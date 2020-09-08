Columnists
Has petroleum product deregulation finally come to roost?
Who will be the leaders in an industry with such huge potentials that have remained mostly untapped?
Before May 2016, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) stood at N87/liter. However, in May 2016, following the continued rise in the prices of oil across the globe, the Government increased PMS price to N145/liter. This price remained till March 2020, just before the pandemic lockdown.
At this point the world oil market had slumped to its lowest in many years, prompting regulators to take a second look at the price at which PMS was sold in the country. Towards ensuring a market reflective cost, the price of PMS slumped by as much as 16.2%, which meant that for the first time since May 2016, PMS sold below the N145/liter mark at N121.5/liter.
This was quite interesting as many players within the industry saw this as an opportunity for the regulators to put in place the right mechanisms towards deregulating the downstream petroleum sector of the industry. True to the words of the regulators, between March and September this year, prices of PMS have been adjusted about three more times culminating to a price of about N160/liter as at September 4, 2020.
In light of these happenings, many players and industry watchers are beginning to ponder as to the fact that maybe the Government has finally become brave enough to let the forces of demand and supply dictate the market, thereby creating the needed awareness for the players in the industry to start thinking about the future of the industry from a deregulated perspective and brace up to the challenges of delivering quality service in an almost moribund sector of the industry.
These new developments portend huge opportunities for players to start preparing for the needed investments in the full value chain of the downstream sector towards optimization of the marginal costs of managing their businesses towards increased marginal revenues that will bring about the continued investment in what is a multi-billion Naira business.
To this effect, the question now arises as to who will be the leaders in an industry with such huge potentials that have remained mostly untapped as a result of regulation. For us at Nairametrics, we see opportunities and believe that there are huge potential players who will help shape the narrative of this sector of the industry in a number of ways, which include but are not limited to the following.
- Managing supply chain inefficiencies through the right partnerships.
- Increased partnerships along the value chain, from procurement to customer end distribution as players will seek to harness the synergies and strengths of partners in the different segments of the value chain.
- Increased specialization by players in this sector of the industry, which lead to increased investments by players as well as other institutional investors towards optimizing the efficiencies with the value chain.
- (3) above for us would bring about huge reductions in the marginal costs of transacting along the value chain and huge increases in the marginal revenues across the value chain towards increased value and wealth creation.
However, we believe that to achieve all the above, major players within the sector must start to strategize on how to rebuild the downstream oil and gas sector in order to achieve the dividends of deregulation. As we continue to watch the goings-on with the industry, we wait to see who amongst the players will be the first to enlighten the public more about the dividends of deregulation.
Whoever is first to light the torch through that narrow path for all to understand how we can earn these dividends we believe will be the trailblazers of creating a more efficient Supply Chain Management System that would shape the narrative of how we do business in the Downstream Oil and Gas sector of the Industry.
In conclusion, we at Nairametrics believe that finally “PETROLEUM PRODUCT DEREGULATION FINALLY COME TO ROOST”. Our guess is probably as good as yours.
Uade Ahimie is a chartered accountant and corporate governance implementation expert, with almost 3 decades of working experience in oil and gas downstream and upstream, banking and consulting.
He is also a member of the Nairametrics Editorial Board.
P&ID Scandal: Has UK court verdict vindicated Magu?
Magu’s lawyer insists the judgement throws light on his client’s good work as then EFCC boss.
In a new development, Wahab Shittu, the legal counsel to Ibrahim Magu, the erstwhile Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that the UK’s recent judgment which overturned the $10bn that was awarded against Nigeria in the Process and Industrial Development case is actually a big win for his client.
You will recall that it was reported by Nairametrics that a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami complaining about Magu’s delay in acting on a presidential directive by the Ministry of Justice to investigate the above matter mentioned led to Magu’s removal.
But tides seem to be turning as Ross Cranton, the presiding judge at the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales stated whilst delivering his judgment on Friday, the 4th of September, 2020 that he via their application, has granted Nigeria an extension of time and relief from sanctions that were based on the accomplishments of the Magu led EFCC in the establishment of fraud and corruption evident in the contract as reported by Nairametrics
Consequently Shittu, in a statement to Sahara Reporters has asserted that this judgment has thrown light on his client’s good work during his EFCC days as well as on his innocence and thereby vindicating Magu.
This he said:
“I feel a strong desire to react to the latest UK verdict against P&ID in the context of the HAGF’S memo which triggered the ongoing judicial commission of inquiry probing the activities of the suspended Acting Chairman of EFCC Mr. Ibrahim Magu hereinafter referred to as “my client” and the vindication the outcome of the UK verdict represents in our national consciousness.
“It will be recalled that in the HAGF’S widely publicised memo to the President, the nation’s Chief Law Officer wrote amongst others against our client as follows; by letter dated 26th June 2018 that was copied to the Acting Chairman of EFCC, the Chief of Staff to the President conveyed Your Excellency’s directive mandating the investigation of the P& ID matter. This directive was followed up by a comprehensive letter dated 28th June 2018 to the EFCC setting out facts and documents for the investigation. As important as this matter is with its attendant threat to our national assets, the EFCC did not accord this presidential directive with any serious attention until a year after around July/August 2019 when the scale had already tilted dangerously against Nigeria. “In view of this delay, police were requested to also conduct an independent investigation into the P&ID matter. In the same vein, in December 2019, there was request to the Ag. Chairman of the EFCC to forward copies of all charges, proof of evidence, and judgments in relation to all cases filed by the EFCC against P&ID and their associates, copies of warrants of arrest, copies of other documents in relation to the ongoing investigations.
“The above documents were required by the police to enable it interface with Interpol on this matter. The Acting Chairman of EFCC did not respond to my request. The above is just one out of several correspondences which institution has had cause to send to the EFCC and which were neither acknowledged nor replied. Examples of cases where the Acting Chairman either refused to respond to requests from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Solicitor-General of the Federation are attached as (“Annex 3’’).
“In total, it is estimated that the Federal Government of Nigeria lose or would have lost Forty-Seven Billion, thirty-six million, five hundred and twenty eighty thousand, two hundred and nine Naira (N47, 036,528,209.00). In dollars, the estimated amount would be approximately, ($85,008,917.43) Eighty-five million, eight thousand, and nine hundred and seventeen pence and in pounds, it would be Seventy-four thousand Pounds (N74,000.00).
“These losses would be directly linked to the lack of response by the Acting Chairman or lack of coordination and the Acting Chairman’s recalcitrant attitude to work.
“The above conclusions from the HAGF may have been seriously questioned by the outcome of the UK court’s verdict which has sent Nigerians and the Nigerian ruling elite in a celebration mood and exposed the good work of EFCC under Magu’s watch.”
Federal Government Stance?
Rather curiously, Nigeria’s Presidency has made a statement following the High Court ruling of Sir Cranston expressing delight at the judgment. This statement was made by tweets by Mr. Garba Shehu who is the official spokesman for President Mahummadu Buhari, on Friday, stating that the Nigerian government is relieved at the judgment as this has strengthened the government towards the goal of protecting its national assets from organizations and individuals with criminal intentions.
Furthermore, Shehu, on behalf of the presidency stated that the Presidency was indeed excited about the processes and the judgment; this in turn has given the Nigerian Government sufficient cause to challenge the perpetuation of frauds by P&ID with a view to overturning the arbitration award.
Conclusion
As the storms continue to rage in this Magu story with lots of developing twists and turns, it is safe to say, it is uncertain where the tides are heading, but one thing is sure, this is not the end of this whole drama.
Oil Perspective: What would a Joe Biden Presidency mean for Nigeria?
The question many have desired answer to is whether a Joe Biden victory will favour Nigeria.
This article is not in any way political but rather an angle on how the winner of the forthcoming U.S. Presidential elections might influence a global oil economy that Nigeria is reliant on.
There is a consensus that Politics has an influence on the Energy markets and as observed in history, political developments have had ripple effects on the oil and energy economy. Recent history shows the political intervention by the United States President, Donald Trump earlier this year as he made diplomatic calls to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin to put an end to the oil supply glut that crashed oil prices to negative values. We can also recall the aftermath of the Venezuelan Presidential election in 2018, where a victory for Nicolas Maduro led to oil sanctions from the United States which boosted prices astronomically.
As Joe Biden campaigns around the United States, there are global and International observers who have significant interests in the outcome of the elections. From Beijing to Caracas to Tehran, there are several governments who would prefer Joe Biden because of how his policies might positively influence their economies, but would a Joe Biden victory favour Abuja?
There have been murmurings in the oil industry on what a potential Joe Biden victory might mean for the energy markets and how his stance on oil and green energy might influence the markets.
So, what is Joe Biden’s oil stance?
“I am not banning fracking, let me say that again. I am not banning fracking, no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me” – These were the words of Democrat candidate Joe Biden at a rally in Pittsburgh a few weeks ago.
This was very surprising as we have known his stance on climate change, greener energy, and environmental pollution (which fracking causes). Former Presidential contestant and Democrat, Bernie Sanders also raised the proposition of banning fracking as soon as possible earlier this year. At that very time, Joe Biden claimed he would battle the fossil fuel industry as they are destroying the planet and they would be no new fracking, drilling on federal lands including offshore.
Joe Biden’s proposed drilling ban on federal lands is in line with his party’s objective on achieving “net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible”. His policy is quite reminiscent of Barack Obama’s policy on banning oil and gas drilling off the certain coasts and shores.
What about his deputy, Kamala Harris?
Energy experts know Kamala Harris has been the albatross on the neck of the oil industry in America. On a few occasions, she has expressed her desire to battle the fossil fuel industry and during her time as attorney general had vowed to take some energy industry participants to court. She has also proposed banning hydraulic fracturing. Biden’s agenda on oil is to promote a greener United States and adding Kamala Harris as his deputy would entail this objective would be passionately pursued.
So how then will a victory for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris mean for the global oil industry?
In November, the US general elections would take place and the winner would provide an outlook on what we expect from supply and demand, fundamentals in oil prices, the end or continuation for shale, and relationship with oil cartel OPEC.
Domestically, if Joe Biden stops new drilling, it would significantly reduce US oil production by 2 million barrels per day by 2025, which is significant to reducing supply from the markets and consequently props up prices. Everyone knows how much OPEC+ have been desirous of a weak shale industry and how it would bring OPEC back to controlling and dictating the oil market.
How then does Nigeria benefit?
Nigeria, a member of OPEC, would benefit from the weakness of Shale oil and US production in many ways.
With US supply drastically reduced, imposed cuts on Nigerian production would be tapered back to normal levels and this would significantly improve our oil revenue and economy fortunes as it is observed that 90% of our export earnings come from oil sales. From Trump’s inauguration in 2017, till early this year, a significant increase of 3.9 million barrels per day has been observed U.S production, which is why we have been having suppressed prices as supply as built over the Trump years.
Increase in prices means increase in revenue
During the Trump administration, there were situations where Donald Trump would protest the rise of oil prices above 70-80 dollars because of how it increased gasoline prices for his citizens which are his priority. He ensured oil production in the United States never stopped to bring global prices down to a desirable level. Donald Trump also uses his influence as the World leader to reduce OPEC supply while still maintaining his country’s supply in the market. Also, it was reported that there were several times, China, one of the world’s largest consumers were persuaded to purchase U.S oil and other commodities. A Joe Biden presidency might alleviate the political tensions between US and China which might see China buy oil elsewhere which includes Nigeria’s Bonny light.
Significantly, a world with less shale signifies hope for higher Oil prices and probably less CAPEX (Capital expenditure) for oil companies in United States which technically reduces the American chokehold on the global markets. Until Nigeria fully diversifies her economy, we are subject to political developments in other countries for our own economic survival.
Why is the US stock market index going up even as COVID-19 remains unchecked?
The market enables price discovery, and prices are based on interplay of supply and demand.
The rise is spectacular; the NASDAQ 100’s market cap is about $13.5 trillion, the S&P 500 Index is about $28.8 trillion, while the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is about $19.4 trillion. What is going on?
The stock market is a market, and in every market, a willing buyer and a willing seller meet, negotiate, discover prices through bargaining and conclude a sale. Where there is oversupply, the buyer has the advantage and can bid down prices. Where supply is limited, the seller holds the advantage and can bid up prices. So, the market enables price discovery, and prices are based on interplay of supply and demand.
What drives supply and demand? Earning expectations of the companies trading their equity on the stock market. The stock market reflects expectations of future earnings. This means that if an investor believes that earnings, specifically future earnings of a company, are going up, the value of the company is going up. This, the investor believes, translates to a rise in the prices of individual stocks of the company and/or an increase in the returns the company will pay to the holders of equity in the company by way of dividend.
This expectation drives the investor to seek to participate in the equity of the company by buying shares, thus creating a demand for more shares. On the flip side, if the investors believe that the company’s fortunes by way of earnings are falling, then the investor seeks to exit being an equity participant in the company by selling his shares, which creates supply.
However, the expectations of investors in the market are also relative to other asset classes. This means the investors have other options to invest their money. If equities as an asset class return a risk-adjusted return of 5%, and bonds are returning 9%, the investor has the option of taking his capital away from volatility and investing in “safe” bonds. The point is capital is mobile and goes to where it finds yield. So, if the yield on other assets is lower than the yields on equities, then the investor will keep his money in “risk” assets i.e., equities. This is key; when investing, the investor is taking a holistic view of the market, comparing options and looking for the most risk-adjusted asset class with the highest return.
Having that background, why does the US stock market record profits even when earnings are weak?
First, tax cuts. The US saw corporate marginal taxes cut from 35% to 21% and allowed American firms immediately and fully deduct the cost of new capital investment, allowing them to invest more in CAPEX and hopefully boost earnings in the future. The tax cuts provide US companies with an incredibly soft landing and prepare them to reinvest in productivity post-COVID-19. Investors are making a bet that post-COVID-19, forward earning will reflect these new CAPAX investments.
Second, the US Federal Reserve (The Fed) has embarked on a massive stimulus program to prop up the US financial system; this has translated to the Fed buying bonds, blue-chip and even junk bonds and keeping the interest rates at essentially zero. The practical translation of this is that yields on “risk-free” 10-year treasuries have crashed to about 0.65%. The yield is paltry when compared to the earnings yield of about 3.7% on the S&P 500. The Fed is expected in the coming week to announce its new monetary policy which will keep short term interest rates at near zero for five years or even more, and would not change this policy even if inflation in the US were to go above the 2% target.
Taking these policies together, the US investment picture looks noticeably clear, fixed income will yield next to nothing for the next 5 years, and earnings yield on equities is sufficient to post a real return. The investing community is taking a position today to benefit from equity yields.
That simple.