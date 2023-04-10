Key highlights

CAN describe the FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC advert which used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on Good Friday as insensitive and offensive.

CAN say it is considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of its products by its members.

It also urged all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has hit out at the recent social media advert by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, makers of Peak Milk, which used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on Good Friday.

This appears to be a replay of a similar scenario about a year ago when CAN called for the sack of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank Plc over an Easter message that it described as provocative and insensitive.

The displeasure of CAN is contained in a statement issued by the association’s General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola, on Monday, April 10, 2023.

CAN calls for a boycott of WAMCO products

The statement of CAN partly reads,

“We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.

“FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action is not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond. We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We are considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns. We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We recall a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc. used crucifixion imagery to promote their product. We condemned it then, and we condemn it now,” the statement partly read.

The Christian body, therefore, urged all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. Adding that CAN will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect the Christian faith.

What you should know

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC had in an Easter advert on April 7 showed a broken Peak Milk can with the caption Bruised and Pierced for us, #Goodfriday.

Recall that earlier in April 2022, Nairametrics had reported that Sterling Bank deleted amid swelling outrage by mostly Christians and apologised to members of the public for the provocative Easter advert which was heavily criticized by many social media users over the humiliating comparison of the resurrection of Jesus Christ with the rising of Agege bread.

Also, the apex regulatory body in the country’s advertising industry, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) had threatened that it would sanction Sterling Bank Plc over the Easter advert describing it as offensive and provocative.

APCON who described the advertisement as distasteful, also said the advert copy was not submitted for approval before it was made public.