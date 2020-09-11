Business
Transport Ministry to share N10 billion palliative scheme
Transportation Ministry has constituted a committee for the disbursement of palliative funds for road transport workers.
The Federal Ministry of Transportation says that it is launching a committee to draw guidelines for the disbursement of a N10 billion palliative fund for road transport operators and workers. This was announced on its official website.
The honorable Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, received a courtesy visit from the incumbent National President, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Lawal and immediate past National President, Alhaji Najumdeen Yasin. She urged the unions to interface towards having one recognized body that the Ministry could directly deal with so that the disbursement could be implemented quickly.
READ: Consortium of Western investors to inject upwards of $5 billion in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector
She seized the chance to congratulate the newly elected President of NURTW, urging him to steer the affairs of the union in the right direction, while also praising the unions for their perseverance during the lockdown.
In his remarks, Prof. Tajudeen disclosed that the NURTW members suffered from the lockdown and hoped that a larger part of the palliative would be availed to them.
Business
Buhari insists “no kobo” of foreign exchange will be issued for food imports
Buhari insists “no kobo” for food imports sending a loud message to CBN to ban forex for importation for food and fertilizer
President Buhari has warned the Central Bank of Nigeria against implementing any plans geared towards providing forex for the importation of “food items and fertilizers” into the country.
The President made this remark via his twitter handle on Thursday, September 10th as he presides over the National Food Security Council meeting yesterday at the State House, Abuja.
READ: CBN removes “third parties” from buying forex routed through Form M
According to a series of tweets from the president’s Twitter handle, “I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers.”
I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) September 10, 2020
READ: Investors flee Nigerian Stocks as FDI and FPI dips
He also claimed that Nigeria has “a lot of able-bodied young people willing to work, and agriculture is the answer.”
Just last week the CBN issued emergency forex importation approvals for companies for the importation of 262,000 tonnes of Maize. The companies are Wacot Limited, Chi farms Limited, Crown Flour Mills Limited, and Premier Feeds Company Limited. It is unclear if this statement by the president affects these plans.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Between the lines: These tweets appear to be clear instructions to the CBN to resist any plans to provide forex to importers of forex into the country for importation of food items.
- The government’s economic policy has centered mainly on food and agriculture security even as prices of food remains at all-time high.
- Latest inflation numbers indicate food inflation rose by 15.48% in July 2020 compared to 15.18% in June 2020.
- This represents a 0.34% increase compared to June figures. Also, on a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.52% in July 2020, up by 0.04% points from 1.48% recorded in June 2020.
READ: CBN claims no immunity for Emefiele as it fires back at NESG
Business
Bank CEOs ‘explain’ why they resigned from NESG
Managing Directors of three commercial banks who resigned from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) ‘provided’ further comments explaining the reason for their actions.
Managing Directors of three commercial banks who resigned from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) ‘provided’ further comments explaining the reason for their actions.
The bank managing directors who resigned include Kennedy Uzoka, the MD/CEO of UBA Plc, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, the CEO of Sterling Bank, and First Bank CEO, Mr. Adesola Adeduntan all resigned from the board of the NESG Board on Wednesday.
According to media reports, one of the CEOs explained why they resigned from the Board of the NESG.
“Given that we have such full access, how can we turn around and issue a statement criticising policies that we are part of the consultative process? If we have concerns we have full access and platforms to share them with policy makers. How would the NESG issue such a statement without the input of Board members?”
Another also cited the comments made by Prof. Konyin Ajayi (SAN), who had explained to board members of the NESG that the alleged immunity clause provisions were “misplaced” as it was included in the laws like that of the NDIC Act, CBN Act, and AMCON Act.
“Despite that, they went ahead to issue the statement, which means that they have other motives, beyond their concern for public policy…And publishers who are members of the board of the NESG must not be allowed to abuse their position in getting board issues at the NESG published, without disclosing that they are participants and the co-authors of the NESG statement. In issuing that statement without consultations with the board, the NESG left my continuing participation untenable resulting in my resignation.”
Battle of the optics
As the war of words ensues between the CBN and NESG, it appears both parties of moved towards courting public opinion to justify their actions and reactions. Businessday Published an article on Thursday claiming support from people who have called to show support to their publication amidst a barrage of “attacks” from the CBN.
The resignation of the Bank CEOs is also seen by some critics as a sign of pressure from their regulator to take sides in the ongoing melee. Curiously, none of the Bank CEOs quoted above explaining the reason for their resignation agreed to be mentioned by name. A Businessday article published on Thursday also alleged that the bank CEOs were forced to resign in an article published on Thursday only to take the article down hours later.
While staunch critics of the CBN will more likely continue to support the NESG and Businessday, the CBN is likely to push on with the narratives that the NESG erred in alleging that the immunity clause was promoted to protect the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.
Bottom line: Stating that the CBN Governor pushed for an immunity clause in the proposed BOFIA Bill appears to be out of sync with reality as evidence suggests this is a clause that already exists in the current CBN Act and other similar regulator organizations. Why this is even a contentious matter between NESG and the CBN is worrying considering the need for larger cooperation as the economy faces its largest downturn ever.
Business
Gas is the new petrol – FG to Nigerian car owners
FG is finding ways by which gas will become the preferred fuel for cars instead of petrol.
The Federal Government has revealed that Nigerians can now convert cars using petrol to gas, which is cheaper, with effect from October 2020.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, disclosed this during a press briefing with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, September 11, 2020.
READ: FG discloses plan to sell fuel at N97 per litre with new initiative
Sylva said, “To give it (deregulation) a human face, we are introducing an alternative fuel. We are giving autogas. Gas will now become fuel for our cars. This programme will be rolled out within the next month. So, if you go to a filling station and you convert your car to dual capability or dual fuel, then you drive into a typical filling station, you will find gas LPG, you find CNG and NLG being sold.
READ: FG discloses when Nigeria will start exporting petroleum products
“So, if you look at the price of PMS versus the price of gas and you think that gas is cheaper which of course, it is going to be cheaper. Gas will even be cheaper than PMS as it is today. So you see that we are also giving an alternative to ordinary Nigerians.’’
READ: FG introduces gas transport network code
Nairametrics, reported that preparatory to this, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), had ordered about 9,000 filling stations across the country, to start the installation of facilities for gas products. The move is expected to improve the utilization of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Autogas, as an alternative fuel for Nigerians.