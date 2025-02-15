The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has denied the claim in a viral video on social media that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from its outlets is substandard and does not last long compared to that refined by Dangote.

In the viral video seen by Nairametrics, the video maker compared petrol allegedly bought from an NNPCL outlet with another bought from MRS filling station which sells petrol from the Dangote refinery.

At the end of the experiment, the content creator declared that the petrol bought from MRS lasted 13 minutes more than that bought at an NNPCL outlet.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, he dismissed the experiment and the conclusion therefrom as baseless and “originating from unverified and amateur research that lacks credibility, accuracy, and professional oversight.”

He argued that the petrol sold by NNPCL “is carefully formulated with one of the best compositions, ensuring optimal efficiency, durability, and environmental sustainability for consumers.”

Our PMS sourced from Dangote Refinery

Soneye also stated that a significant percentage of PMS sold at NNPCL retail outlets are sourced from the same Dangote Refinery that supplied MRS filling stations.

“It is important to emphasize that a significant percentage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) sold at NNPC retail stations in Lagos—where this deceptive video was created—is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, a strategic partner in promoting local production and energy security.

“Dangote Refinery adheres to strict industry standards, guaranteeing the quality of petroleum products supplied to our consumers,” he noted.

“Misleading” aimed at tarnishing NNPCL’s reputation

The NNPCL’s spokesperson further argued that the video originated from people he described as “economic saboteurs” whose aim is to mislead the public and tarnish the reputation of the company.

He warned that NNPCL will henceforth take legal actions against people who bring its brand to disrepute.

“This misleading video represents yet another desperate attempt by economic saboteurs to misinform the public and tarnish NNPC Ltd’s reputation. We will not tolerate deliberate misinformation designed to undermine our operations and mislead Nigerians.

“Henceforth, NNPC Ltd will take firm legal action against individuals or groups who intentionally spread falsehoods about our brand and operations. Those engaged in such malicious activities will be held fully accountable under the law.”

He urged members of the public to disregard the “fabricated” video, stressing that NNPCL is committed to providing affordable petrol of global industry standards to Nigerians.