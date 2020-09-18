Paid Content
AIICO partners NGO to feed underprivileged community
AIICO Insurance in collaboration with an NGO brought food items to residents of a Lagos community.
AIICO Insurance PLC, in partnership with We Stand Foundation, recently organized a Feeding Relief Programme to cater to the needs of underprivileged people in Lagos. Three hundred (300) families within the Iwaya community, Yaba, were beneficiaries of the relief packages which include a variety of food items and reusable nose masks.
According to Abimbola Shobanjo, AIICO’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Manager, “It was indeed a great delight to bring smiles to the faces of these people. Besides solving hunger, we also considered their wellbeing a high priority in view of the need to continue to keep safe. We leverage on key partners to spot opportunities and drive these initiatives.”
The MD/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, stated, “This endeavour is reflective of our corporate culture of touching lives and impacting communities. These are challenging times and we are mindful of the impact. We have a long-term plan in place to ensure the sustainability of these efforts.”
It will be recalled that AIICO organized a similar programme during the lockdown period where food and other health and safety packages were distributed to people in different communities to mitigate the impact.
AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria with a record of accomplishment of serving its clients that dates back over 50 years. Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and health insurance, general insurance, investment management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.
Enjoy more value for voice and data with 9mobile’s reloaded Moreflex-plus
New and existing subscribers are in for incredible value in voice calls and data subscriptions.
9mobile subscribers are in for a treat as the telco has launched the Moreflex-plus package to enable its customers enjoy more value for both data and voice call services.
This new offer affords new and existing subscribers the opportunity to receive a combined value of voice call and data for one subscription on a Moreflex plus bundle.
To enjoy this exciting package, subscribers need to dial *320#, and those who purchase a weekly N500 bundle on MoreFlex plus would receive 500MB and voice call minutes of N1000.
A N1000 14 days bundle subscription on Moreflex plus will attract 1.5GB, and voice call minutes of N2000; 3GB and N4000 voice call minutes will be credited for a purchase of Moreflex plus N2000 monthly bundle.
According to the Acting Director, Marketing, 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, the introduction of Moreflex-Plus shines the spotlight on 9mobile’s commitment to superior customer experience through offering innovative alternatives in the market that guarantee the best value for spend.
“With the relaunch of Moreflex plus, our customers, and indeed, all Nigerians can be assured that we are poised to roll out more creative offerings with the best value at the most affordable rates for everyone,” Onafowokan added.
Moreflex-plus is 9mobile’s all-in-one package reputed for unbeatable value through its unique bundled voice and data resources.
OPay and WorldRemit partner to offer International Mobile Money Transfer Service
Partnership ensures customers continue to make affordable money transfers to family and friends.
Nigerian financial service technology company, OPay has announced a partnership with leading global digital payments platform WorldRemit, to offer international money transfers directly into OPay mobile wallets in Nigeria.
The partnership between OPay and WorldRemit will provide Nigerians with a fast, easy and more affordable way to receive money from over 50 countries including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada directly into their mobile phones.
“We are very excited about our partnership with WorldRemit. At OPay, our goal is to consistently drive financial inclusion across Nigeria, meeting the demands of the banked and unbanked. With this partnership, we will smoothen the process in which Nigerians receive money from friends and family abroad,” says Kunle Olamuyiwa, Director of Remittance Service at OPay.
With our seamless technology, OPay provides Nigerians with a much more comfortable and faster option for customers to receive money in the comfort of their homes. Our 300,000 agent locations spread across the country makes cash withdrawals more convenient,” Olamuyiwa adds.
OPay also offers an exciting opportunity for customers to save and invest their money in its FlexiFixed service, which offers up to 12% returns per annum.
The service, which launches in September 2020, is immediately available to all OPay customers on KYC 2 level and above. New customers can download the Opay app from the Google Playstore or iOS store and upgrade to KYC level 2 to instantly access the service.
“This partnership ensures that customers can continue to make affordable money transfers to their family and friends in the comfort of their homes. Together WorldRemit and OPay are disrupting traditional money transfer methods by delivering services that customers can access 24/7 via smartphones at their convenience.
“I’m pleased to share that we’ve reduced prices in 48 corridors and passed the savings onto our customers. With communities across the world having to change their lifestyles due to the disruption caused by Covid-19, we’re proud to play our part in making sure our customers can continue to support their family and friends throughout this challenging time,” says Gbenga Okejimi, Country Manager for Nigeria & Ghana at WorldRemit.
For details visit https://operapay.com/remittance/
About OPay
OPay is a leading mobile money (MMO) and financial technology platform in Nigeria. Currently, it has a network of 300,000 agents, 5 million registered app users, and an ever-increasing range of financial and related services for Nigerians.
OPay launched its mobile payment service in August 2018, creating an infrastructure on which the company is now also adding new services. The agent-centric mobile payment operation focuses on reaching the massive unbanked population of Nigeria.
About WorldRemit
WorldRemit is a leading international payments company that enables users to transfer money to countries, including the Philippines, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and India, as well as choose whether transfer is received as a bank deposit, cash pickup, mobile money, and airtime top-up. The company was founded in 2009.
Ecobank Nigeria unveils Lead Speakers for Virtual Regional Trade Conference
The conference will provide an opportunity for exporters and importers within Africa to engage.
Ecobank Nigeria has announced lead speakers for its Regional Trade Conference.
They include Mr. Segun Awolowo, Executive Director/ Chief Executive, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Tei Konzi, Commissioner of Trade, Customs and Free Movement of Persons of the ECOWAS and Tedd George, Founder and Chief Narrative Officer, Kleos Advisory.
Others are Ade Ayeyemi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) and Patrick Akinwuntan Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria Limited.
According to the bank, Segun Awolowo is currently driving the Zero Oil plan as an economic blueprint for Nigeria.
The Zero Oil is a part of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), a medium-term plan developed by the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning to increase the country’s export by increasing production of home made goods, moving from the export of raw materials to value added products thereby increase foreign exchange revenue, promote the value of Nigerian made products and services abroad, and create jobs. It aims at generating $30billion in foreign exchange earnings.
Tei Konzi, Commissioner of Trade, Customs And Free Movement of Persons of the ECOWAS is a trainer and Consultant for the popularization of ECOWAS Common External Tariff(CET) and other instruments of integration of the ECOWAS and West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU). while Tedd George, Founder and Chief Narrative Officer, Kleos Advisory, has more than 20 years of experience researching and working in African markets.
Tedd advises on fintech & Agritech projects in Africa, notably in West Africa’s cocoa value chain, and also regularly appears as chairman, speaker and moderator on the world conference and webinar circuit and as a commentator in the media.
Tedd has a diverse range of specialties, including African markets, disruptive technology (Fintech, blockchain, Agritech & Regtech), soft commodities (especially cocoa), agribusiness (value chain), trade and trade finance.
Ade Ayeyemi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated has a long, illustrious, and very successful career with Citigroup spanning 27 years, where he held various diverse, enriching, and senior roles.
Ade continued to excel in the various roles and challenges he was given, becoming CEO Sub-Saharan Africa, responsible for all Citigroup’s business in 11 presence and 27 non presence countries.
Also on ground will be Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director/ Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, who prior to this appointment was the Group Executive, Consumer Banking at Ecobank Group where he was responsible for leading the Consumer Banking business across Ecobank’s global network of 40 countries, 36 of which are in Africa.
As a seasoned banker, with over 20 years of senior and executive management experience, Patrick has held several strategic positions for the Ecobank Group in Ghana, Togo, and Nigeria. He had previously been a Group Executive Director on the Board of ETI and earlier as Executive Director in Ecobank Nigeria.
The Ecobank Regional Virtual Trade Conference with the theme “Facilitating Regional Trade in the emerging AFCFTA era” is slated for the 22nd of September, 2020 and will provide an opportunity for exporters and importers within Africa to engage, creating a marketplace experience.
Speaking in Lagos, Sunday Abah, Head, Trade Finance, Ecobank Nigeria stated that due to its unrivalled footprint across Africa, Ecobank is uniquely positioned to facilitate cross border trade within the region leveraging its comprehensive trade solutions and various payment methods available across its network within Africa.
According to him, “Ecobank’s unique intra-Africa trade solutions enable settlements of international transactions and mitigation of payment risk while providing regional solutions such as issuance of payment guarantees to exporters without the need for a letter of credit and its related costs to the importer.
Ecobank works closely with clients in structuring transactions, settlements, financing and risk mitigation” he noted.
Further, he said “Our trade products and solutions are designed around two broad areas; trade finance and trade services. Trade Finance enables our customers benefit from adequate and well mitigated credit facilitation in the area of Import finance, export finance, bill discounting, trade loans, distributor finance, payables and receivables finance, structured trade and commodity finance amongst others.
“While our trade services, offer our customers the advantage of speedy turn around and error free processing of their import letter of credits, import collections, avalised bills, Customs bonds, export collections as well as their local purchase orders and payment invoices, via our electronic trade platforms OMNI e-Trade and OMNI eFSC (electronic financial supply chain).”