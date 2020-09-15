Business
U.S Government imposes visa sanctions on Nigerians over electoral violence
The US condemns acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption that undermined Nigeria’s democratic process.
The United States government has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections, and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections.
This was announced by the US Embassy in Nigeria on Monday. The sanction comes a year after the US government-imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians that undermined the February and March 2019 elections.
Today, the Secretary of State is imposing visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections » https://t.co/62dsfWOiVB
— U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) September 14, 2020
The US government said it is a supporter of democracy in Nigeria, and remains committed to working “together to advance democracy and respect for human rights, and achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations,”
“We condemn the acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption that harmed Nigerians and undermined the democratic process,”
The Embassy, urged all stakeholders participating in the Edo and Ondo elections to desist from participating in electoral violence, and uphold the tenets of democracy, facilitate genuinely free and fair elections, and conduct it in a transparent and non-violent manner.
The statement disclosed that the U.S Government, in January 2019, warned that visa restrictions would be meted out on individuals responsible for undermining Nigerian democratic process, or for organizing election-related violence, citing the July 2019 visa restrictions on Nigerians for the roles in the February and March 2019 elections.
“Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections, and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections. These individuals have so far operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people, and have undermined democratic principles.”
The Department of State said the visa restrictions only applies to individuals, who participated in undermining the Nigerian elections, and not directed at the Nigerian citizens. It emphasized that this reflects the U.S Government’s role in strengthening democracy in Nigeria.
One killed, as vehicles collide with moving train in Lagos
A moving train today collided with vehicles in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.
A passenger was feared dead, after a bus and a Toyota Highlander SUV collided with a moving commuter train at PWD inward Oshodi, Lagos.
This was disclosed by the DG, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.
“The bus with six passengers suddenly veered onto the tracks and collided with the train,” he said
“The agency received the distress call at 8.12 am. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger motor GGE 972 GE with six passengers, had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi, and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train,”
“The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey, before the train managed to come to a halt.”
The Agency has successfully extricated the affected passengers, while the wreckage of the bus has been removed to allow the free flow of commuter traffic.
LASEMA boss added that a highlander Jeep was also involved in the collision, and its passengers (two adult males) sustained serious injuries, before being transported to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.
The DG of LASEMA, confirmed one loss of life, and the body has been deposited at the hospital morgue. The other passengers are currently receiving treatments.
Leaked letter by Poultry Farmers Association triggered CBN emergency approval to import maize
Poultry Farmers called on Buhari to allow a guided importation of Maize in order not to shut down their industrt.
A letter from the Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria is touted as the trigger for the recent decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria to approve emergency importation of 262,000 tons of maize into Nigeria.
Nairametrics confirmed this, after sighting the letter signed by the President of Poultry Farmers Association, Onallo S. Akpa, dated July 3rd, 2020. In the letter, the association called on President Buhari to allow for guided importation of maize, in order not to shut down the poultry business in Nigeria, since poultry farmers rely heavily on maize to feed their chickens.
The laundry list of what they asked for include:
- The FG should instruct the Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development, to release 300,000Mt of maize and 10,000Mt of soyabeans to the association, at subsidized rates, in order to keep the poultry industry going.
- A guided importation of maize in order not to shut down the entire poultry industry in Nigeria. They specifically requested for a Feed Grade Maize of 2,100Mt and soyabeans meal of 10,000Mt.
- Poultry farmers will be the ones to import the maize and soyabean meal themselves, which they will make available to their members.
- That the importation will serve their needs for 5 months.
- That the FG should make available $70 million in forex at the prevailing exchange rate, for the importation of Feed Grade Maize and soyabeans.
- Import duty and VAT exemptions to sustain the poultry production business, and stabilize protein supply for the country.
- Halt the export of ‘critical commodities’ to neighboring countries, in order to ensure food security for Nigerians.
The motive for CBN’s import Ban
The Central Bank, in July, adding to its 41 items ban list, announced a ban on forex for maize importation into the country, so local farmers could compete. It is unclear if the CBN was privy to this letter when the circular was issued on July 13th, 2020.
However, soon after the ban was announced, criticisms poured in against the CBN directive.
The CBN has also heavily invested in agriculture, through several intervention funds directed at farmers. A source at the CBN informed Nairametrics that the quantum of investments in the sector was a major factor in deciding on the import ban.
The apex bank has resorted to restriction of access to forex as a monetary policy tool, to dissuade importation of items that compete directly with locally produced substitutes, backed by intervention programs.
Since last year, the Federal Government has closed the country’s borders to the importation of goods, piling pressure on Nigeria’s trade, and jacking up inflation. Nigeria’s food inflation has risen to 15.48% as of July 2020, on the back of several policy measures of the government.
Poultry Farmers Association is the trigger
The letter from the poultry farmers, who are also benefiting from a ban on the importation of frozen chicken, demonstrates how difficult it is to stir local production through government actions such as import substitution, bans on forex access, and increase in import duty.
It also highlights the challenges of policymaking, particularly by the CBN, who is often blindsided by several other fiscal policies working at cross purposes. The letter from the Poultry farmers is a classic example.
When the ban on importation of maize was first announced, policy analysts pointed to the likely effect it could have on poultry farmers. In a report, the Academic Director, Agribusiness, Lagos Business School, Dr. Ikechukwu Kelikume, explained that the policy could further compound the woes of poultry farmers, given that maize, which constitutes over 50% of poultry feed content, is currently very scarce, and where available, very expensive, with an ever-increasing price.
On the consequences of the CBN directive, “The situation spells doom for poultry farmers across the country, who are beginning to cut down on production, because of the high cost of feed and imported medication for the birds. A negative spillover effect of the high cost of feed is egg scarcity, and a consequent rise in its price across the country. The implications of the current challenges in the maize value chain are that, the gains of employing more people in the agricultural sector will be rolled back in the coming months.” said Kelikume.
Mr. Kalu Aja, CEO, AfriSwiss Capital Assets Management Limited, speaking to Nairametrics says it’s simple “supply fell,” citing that it is basic Economics 101, “if you ban a product supply where demand remains same, the price will increase.”
He added that banning the import of maize will affect the poultry industry, as other feeds go up, especially chicken feed, since maize is an important component for poultry, and with the chicken feed going up, the cost may have to be passed to the consumer.
FG u-turn
As the controversy raged on, pressure piled on the government to assuage their request, culminating in the President deciding early in September, to release 30,000 tons of maize from the Federal Reserves to animal feed producers, in order to deal with the high cost of poultry production after the ban on maize imports.
The next day, the Nigeria Customs Service confirmed that four companies were given CBN emergency approval, to import 262,000 tons of maize into Nigeria. The companies are Wacot Limited, Chi farms Limited, Crown Flour Mills Limited, and Premier Feeds Company Limited.
A reliable source at the CBN also informed Nairametrics that the decision to select these four companies was because they were already implementing backward integration operations, and they are the largest importers of Maize in the country. They also will not be utilizing the nation’s forex reserve, as they will rely on their own forex exchange sources to process Form M required to facilitate the imports.
Despite the lifting of the ban for the importation of maize, the government is still insisting on its forex for food ban, maintaining that the policy was aimed at protecting local production.
Bottom Line: Nigerians will at some point have to choose between accepting foreign imports, and its attendant negative consequences, which include, killing of farming jobs, mothballing of factories, and risk of food security due to its heavy reliance on imports. The other option is to protect local production and forex reserves while facing the short to medium term pain of higher food prices.
Update: Lagos announces resumption time table for public and private schools
Lagos State Government has announced the resumption of secondary and primary schools in the state.
The Lagos State Government on Sunday, September 13, 2020, announced the resumption time table for schools in the state.
In the announced dates, students in Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3), and Senior Secondary School 2 (SSS2) in public schools will resume on September 21, 2020.
All classes in the private secondary schools, and private primary schools are also expected to resume on September 21, 2020.
READ: Lagos announces e-processing of building planning permit, approval to take 1 month
However, all pre-primary school classes in public and private schools are to remain closed until further notice.
The disclosure was made in a tweet by the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, through his official twitter handle on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
READ: FG, Lagos State collaborate to address declining infrastructure in Festac Town
Lagos School Resumption Update Summary:
1. JSS 3 and SS2 students in PUBLIC SCHOOLS will resume Sept 21, 2020.
2. PRIVATE Primary and Secondary will resume 21st Sept 2020.
3. ALL Pre-Primary School classes in PUBLIC and PRIVATE Schools remains CLOSED till further notice. pic.twitter.com/JQRGWLXF61
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) September 13, 2020
The announcement was made ahead of the resumption of education activities in both public and private schools after the shutdown of educational institutions in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ: Covid-19 School Reopening: WhatsApp messages reveal fear among Nigerian Parents
According to a monitored media report, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, in her statement said, “The ministry is adopting a phased approach to opening public schools. This phased approach to opening will enable public schools to meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols and will help us watch the behaviour of the pandemic as we gradually open up our schools.’’
“The present Junior Secondary School, JSS 3 and SS 2 students in public schools in the state are to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020.’’
“The resumption will permit the present JSS 3 students who are already in an exit class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organized by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.”
READ: Lagos shuts BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, explains diversion point
The commissioner pointed out that the resumption of academic classes would also help the present SS2 students to prepare effectively for their transition to SS3 while the scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will soon be announced by the State Examination Board.
For the private schools, Adefisayo disclosed that private primary and secondary schools are permitted to resume from Monday, September 21, 2020. She said that the government strongly recommends and encourages school proprietors to put safety first and open in phases just like the plans for public schools.
She maintained that pre-primary classes and schools in both public and private schools will remain closed until further announcements are made.
Nairametrics had earlier announced the resumption of tertiary institutions in Lagos State from September 14, 2020. While making the announcement, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed that the decision to reopen schools was based on indications that the coronavirus pandemic has peaked in the state, as the number of new cases has been on a steady decline.
He also disclosed then that the state government was working towards the possible reopening of primary and secondary schools on September 21, 2020.