NASD OTC Market Capitalization increases by N2.25 billion

The market capitalisation of the National Association of Securities Dealers Over the Counter (NASD OTC) gained N2.25 billion Week-on-Week, ending September 4, 2020 with a total market capitalization worth N524.64 billion. This represents a 0.43% increase compared to the previous week’s N 522.39 billion.

The increase was a result of positive movement in price as the economy strives to recover from the pandemic.

For example, the price of Central Securities Clearing System Plc’s share closed at N14.5 this week indicating a 3.57% increase from N14.0 that it ended last week.

The total value traded Week-on-Week increased by 2.41% to N5,482,398.00 from N5,353,298.96 in the previous week. Total trade activity for the year is valued at N10.72 billion.

However, trade volume declined by -69.99% Week-on-Week from 250,906 units recorded the previous week to 75,289 units this week. The total trade volume for the year stands at 7,822,911,433 units as of September 4, 2020.

Trade deals also declined by -8.70% Week-on-Week from 23 trades recorded last week to 21 recorded this week.

Top Trade Deals by Volume

Arm Life Plc led the top trade dealers on a Year-To-Date (YTD) basis, followed by Central Securities Clearing Limited, Food Concepts Plc, Lighthouse Financial Services Plc, and Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc all in the top five for the week. The market performance is summarized below;

Top Trade Deals by Value

Arm Life Plc also led the top trade deals by value on a Year-to-Date (YTD) basis, followed closely by Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc, Central Securities Clearing Limited, Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, and Food Concept Plc. Their performances are summarized below:

The summary of the top five deals by value and volume is graphically depicted below;

NASD OTC is a securities exchange registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate a formal Over The Counter (OTC) market in Nigeria. NASD OTC has 238 registered brokers and 152 participating institutions.

