Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin whale transfers $641 million worth of BTCs
An unknown person(s) moved 60,000 BTCs worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Data obtained from Bitcoin Block Bot, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that a BTC whale moved 60,000 BTC in block 646,583 estimated to be worth about $ 641 million, recently.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 60,000 BTC ($641M) in block 646,583 https://t.co/MaTsi9YW0l
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) September 3, 2020
BTC whales have been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the third BTC halving that occurred some months ago.
READ: Bitcoin is on rampage as it breaks through $12,000 price level
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high.
While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
READ: Unknown Ethereum Whale transfers a whopping 89,874 ETH
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in. Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Cryptocurrency
88.0% of all Bitcoins mined, as 2.5 million BTCs left to be mine
Mining is the process of adding confirmed transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain.
Bitcoin Miners might be going out of BTCs very soon, especially in the aspect of mining Bitcoins.
Data retrieved from an advanced crypto tracker, Bitcoin Block Bot revealed 88.0% of all BTC has been mined. Only 2,520,000 BTC left to mine!
READ: Earning BTCs without Having To Pay Money
As of block 646,800, 88.0% of all BTC has been mined. Only 2,520,000 BTC left to mine!
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) September 5, 2020
READ: Bitcoin whale transfers $641 million worth of BTCs
When all BTCs become mined, BTC miners will no longer be able to collect block rewards since there are no more Bitcoins to be created, meaning BTC miners will only earn from the transaction fees to be collected from every verified transaction.
Although, BTC Miners will continue to protect the blockchain since they will still be making cash via transactional fees.
READ: Meet Theta Fuel, the cryptocurrency that catches world’s attention
Readers should be aware that Bitcoin Miners play a major role in the blockchain ecosystem. Since the last BTC halving done around May 2020, the reward halved from 12.5 to 6.25 bitcoin, meaning Bitcoin Miners now earned about $63,750 ($10,200 x 6.25) per block.
What you must know; Mining is the process of adding confirmed transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain. For the resources required to mine, the blockchain network rewards BTC miners via transaction fees and subsidies. Subsidies are paid per block at a current rate of 6.25 BTC. Fees are paid per transaction.
READ: Leaked memo: CBN instructs banks to blocks bank account of 38 companies for “forex abuse”
This confirming process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.
In spite of the recent sell-offs recorded in the crypto market of late, BTC has performed fairly well, up by over 30% since the start of 2020 maintaining its position above $10k after testing this price level several times. It hasn’t dropped below $8000 since the price started climbing in late July.
Despite these gains, it has continued to struggle to surpass the new psychological barrier of $12k. However, ongoing bullish sentiment, as evidenced by on-chain data, suggests that many investors would continue to support a price above $8,000
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum loses more than 10%, plunges below $340
The price decline pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to about $38 billion.
Today at about 7.30 pm GMT, Ether was traded at $338. Also, data retrieved from Coingecko showed that ETH lost over 10% in the day. The price decline pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to about $38 billion, or 11.7% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. At its highest, Ethereum’s market capitalization was about $136 billion.
Ethereum presently hovers around the $338.54 to $392.90 price levels. That said, it should be noted that over the past week, it has seen a plunge in value, losing 11.77%. The trading volume of Ethereum at the time this report was drafted stood at around $18 billion. It has traded in the range of $337.3175 to $488.2359 in the past 7 days.
READ: Number of contract calls on Ethereum rises by 300%
What you should know: Ethereum is a global, open-source platform for decentralized applications. In other words, the vision is to create a world computer that anyone can build applications in a decentralized manner, while all states and data are distributed and publicly accessible.
The native currency that flows within the Ethereum economy is called Ether (ETH), which is typically used to pay for transaction fees; it is also the base currency of the network.
READ: Why currency traders are now buying U.S dollars
On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid, which is called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measure on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin stages come-back, as buyers push price above $10,000
Bitcoin fell as low $10,025 by Friday and has just bounced back, trading around the $10,400 price level.
In spite of the recent surge in the value of the U.S dollar, profit-taking by a significant number of retail investors in the flagship crypto staged a come-back, after dipping near $10,000 price level.
Nairametrics observed that a lot of buyers increased their buying pressures on Bitcoin, anytime it stayed around the psychologically important $10,000 level, as it just did some hours ago.
According to data retrieved from Coingecko, Bitcoin’s price was above the $12,000 for the first time since August 19. Then prices dropped momentarily to $11,920 price levels. The price correction continued till Bitcoin fell to as low $10,025 by Friday and has just bounced up, trading around the $10,400 price level.
READ: Leaked email reveal a bank can’t pay GDR dividend due to dollar shortages
At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin was trading at $10,437.05 with a daily trading volume of $25.9 Billion. BTC price is up 1.8% in the last 24 hours.
The macros helping Bitcoin
In recent times, some emerged markets have beefed up their monetary activities, attempting to prop up a fragile economy disrupted by the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
Such efforts had included EUR750 billion passed by the EU and trillions of dollars pending at the U.S congress, which, in part, is to stimulate global spending, thereby leading to inflationary concerns, as more money flows into an already over-bloated global momentary system.
READ: Buying signs: Ethereum’s total coin supply held off exchanges continues to rise
Some of these funds have found their way into the crypto market, due to investors aggressively looking for high gains, as cheap money inflow hits record highs.
BTC holds a maximum supply of about 21 million digital coins of which there are about 18.5 million in circulation, while over 4 million BTCs have already been lost forever. These show that its definite supply protects the asset against value dilution as seen in inflationary assets like money.
READ: CBN reviews minimum interest rates on savings deposit to 1.25%
Top Crypto researcher, Ryan Watkins, advised traders and investors on looking keenly at bitcoin’s price pattern, as bullish runs in crypto markets don’t just go up in a straight line, due to sell-offs along the way.
Even in bull markets cryptoassets don’t just go up in a straight line.
There will always be dumps along the way. Sometimes massive ones.
h/t @C1aranMurray for the chart pic.twitter.com/tqNF4G6QH4
— Ryan Watkins (@RyanWatkins_) September 4, 2020