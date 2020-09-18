Tech News
Facebook to open Lagos office in 2021
When the social media giant comes to Nigeria, it will be its second office on the African continent.
Social Media giant, Facebook announced it would open an office in Lagos in 2021, its second office in the continent and the first in Africa to house software engineers.
This was announced by Facebook Program Manager, Chimdindu Aneke on social media. “We are opening a Facebook office in Lagos, Nigeria later in 2021,” he said.
He added that the office would be the first in Africa by Facebook for the purpose of engineering and “building for the future of Africa and beyond”.
Media aide to the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi quoted Facebook saying, “As part of its continued commitment and ongoing investment in Africa, Facebook today announced it will be opening an office in Lagos, Nigeria – its second office on the African continent.”
In 2019, Facebook’s biggest market in Africa was Nigeria with 33 million monthly active users.
Around the World
US government to ban WeChat and TikTok from app stores
Chinese-owned social media apps are facing a ban in the US over national security concerns.
The United States government says it will ban the services of Chinese tech giants, WeChat and TikTok, from online mobile application stores in the U.S. It also plans to prohibit any funds transfer/payment services through the WeChat mobile application.
This was announced by the U.S Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, in a statement on Friday, following President Donald Trump’s Executive Orders (E.O.) 13942 and E.O. 13943, on the 6th of August.
“In response to President Trump’s Executive Orders signed August 6, 2020, the Department of Commerce (Commerce) today announced prohibitions on transactions relating to mobile applications (apps) WeChat and TikTok to safeguard the national security of the United States,” said Wilbur Ross.
He added that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has proven it has the means and the motive to use Chinese tech apps, to threaten America’s national security foreign policy, and the economy of the U.S.
He said the following transactions will be prohibited from September 20th for WeChat and November 12th for TikTok
- Any provision of service to distribute or maintain the WeChat or TikTok mobile applications, constituent code, or application updates, through an online mobile application store in the U.S.
- Any provision of services through the WeChat mobile application, for the purpose of transferring funds or processing payments within the U.S.
Mr. Ross said that with the Executive Order, the US government has taken a ‘significant action’ in fighting China’s malicious personal data breach on American citizens, and also promote democratic rule-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations.
The U.S government announced that further prohibitive measures, relating to both companies may be announced in the future.
“Should the U.S. Government determine that WeChat’s or TikTok’s illicit behavior is being replicated by another app somehow outside the scope of these executive orders, the President has the authority to consider whether additional orders may be appropriate to address such activities.”
President Trump has given until November 12, to resolve the TikTok security concerns of the US. He added that the prohibitions may be lifted, if they are addressed.
Tech News
President Trump to decide fate of TikTok in 24-36 hours
US President, Donald Trump is to decide the fate of TikTok in the country in the next 24-36 hours.
All eyes are now on President Donald Trump as he is expected to decide the fate of TikTok in the U.S. in the next 24-36 hours.
In a report credited to CNBC News, ByteDance, owners of TikTok, is planning to go for an IPO for global TikTok on an American Stock Exchange.
Under the proposed plan, waiting for President Trump’s approval include, Oracle owning a minority stake that will be lower than 20% of the new global TikTok.Walmart the world’s biggest retailer by revenue will also take a stake, though its amount remains unknown.
While the Chinese authorities have asserted it’s right to obstruct the sale of vital technologies, it is likely to approve the deal as long as it doesn’t involve the transfer of the artificial intelligence algorithms that drive TikTok’s service. Even if ByteDance were to cede its major ownership over TikTok.
U.S President recently disclosed he was against any idea that ByteDance( parent company) would retain a majority stake in TikTok.
“From the standpoint of ByteDance we don’t like that,” Trump spoke on the Chinese company retaining a majority stake in the business. “I mean, just conceptually I can tell you I don’t like that.”
An IPO on TikTok would most likely be the biggest technology IPO in recent times. Private valuations of the fast-growing startup have been estimated to be worth about $50 billion.
Back Story; Recall Nairametrics about a month ago reported on how President Trump issued directives banning any U.S. transactions with Chinese tech firms that include Tencent and ByteDance.
According to Trump, “WeChat “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information.”
He went on to say that the application also captures personal information of Chinese nationals visiting the U.S.
Tech News
Flywire to partner with Mastercard on international tuition payment.
Flywire has announced plans to partner with Mastercard in providing discounted foreign exchange rates on cross border tuition payments for students.
This is according to a news source verified by Nairametrics. The offer will be accessible to any school in the world offering Flywire as a payment method for international tuition through the 2020 fall term for students from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Kenya and Ghana, the release stated. Students will be able to use their own currencies to pay through Mastercard credit or debit cards.
Tertiary education, as pretty much every other area, has been affected by the pandemic, with grounds to shut down early this year. The unique feature of this payment system is convenience and safe payment procedure coupled with a customizable experience it provides for international students.
Speaking on the new deal, Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire, said the organization would serve to raise up understudies through cost-effective measures.
“Our customer schools and their understudy families around the globe trust Mastercard for advantageous and secure installments,” said Massaro in the delivery. “We’re satisfied to keep on joining forces with Mastercard on unique contributions like this one to guarantee a consistent advanced installment experience while giving significant reserve funds to lessen the expense of worldwide training.”
For International students, rules are significantly murkier as new U.S. visa rules won’t let them go to class in the country except in any event one class happens face to face. That represents an issue for schools as worldwide understudies have commonly paid full educational costs in advance, giving gigantic incomes to schools. In that capacity, schools need to scramble to make bargains and oblige understudies to urge them to return.