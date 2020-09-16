Energy
NNPC extends crude oil swap contracts by 6 months
The swap deal with these companies supplies a huge portion of Nigeria’s petroleum products.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a 6-months extension of its contracts with private oil firms to swap crude oil for fuel.
According to a media report from Reuters, the affected oil companies renegotiated the price agreement due to changes that were made in the prices of petrol in the country.
The initial 1-year oil swap contracts to exchange over 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day with 15 company groupings were due to expire in October 2020. The swap deal with these companies supplies a huge portion of Nigeria’s petroleum products which include fuel, diesel and jet fuel, as it has not been profitable for private oil companies to import fuel into the country.
As a result of this, the state oil giant, NNPC, has been the sole importer of fuel for quite a while.
Nairametrics, over a year ago reported that NNPC had contracted about 34 companies under a total of 15 groupings to carry out a swap deal for the supply of refined fuel in exchange of crude oil. This scheme was introduced in 2016 to replace the programme at that time which gulped trillions of naira in subsidy payments to importers and supplied about 90% of the fuel import requirements.
The Federal Government recently started the implementation of its deregulation policy with its stoppage of fixing prices and allowing market forces to determine the price of petrol. This decision will eliminate the subsidy payment by the Federal Government and allow private oil companies to invest in the downstream oil sector and restart the importation of fuel again.
Energy
Kainji Dam only carrying out water spillage exercise, banks are intact- Mainstream Energy
The dam reservoir is currently not at its fullest capacity and will not be in the coming months.
Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, managers of Kainji Dam and the Hydro Power Plant, stated that the facility is intact and fully operational.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the company and signed by Head, Corporate Communications, Mainstream Energy, Olugbenga Adebola.
Contrary to the speculations that the Dam burst its banks on Monday, Adebola debunked the news.
“Our dam is in full operations and currently supplying power to the national grid. The fact that we are in full and normal operations, can easily be confirmed from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and the National Control Center (NCC), who are our dispatchers to the national grid.”
According to him, the Kainji Hydro Power Plant is currently carrying out water spillage exercise to regulate the water flow along the river Niger.
“The dam’s reservoir is currently not at its fullest capacity, and will not be in the coming months. Therefore bursting its banks does not arise.
“This is an exercise carried out annually to ensure that the reservoir is well secured, and that the expected flow of water along the River Niger and its tributaries are controlled. Our team of dedicated and experienced engineers are working round the clock to ensure power supply to the nation, as well as the safety and integrity of our dam.”
Adebola assured the public, that there is no cause for alarm.
About Kainji Dam
Kainji Dam is a dam across the Niger River in Niger State of Central Nigeria.
Construction of the dam was carried out by Impregilo (a consortium of Italian Civil Engineering Contractors), to designs by Joint Consultants, Balfour Beatty and Nedeco. It started in 1964 and was completed in 1968.
The total cost was estimated at $209 million (equivalent to about $1.3 billion as of 2018 exchange rate), with one-quarter of this amount used to resettle people displaced by the construction of the dam, and its Kainji Lake reservoir.
Energy
NNPC to support alternative energy initiative by deploying CNG plants across the country
NNPC will activate Compressed Natural Gas refill stations for motorists to access.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has promised to support ongoing initiatives by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, to provide an alternate energy source to Nigerians, through aggressive activation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refill stations, for motorists across the country.
According to a press statement issued by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Dr.Kennie Obateru; the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, speaking on TVC Business show, affirmed that the NNPC has already keyed into the gas penetration agenda, championed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.
“As an energy company with a focus on cleaner and cheaper sources of fuel, the Corporation would continue to work with other stakeholders in the industry to provide viable alternatives to petrol, which would ultimately lead to a reduction in demand for the product and eventual reduction in price,” said Kyari
While reiterating the commitment of the oil giant towards openness and greater transparency in its operations, the NNPC GMD, noted that, in the coming months, NNPC would publicly release its 2019 Audited Financial Statements, as a sequel to the 2018 AFS released in June.
Kyari also shed more light on the status of the nation’s refineries, noting that the plants were deliberately shut down, to allow for a robust diagnosis of the issues which have overtime made it impossible for the facilities to operate at the expected capacity.
In addition, he also disclosed that, the shutdown of these state-owned refineries was inevitable, due to difficulties in feeding them with crude oil, through the pipelines that have been completely compromised by vandals.
He said the corporation was moving rapidly to execute complete rehabilitation of the refineries, under an exercise that would guarantee restoration of the facilities, to at least 90% capacity utilization.
Nairametrics had earlier reported, that the Federal Government said Nigerians, with effect from next month, can now convert their cars, that use petrol to gas – a cheaper alternative.
“To give deregulation a human face, the Federal Government is introducing an alternative fuel,” said Timipre Sylva, “if you go to a filling station, and you cannot convert your car to dual capability (dual fuel), then you can drive into a typical filling station where you will find gas, that is LPG, CNG, and NLG.”
Energy
Estates in Lekki increase electricity tariff to N105/kWh
Electricity tariffs in major estates in the Lekki have increased prices to as high as N105/kWh Nairametics investigations reveal.
Electricity tariffs in major estates in the Lekki area of Lagos that enjoy 24/hours power have increased prices to as high as N105/kWh Nairametics investigations reveal.
Most estates in the Lekki area of Lagos rely on a combination of grid power from Eko Distribution Company (Eko Disco) and privately generated power to deliver 24/7 power to their residents. The power is contracted via a power purchase contract with independent power suppliers.
Triggered by the new tariff order
According to our investigations, most of the major estates have either increased their tariffs or are engaging in negotiations with resident associations to increase power costs.
In Nothern Foreshore, an Estate located off the Lekki Expressway, the tariff rose from about N58/kWh to has N80.80/kWh. In a letter to residents of the association seen by Nairametrics, the Estate Management informed residents that the decision to increase their tariff was due to the increase in power supply from the grid (Eko Disco).
“Similarly, and pursuant to Section 76 of the EPSR Act 2005 the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has recently received presidential approval for the implementation of the new Service-Based Tariff (SBT) effective 1ST September 2020.
In view of this, the DISCO Eko Electricity Distribution PLC (EKDP) has directed via a letter dated 4TH September 2020 an immediate implementation of the new approved tariff for the Estate from N29/Kwh to N56.94/Kwh. An almost 100% (Approximately 28 naira) increase. This development will also have an impact on the hybrid tariff for our central power solution. Consequently, we have applied the new approved tariff to the existing hybrid tariff model and reached a new levelized energy tariff for our central power solution of =N=80.80 /KWH.”
A hybrid or blended tariff is derived from the weighted average cost of consumption from the grid and other sources of private power delivered to an estate.
Other estates surveyed by Nairametrics also reveal similar trends. In Friends Colony located around Augungi area of Lekki, tariff increased to N80/kWh while Millenium Estate in Oniru increased theirs to N105.4/kWh. Other estates on both sides of the Lekki Epe Expressway are also said to be deliberating internally as they consider a possible increase in line with the change in grid electricity cost.
A Private Power producer who preferred to remain anonymous informed Nairametrics that there was a need to review their tariffs following the recent pronouncements by the government. “We use blended power to help reduce the cost of power generation thus, a change in a key component of that power will result in a change in the amount we charge the estates. This is why we have informed them of plans to increase the tariffs,” he explained.
For Eko Disco, their tariff increased to N54.08 for non-maximum demand customers and as high as N56.94 for Maximum Demand Customers. These are for Band A customers which according to the service reflective tariff will enjoy up to 20 hours of power supply daily.
Our investigation also reveals estates that are completely off-grid have left their tariffs the same as they observe the effect of the exchange rate on their power cost.
Why this matters: The recent increase in electricity tariffs means the government is no longer subsidizing power supply for locations that enjoy 12 hours and above in power supply.
- Thus estates with a hybrid of grid and private generation might see a change in their tariffs if they fall within the tariff bands A to C (above 12 hours of power supply).
- However, since tariff increase for those who are in locations classified as Band D & E is not increasing, the estates may not see their hybrid tariffs go up.