COVID-19: Africa’s recovery will need billions of dollars- IMF
Investing in a resilient African future will be more cost-effective than rebuilding after crises.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Africa will need hundreds of billions of dollars to deal with the economic fall out of the Coronavirus pandemic on continent’s economy.
This was announced by IMF’s Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva and Abebe Aemro Selassie, Chief of African operations in a statement titled “Charting a Path for a Resilient Recovery in Sub Saharan Africa”.
According to the global lender, Africa needs a recovery that raises resilience to not just save lives but also boost higher standards of living; citing studies that showed expanding internet access in sub-Saharan Africa by 10% of the population could increase real per capita GDP growth by as much as 4% points.
“To achieve this, fiscal and financial policies need to prioritize investing in people, infrastructure, and coping mechanisms,” IMF said.
The Bank added that investing in healthcare and education can pay large dividends in terms of growth, productivity, gender equity, and living standards, however investing in people are critical for resilience.
“But investing in people is more than just finding better ways to do existing jobs. It is also about carving out new jobs. Better jobs. It is therefore vital to invest in building digital skills,” it added.
The IMF announced in June’s World Economic Outlook that “projection for sub-Saharan Africa overall is a negative 3.2 % in 2020 with a recovery in 2021 of 3.4%.”
For infrastructure the IMF added that infrastructure is needed for a resilient economy, however ina scenario where large scale investments are needed, the focus needs to be smart, green and inclusive
“This means moving towards other renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. This shift will help reduce carbon emissions, spread electrification, and create jobs.
“In Kenya, the government increased access to electricity from 40 to 70% of the population in large part through the use of small, off-grid, solar-powered energy plants,” it added.
IMF forecasts that investing in a resilient African future will be more cost-effective than repeated rebuilding after crises or disasters, as it encourages a more resilient route to development in Africa.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 15th of September 2020, 90 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 56,478 confirmed cases.
On the 15th of September 2020, 90 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,912 samples across the country.
To date, 56,478 cases have been confirmed, 44,430 cases have been discharged and 1,088 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 443,987 tests have been carried out as of September 15th, 2020 compared to 442,075 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 15th September 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 56,478
- Total Number Discharged – 44,430
- Total Deaths – 1,088
- Total Tests Carried out – 443,987
According to the NCDC, the 90 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (33), Plateau (27), Kaduna (17), Ogun (6), FCT (4), Anambra (1), Ekiti (1), Nasarawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,696, followed by Abuja (5,451), Oyo (3,221), Plateau (3,142), Edo (2,610), Kaduna (2,296), Rivers (2,208), Delta (1,791), Ogun (1,754), Kano (1,732), Ondo (1,584), Enugu (1,232), Ebonyi (1,034), Kwara (1,002), Katsina (843), Abia (828), Osun (805), Gombe (773), Borno (741), and Bauchi (680).
Imo State has recorded 546 cases, Benue (467), Nasarawa (447), Bayelsa (393), Jigawa (322), Ekiti (303), Akwa Ibom (286), Niger (244), Anambra (232), Adamawa (230), Sokoto (159), Taraba (95), Kebbi (93), Cross River (83), Zamfara (78), Yobe (72), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
China’s Covid-19 vaccine may be ready for general public in November 2020
Four COVID-19 vaccines are currently in the final stages of a clinical trial.
A coronavirus vaccine currently being developed in China may be available to the general public as early as November, following the success recorded in its phase 3 trial.
This disclosure was made on Monday, by the Chief Biosafety Expert, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Guizhen Wu.
China has four COVID-19 vaccines that are currently in the final stages of a clinical trial, and at least three of them have already been offered to essential workers under an emergency use program launched in July.
Guizhen Wu, during an interview with the state TV on Monday, said that phase 3 clinical trials were proceeding smoothly, and the vaccines could be ready for the general public in November or December.
Wu, revealed that she has not experienced any abnormal symptoms in recent months after she took an experimental vaccine (unnamed) in April.
Chinese Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological firms have been quite aggressive about the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, with companies like Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm, publicly displaying their vaccine candidate for the first time, at a trade fair in Beijing earlier this month.
A unit of state pharmaceutical giant, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and the US-listed Sinovac Biotech SVA.O, are developing the three vaccines under the state’s emergency use program. A fourth COVID-19 vaccine being developed by CanSino Biologics 6185 HK, was approved for use by the Chinese military in June.
Sinopharm, in July, said that its vaccine could be ready for public use by the end of this year, after the conclusion of phase 3 trials.
There are currently about nine vaccine candidates in the final stage of human trials, although one of them, AstraZeneca and University of Oxford vaccine candidate, initially had a setback with the temporary suspension of its phase 3 trials due to safety concerns. It has now resumed trials.
WHO records highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases
The previous 24 hour record for new cases was 306,857, on September 6, 2020.
The World Health Organization (WHO), yesterday, recorded a daily record increase in global coronavirus cases, with 307,930 new cases within 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 28,871,176.
The previous 24 hour record for new cases was 306,857, on September 6, 2020.
The UN health agency, disclosed that the biggest increases were from India (94,372), the United States (45,523), and Brazil (43,718). It also reported 5,537 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 921,801.
On Sunday, India recorded 1,114 new deaths, United States came second with 1,022 deaths, and Brazil recorded 874 deaths within 24 hours. The WHO record for new death cases is still 12,430, which was recorded on April 17, 2020.
India is now regarded as epicenter of the pandemic, based on its reported new cases, and had set a global record of 97,570 new cases per country, in a single day.
The COVID-19 infections are still rising in 58 countries of the world, including Argentina, Indonesia, Morocco, Spain, and Ukraine. The new cases in the United States are reducing, with a 44% decrease from the peak period, where more than 77,000 new cases were reported on July 16.