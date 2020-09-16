Exclusives
Top NSE30 Stocks you should consider buying
NSE 30 index that are likely to outperform peers over the next 12 months.
The NSE30 Stocks Index are weighted by adjusted market capitalization, meaning the number of listed shares of a firm, multiplied by its closing price, and a capping factor.
It should be noted that only fully paid common stocks are included in the NSE30 index.
The NSE 30 index is usually rebalanced on a semi-annual basis, on the first working day in January and in July.
The companies presently listed on the NSE30 Index include:
• Banks: Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Access Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, FBN Holdings, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Ecobank Transnational Inc, Fidelity Bank Plc, FCMB Group Plc, Sterling Bank Plc
• FMCGs: Nestle Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, International Breweries Plc, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc
• Oil & Gas: Seplat petroleum Development Co. Plc, Mobil Oil Plc
• Telecommunications: MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Airtel Africa Plc
• Building Materials: Dangote Cement Plc, BUA Cement Plc, Lafarge Cement, WAPCO Plc
• Agro-Industrial: Presco Plc,
• Agro-Allied: Notore Chemical Plc
• Agriculture: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc
• Hospitality: Transcorp Hotels Plc
In a mail to Nairametrics, Equity Analyst, CardinalStone Research, Khalil Woli, gave vital insights on the top NSE30 stocks, that investors and stock traders should consider buying.
“Although domestic equities have delivered broadly negative returns in H12020 against a backdrop of weakening growth, currency concerns, and depressed earnings releases, we identify historically resilient names among the NSE 30 index that are likely to outperform peers over the next 12 months.
“Specifically, we like stocks with track records of high profitability, low financial leverage, and less margin volatility,” he said.
These stocks also have attractive upside potential for 2020 based on our target prices, and are relatively consistent with dividend payments.
Notably, ZENITH and UBA have dividend yield that exceeds inflation levels.
GUARANTY and STANBIC are also likely to offer dividend yield that are higher than the return on one-year T-Bill, going by their first-half performances.
These banking names all announced interim dividends for the first half of the year.
In the cement space, WAPCO and DANGCEM are currently trading at attractive prices in the market, despite strong earnings expectations for FY20.
Both companies delivered impressive growth in profit after tax (DANGCEM, +5.8% YoY; WAPCO, + 60.0% YoY) in H1 2020, despite the COVID-19 impact on sales (principally noticed in April).
DANGCEM and WAPCO, are trading at 23.6% and 35.8% discounts respectively, to their 5-year average P/Es, despite expectations of higher ROEs in 2020.
There is also a strong investment case for PRESCO and OKOMUOIL, as oil palm companies historically thrive during currency liquidity crisis in Nigeria.
Recall that OKOMU and PRESCO grew profits by over 100.0% YoY and 82.0% YoY respectively in 2016. The border closure and potential FX-induced increase in domestic patronage are other arguments in favor of the sector
Lastly, NESTLE is an obvious pick from the consumer goods space. The company has demonstrated high defensive attributes of consistent dividend payments and superior ROE (73.9% compared to a sector average of 27.6%), amidst the macro headwinds of the last few years. Its healthy reliance on locally sourced raw materials, makes an additional case for the stock, given recent naira pressure.
In addition, Silas Ozoya, Managing Partner, SUBA Capital, in a chat with Nairametrics, used the prevailing macros in selecting his favorite NSE30 stocks.
“My personal favorites are in the financial sector and consumer goods. This is because transactions happen every day and humans must consume house hold items.
So, my first pick would be Zenith Bank, GTBank, and Sterling Bank
“They are the stock to hold in my portfolio, because of pond standing stability in the case of Zenith Bank and GTBank, and rapid growth in the case of Sterling Bank,” he said.
Also, the consumer goods market is the next on his list. “Unilever, Flour Mills of Nigerian Plc, and Nestle would top my list here, because of the market and consumer behavior towards their products, which translates to a healthy bottom, capitalization, and dividend,” he added.
Overall, the leadership of these companies, and their response to the ever-changing policies have shown how much longer they’re willing to keep the business running, which is a priority for any investor holding shares in their portfolio.
Currencies
Why Nigeria’s external reserves is stuck at $35 billion
Forex reserves remain just above $35 despite the pressure on the exchange rate
Nigeria’s external reserves remain stuck at just above $35.7 billion, according to data from the central bank for the week ended September 10th, 2020.
Nigeria is in the midst of a foreign currency crisis that has led to multiple devaluations in March, July, and in August 2020. Pressure from the World Bank has also led to a unification of the exchange rate, which is now between N380 and N386/$1.
However, despite the pressure on the exchange rate and the decision by the CBN to resume sales of forex to the BDCs, forex reserves remain just above $35.
Forex reserves at the beginning of the year was $38.5 billion and fell to under $36 billion in the days leading to the lockdown. Since then, external reserves have fallen to $33.4 billion before rising to above $36 billion when the IMF disbursed loans to Nigeria. It has remained stuck at above $35 billion since July,
Nigeria has awaited a $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank, which is viewed as critical to releasing forex to meet the demand of foreign investors waiting on the sidelines to repatriate their funds. Pent up demand is thought to be around $2 billion, depending on who you read.
Why reserves remain static: The CBN relies heavily on oil sales to shore up its external reserve position.
- But with oil prices hovering just above $40 and Nigeria’s crude oil output down to 1.4 million barrels per day, dollar inflows have remained short of expectations.
- The government reported a 50% drop in revenues in the first half of the year.
- Foreign portfolio investments in the country have also crashed. According to data from the NBS, Foreign Inflows fell to $1.29 billion compared to $5.8 billion.
- Foreign investments into the money market also fell drastically from $3.4 billion in Q1 2020 to just $323 million.
- The CBN attracted significant inflows of forex between 2017 and 2019, offering high-interest rates as an incentive to foreign investors to keep their money in the country.
Why this matters: Nigeria’s external reserve is a closely watched benchmark for a lot of reasons.
- It helps determine how much forex Nigeria has to meet its import requirements.
- A sharp drop below $35 billion could send s signal to the forex market that another devaluation is imminent to help prop up the naira.
- In contrast, an increasing external reserve suggests a higher inflow from crude oil sales, foreign investor inflows and other external loans such as the world bank loan.
- Nigeria’s current account deficit is also negative, meaning that the CBN will likely keep the reserves at these levels until government external revenue sources improve.
Impact on forex: It appears the CBN is not immediately disposed to selling forex to meet demand at the NAFEX window until it receives a significant inflow of forex. This confirms how important the World Bank’s loan is to provide a temporary fix to Nigeria’s exchange rate challenges.
Business
Leaked letter by Poultry Farmers Association triggered CBN emergency approval to import maize
Poultry Farmers called on Buhari to allow a guided importation of Maize in order not to shut down their industrt.
A letter from the Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria is touted as the trigger for the recent decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria to approve emergency importation of 262,000 tons of maize into Nigeria.
Nairametrics confirmed this, after sighting the letter signed by the President of Poultry Farmers Association, Onallo S. Akpa, dated July 3rd, 2020. In the letter, the association called on President Buhari to allow for guided importation of maize, in order not to shut down the poultry business in Nigeria, since poultry farmers rely heavily on maize to feed their chickens.
The laundry list of what they asked for include:
- The FG should instruct the Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development, to release 300,000Mt of maize and 10,000Mt of soyabeans to the association, at subsidized rates, in order to keep the poultry industry going.
- A guided importation of maize in order not to shut down the entire poultry industry in Nigeria. They specifically requested for a Feed Grade Maize of 2,100Mt and soyabeans meal of 10,000Mt.
- Poultry farmers will be the ones to import the maize and soyabean meal themselves, which they will make available to their members.
- That the importation will serve their needs for 5 months.
- That the FG should make available $70 million in forex at the prevailing exchange rate, for the importation of Feed Grade Maize and soyabeans.
- Import duty and VAT exemptions to sustain the poultry production business, and stabilize protein supply for the country.
- Halt the export of ‘critical commodities’ to neighboring countries, in order to ensure food security for Nigerians.
The motive for CBN’s import Ban
The Central Bank, in July, adding to its 41 items ban list, announced a ban on forex for maize importation into the country, so local farmers could compete. It is unclear if the CBN was privy to this letter when the circular was issued on July 13th, 2020.
However, soon after the ban was announced, criticisms poured in against the CBN directive.
The CBN has also heavily invested in agriculture, through several intervention funds directed at farmers. A source at the CBN informed Nairametrics that the quantum of investments in the sector was a major factor in deciding on the import ban.
The apex bank has resorted to restriction of access to forex as a monetary policy tool, to dissuade importation of items that compete directly with locally produced substitutes, backed by intervention programs.
Since last year, the Federal Government has closed the country’s borders to the importation of goods, piling pressure on Nigeria’s trade, and jacking up inflation. Nigeria’s food inflation has risen to 15.48% as of July 2020, on the back of several policy measures of the government.
Poultry Farmers Association is the trigger
The letter from the poultry farmers, who are also benefiting from a ban on the importation of frozen chicken, demonstrates how difficult it is to stir local production through government actions such as import substitution, bans on forex access, and increase in import duty.
It also highlights the challenges of policymaking, particularly by the CBN, who is often blindsided by several other fiscal policies working at cross purposes. The letter from the Poultry farmers is a classic example.
When the ban on importation of maize was first announced, policy analysts pointed to the likely effect it could have on poultry farmers. In a report, the Academic Director, Agribusiness, Lagos Business School, Dr. Ikechukwu Kelikume, explained that the policy could further compound the woes of poultry farmers, given that maize, which constitutes over 50% of poultry feed content, is currently very scarce, and where available, very expensive, with an ever-increasing price.
On the consequences of the CBN directive, “The situation spells doom for poultry farmers across the country, who are beginning to cut down on production, because of the high cost of feed and imported medication for the birds. A negative spillover effect of the high cost of feed is egg scarcity, and a consequent rise in its price across the country. The implications of the current challenges in the maize value chain are that, the gains of employing more people in the agricultural sector will be rolled back in the coming months.” said Kelikume.
Mr. Kalu Aja, CEO, AfriSwiss Capital Assets Management Limited, speaking to Nairametrics says it’s simple “supply fell,” citing that it is basic Economics 101, “if you ban a product supply where demand remains same, the price will increase.”
He added that banning the import of maize will affect the poultry industry, as other feeds go up, especially chicken feed, since maize is an important component for poultry, and with the chicken feed going up, the cost may have to be passed to the consumer.
FG u-turn
As the controversy raged on, pressure piled on the government to assuage their request, culminating in the President deciding early in September, to release 30,000 tons of maize from the Federal Reserves to animal feed producers, in order to deal with the high cost of poultry production after the ban on maize imports.
The next day, the Nigeria Customs Service confirmed that four companies were given CBN emergency approval, to import 262,000 tons of maize into Nigeria. The companies are Wacot Limited, Chi farms Limited, Crown Flour Mills Limited, and Premier Feeds Company Limited.
A reliable source at the CBN also informed Nairametrics that the decision to select these four companies was because they were already implementing backward integration operations, and they are the largest importers of Maize in the country. They also will not be utilizing the nation’s forex reserve, as they will rely on their own forex exchange sources to process Form M required to facilitate the imports.
Despite the lifting of the ban for the importation of maize, the government is still insisting on its forex for food ban, maintaining that the policy was aimed at protecting local production.
Bottom Line: Nigerians will at some point have to choose between accepting foreign imports, and its attendant negative consequences, which include, killing of farming jobs, mothballing of factories, and risk of food security due to its heavy reliance on imports. The other option is to protect local production and forex reserves while facing the short to medium term pain of higher food prices.
Exclusives
Banks lay-off 2,477 staff during lock-down
As expected contract staff were the most hit as banks sacked over 2000 employees.
Banks in Nigeria laid off about 2,477 of its employees in the second quarter of 2020, as key Nigerian cities complied with the lockdown directives of the Federal Government to contain COVID-19.
According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the banking sector reduced its total headcount to 94, 498 as of June 2020 from 96, 975 in March of the same year. Total banking sector employees was 103, 610 at the end of 2019.
Banking sector employees took to social media in the height of the COVID-19 lockdown to complain about the threat of mass sack, as banks looked to contain increasing overheads across board. Personal expenses make up about 21% of commercial banks operating income, and is typically the first port of call for massive cuts.
In the data, contract staff, which represented 43% of total bank staffs, constituted the most affected of the job cuts, making up 2, 239 out of the 2, 477 losses recorded in the period. Since December 2019, banks have laid off a total of 6, 408 contract staff. Staff designated as contract have always been an easy target for lay offs, as their contract do not provide them with the condition of service enjoyed by permanent staff.
In the wake of the Access Bank threat to downsize staff in April, the CBN issued a press release confirming that it had agreed with banks to suspend the sacking of bank staffs. In the press release, the CBN maintained that, “in order to help minimize and mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on families and livelihoods, no bank in Nigeria shall retrench or lay-off any staff of any cadre (including full-time and part-time).”
It also went further, requiring banks to first obtain its approval before any staff is laid off in the event that it was absolutely necessary.
“To give effect to the above measure, the express approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria shall be required in the event that it becomes absolutely necessary to lay-off any such staff.”
Bottom Line: It appears the over two thousand staff laid off might have been effected under the approval of the central bank, or carried out before the circular was made public.