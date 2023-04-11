Key highlights

The manufacturers of Peakmilk have apologized to the Christian Association of Nigeria over the Easter advert.

The company said the advertisement has been withdrawn with a pledge not to repeat it again.

They said the advert was not intended to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

The Manufacturers of Peak Milk have tendered an apology to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the use of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ Metaphorically in their Easter advert.

The management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc apologized to CAN via a letter to Archbishop Daniel Okoh the President of CAN for promoting their product on Good Friday by using the crucifixion.

They revealed that the social media advertising has been withdrawn with a pledge not to repeat it again.

The Apology

In the apology letter by Ore Famurewa, the Executive Director of the company, they noted that the advert was not intended to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“We hereby restate our commitment to our unwavering mission of nurturing Nigeria while maintaining the respect of all religious laws, tenets, and guidelines.

“Once again, please accept our deepest apology and pledge to prevent a reoccurrence of such in the future. Do accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.” The letter reads

Backstory

on April 7, the manufacturers of Peak Milk in an Easter advert on social media showed a broken Peakmilk can with the caption Bruised and Pierced for us #Goodfriday.

Following the advert, CAN in its reaction described the advert as insensitive and offensive.

CAN said Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.

CAN said “FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action is not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond. We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We are considering sanctions against

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns. We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We recall a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc used crucifixion imagery to promote their product. We condemned it then, and we condemn it now.

“We, therefore, urge all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect our faith. Be warned!”