by Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) from certain fields and some exports of crude oil.
The oil company added that it will only restart production at safe fields and exports from safe ports.
The American headline crude, the WTI declined by about 5% to $39 per barrel while the Brent crude declined by 4.13% to $41.37 per barrel.
Oil traders are panicky over the potential hit on oil prices following higher output in Libya as it resumes production
NOC’s Chairman, Mustapha Sanalla, “Our main concern is to start production and exports taking into account the safety of workers and operations, as well as to prevent any attempts to politicize the national oil sector, which means that the NOC is doing its technical and non-political mission to resume operations in the safe areas and technical evaluation is underway in preparation for the start of production and exports.”
The company said the force majeure will be lifted from fields and ports that are free of the presence of paramilitary groups and mercenaries but remain in effect for those where there are still such groups, which will disrupt the work of NOC.
The head of the Libyan National Army, General Khalifa Haftar, whose troops, with assistance from other affiliated groups, shut Libya’s oil ports in January, announced the end of the blockade on Friday. This was on the same day, NOC’s Sanalla disclosed that the force majeure will only be lifted from facilities after they are demilitarized.
The blockade by the military had driven down the oil production in Libya to the current 100,000 barrels per day as against the 1.2 million barrel per day at the beginning of the year.
This latest development is likely to reverse the improvement in oil prices that followed the latest meeting of OPEC+, which gave a glimmer of hope for supply, if not demand.