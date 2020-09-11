Paid Content
Bank like a hero with the Stanbic IBTC Super App “Voice Banking” feature
The Bank’s voice banking service, “Super App” allows customers to bank as quickly as they speak.
Who would have imagined the possibilities of directly speaking to your phone to carry out banking transactions or a situation where phone numbers will be used as account numbers?
Through constant innovation and reinvention, customer-centric financial institution, Stanbic IBTC continues to use digitisation to simplify banking and transform the customer experience.
Just recently, the organisation ushered customers into a world of endless possibilities with an upgraded mobile app, tagged “Super App”. Talk about banking with convenience, speed, simplicity, versatility, improvements and you would be perfectly describing the Stanbic IBTC newly upgraded Super App.
The integration of an automated voice banking service on the unique and superlative “Super App” allows customers to bank as quickly as they speak. Basic transactions can be performed by speaking directly to your mobile phone with the help of a ‘voice and tap’ personalised assistant available on the App.
Using speech recognition to make operations easier and faster, the voice control feature allows customers to multitask while the voice search feature improves the ability to easily find information on the App.
The “Super App,” best described to function as a “machine” includes My Bank and @easewallet features that both account holders and non-account holders of Stanbic IBTC can use to transfer funds.
The My Bank module of the Super App makes it possible to transfer funds to a single as well as multiple beneficiaries. My Bank erases the need for middlemen and agents when customers need to pay for PAYE, withholding tax and other utilities such as cable TV subscription and electricity bills.
You can also use My Bank on the Stanbic IBTC Super App to get airtime top-up, make cardless withdrawals from an ATM, schedule payments and load a prepaid card.
The special ‘Hide Account Balance’ feature on My Bank allows customers to hide their account balance, especially when in public or insecure environments.
Similarly, the Super App contains the @easewallet feature which guarantees fast, versatile and secure financial transactions. @easewallet is an electronic wallet that allows customers to generate paycode to seamlessly withdraw cash from their accounts using an ATM or from any agent without a credit or debit card. This paycode can be securely and conveniently generated using the customer’s registered phone number.
The @easewallet feature on the Stanbic IBTC Super App also allows customers to make fund transfers, pay bills, purchase airtime, activate @easewallet card and open account for others. To use this amazing feature, customers need the last ten digits of their phone number without the first zero as the account number, allowing them to personalise and easily recall it when required.
Apart from the customer’s profile being linked to the mobile device used during sign-up to ensure maximum security, the @easewallet is also protected by a four-digit secret pin which is needed to log-in and authenticate all transactions on the App.
To further secure your account, the ‘self-onboarding’ capabilities on the Stanbic IBTC Super App only grants full access into the App using a debit card details and partial access when only the account number is used.
To experience the Stanbic IBTC Super App, download on Google Play store for Android phones and App Store for iOS phones or from the Stanbic IBTC website. Existing Stanbic IBTC customers with their internet banking login credentials can register with the same on the Super App while non-internet banking users can use their debit card details to register.
The Stanbic IBTC newly upgraded mobile app is indeed SUPER!
How crypto startup, Cryptofully is changing the game for international payments
Cryptofully offers faster, comfortable and commission-free international money transfers.
The United Nations estimates that one in nine people globally are currently supported via remittance money. That’s approximately 800 million people receiving cash transfers every month with a median transaction amount of $200.
Finding the best way to send money abroad can be tough. Despite the fact that we are in the era of digitization, most options are quite restricted. Due to sturdy guidelines and intermediaries, the use of banks to transfer money internationally can be quite expensive and time-consuming. This explains why more people are opting for remittance service providers like Cryptofully, Transferwise and Western Union.
When trying to understand which service provider works best for you, it’s very important that you consider the exchange rates, transaction fees, execution time and country availability. A fast-growing number of people are turning to crypto-based solutions like Cryptofully due to its potential to offer faster, comfortable and commission-free international money transfers.
Cryptofully is a cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform with a mission to make cryptocurrency much less difficult and available so that Nigerians can use it for everyday transactions such as remittances, bills, airtime or even commercial business purchases. Today, the startup released a beta version of the platform that is focused on remittance and gives an extraordinary experience when sending money to any Nigerian bank account from anywhere in the world. With the beta version of cryptofully, users can simply exchange bitcoin for naira and cash out immediately with their local (Nigerian) bank account.
- Enter the amount of money you want to send: Enter the amount of money you want to send (in Naira) and the bitcoin equivalent is calculated instantly.
- Enter recipient details: Enter the bank account details of the person you’re sending money to.
- Get wallet address: Cryptofully provides a unique bitcoin wallet address for your Nigerian bank account.
- Send money: Transfer bitcoin to the unique wallet address and the recipient will receive the naira value instantly. More details on this
While the journey to full adoption of cryptocurrency in everyday payment begins with remittance to naira, over the next few weeks, the startup intends to roll out more interesting features like the Cryptofully wallet, Payments links, P2P transfers, Lending and much more.
Follow them on Instagram & Twitter (@cryptofully) for new updates as they demystify the concepts of cryptocurrency and blockchain with their educational content; they intend to use training and community building as a way that ensures that new adopters of cryptocurrency discover an easy and reliable home with Cryptofully.
Glo powers Super Story on TV
Globacom’s sponsorship of Super Story started with Episode One of a new drama series tagged “Revenge”.
In continuation of its robust support for arts and entertainment, the grandmasters of data, Globacom, has been unveiled as the Headline sponsor of Super Story on African Independent Television (AIT) from September, 2020.
Super Story is widely adjudged as the most watched television drama series in Nigeria. It has been receiving rave reviews for promoting good family values and condemning criminalities in all forms since it debuted in 2001.
A statement from Globacom expressed happiness to support the programme which has earned a good reputation in family entertainment with its track record of productions that have become epics in television programming in Africa.
“We are delighted to support Super Story to continue to excite some of our esteemed subscribers who watch the drama series. Super Story is chock-full with viable lessons on slices of life bordering on vices, venal practices, follies and foibles. It is unique with its style of producing various interesting true-to-life stories that are believable and have distinct beginnings and endings,” Globacom said.
It will be recalled that Globacom in 2016 produced and sponsored “Professor Johnbull”, a television drama series broadcast on the networks of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
Globacom’s sponsorship of Super Story started last Thursday with Episode One of a new drama series tagged “Revenge”. Super Story is scheduled for broadcast every Thursdays on African Independent Television (AIT) between 9pm and 10 pm. Viewers can tune to AIT on Channel 253 on DSTV to enjoy the programme.
Star-studded “Revenge” is featuring A-listers like Kunle Coker, Shan George, Toyin Alausa, Kehinde Bankole and Funsho Adeolu amongst many others.
Bankers’ Committee embarks on cybersecurity & fraud awareness initiative, launches Moni Sense campaign
The CBN aims to ensure Nigerians are empowered with critical information to stay fraud aware and cyber safe.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria, on Monday, September 7th, 2020 launched its cybersecurity & fraud awareness campaign, called ‘Moni Sense’; to educate the general public on protecting themselves against cyber fraud and scams. As we kick off the end of year business season, comprehensive fraud and cybersecurity awareness remains important in ensuring the general Nigerian public is informed on their role in protecting their banking information from fraudulent activities.
Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, Chairman, Financial Literacy and Public Enlightenment Sub-Committee (FLPE), said;
“Fraudsters and scammers continually devise new ways to deceive the unsuspecting public, usually to lure them to inadvertently disclose confidential bank information. We encourage Nigerians to always be cautious and ignore any text message, phone call, or email asking to update your bank information, provide sensitive bank details, disclose online banking details, debit card numbers, bank verification number (BVN) or PIN to anyone.”
Financial literacy and public enlightenment are a critical pillar of the Bankers’ Committee mandate, making initiatives like this critical to the goal of increasing the number of financially included citizens in the country. With this initiative, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria aims to ensure Nigerians are empowered with critical information and knowledge necessary to make important financial decisions, enhance economic prosperity, stay fraud aware and cyber safe, and drive poverty reduction across the country.
In March 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee introduced credit support schemes for households, MSMEs and businesses across several sectors including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Trading, and Aviation. The Bank unveiled a succession of targeted facilities starting with a N50 billion credit facility to support households, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), followed by another N100 billion credit support intervention for the health sector as part of efforts to combat the negative impact of coronavirus (COVID 19) on the Nigerian economy.
For any enquiries, please send an email to [email protected]