Cryptos you should consider buying
Many of these digital assets are currently breaking record highs.
The rise of crypto assets in recent years has attracted institutional and retail investors, who seem to have flooded the fastest-growing financial asset class in modern time.
Many of these digital assets are currently breaking record highs in one way or another, and the rise of DeFi tokens has ballooned the crypto market capitalization to about $384 billion, according to data retrieved from Coingecko a crypto analytic ranking firm.
In addition, the advent of yield farming has seen cryptos like Compound’s COMP token double its price in the first week of trading.
Adebayo Juwon, an FTX consultant for Africa, spoke to Nairametrics in an exclusive interview, giving valuable insights on the rise of DeFi crypto. He said:
“Following the recent market movement in the crypto space, new traders might get too excited with gains, especially in the Xefi section. The YFI(s) are the bubbles of DeFi with crazy gains for holders, which of course is most likely to get blown off once the hype is over.”
He also spoke on Serum, a fast-growing DeFi asset, showing an impressive gain of over 3000% in less than 30 days.
“One can’t deny the impact DeFi has had in the crypto market recently, as some of them have solid backgrounds and real-time projects to prove for it. I’ll take Project Serum as an example and its native token SRM.
“Serum is the world’s first completely on-chain cryptocurrency ecosystem with trustless trading fully backed by FTX, built on Solana blockchain. SRM is the Serum ecosystem token.
“It is natively based on the Solana blockchain and also has an Ethereum (ERC20) version. This is a new product that went 3000%+ since IEO sale less than a month ago, while still growing solid. Crypto traders and investors may want to take a look at this one.”
Consequently, other leading DeFi cryptos that have outperformed the flagship crypto (Bitcoin), include Aave’s LEND, which has risen by almost 5,000% in 2020, and Yearn Finance’s YFI token, which has soared in terms of price value, presently trading at around $31,000.
Performance against the market (1 week; 3 days, 1 day): pic.twitter.com/wPJVTKGZSE
— MMCrypto (@MMcrypto) September 2, 2020
Also, in a detailed note to Nairametrics, Ekene Ojieh, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Strategy at Buffalo Chase, a crypto-asset custodian management firm, gave an analysis on cryptos that investors could consider other than Bitcoin.
“Aside bitcoin, there are thousands of other cryptocurrencies, which are simply called altcoins,” she said.
Ekene talked about her preferred choice, Dash, with its unique circulating supply. “There are good coins and shitty coins. I wouldn’t say I have any favorite one; over the years Dash has proved to be a great project.
“Dash coin is a fork of bitcoin, it was launched in 2014. There is about 18 million total supply of dash and approximately 9.7million in circulation.
“Dash is a widely used coin, the 12th most valuable coin. It allows transactions to be untraceable and close to instant. In the past 9 months its ROI is around is 55%.”
Infrastructure projects such as Chainlink’s LINK, which provides a network of decentralized oracles needed for some DeFi applications like insurance, have also been gaining traction.
Ethereum miners made $113 million in August 2020
Average Ethereum miner revenue from fees has surged to $800,000 per hour in the past 24 hours,
ETH Miners are definitely cashing in big time
Data retrieved from Glassnode revealed ETH miners earned a total of $113m from fees in August. In April this number was at only $3m – that’s a 38x increase, a 1.8x increase from the previous ATH in January 2018.
In comparison: BTC miners earned $39million in August, almost 3x less.
#Ethereum transaction fees in perspective: Miners earned a total of $113M from fees in August.
In April this number was at only $3M – that's a 38x increase!
And a 1.8x increase from the previous ATH in Jan 2018.
In comparison: #BTC miners earned $39M in August, almost 3x less. pic.twitter.com/JVQGsSalrU
— glassnode (@glassnode) September 1, 2020
The average Ethereum miner revenue from fees has now surged to $800,000 per hour in the past 24 hours.
Average #Ethereum miner revenue from fees has surged to $800,000 per hour (!) in the past 24 hours.
Chart: https://t.co/BwMlpYKcb1 https://t.co/jnFCJ7Ti2w pic.twitter.com/uLxRgR7vVp
— glassnode (@glassnode) September 2, 2020
Recalled that earlier on Wednesday, Nairametrics revealed how ETH miners on the Ethereum network earned a staggering $500,000 in just one hour as Ether (ETH) surged. This immediate differential in fees affirms the level of activity in the Ethereum network coupled with the rise of DeFi cryptos lately.
The Ethereum network in recent times has had constant issues with high transaction fees and congestion since the rise of DeFi tokens. Recently, the network increased the limit of maximum gas per block from 10,000,000 gases to 12,500,000 gases.
However, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently advised crypto traders and investors on utilizing the layer-two technology in solving high transaction fees. He tweeted:
“To those replying with ‘gas fees are too high’, my answer to that is ‘well then more people should be accepting payments directly through zksync/loopring/OMG’. Seriously, scaling to 2500+ TPS for simple-payments applications is here, we just need to… use it”
To those replying with "gas fees are too high", my answer to that is "well then more people should be accepting payments directly through zksync/loopring/OMG". Seriously, scaling to 2500+ TPS for simple-payments applications is here, we just need to… use it. https://t.co/J2KMJyLKv6
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 1, 2020
Ethereum miners on steroids, earn $500,000 in just one hour
ETH miners on the network earned a staggering $500,000 in just one hour.
Ethereum miners are cashing in big-time. This feat is triggered by transaction costs on the Ethereum network recently reaching a new hourly record.
Data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, revealed that ETH miners on the network earned a staggering $500,000 in just one hour as Ether (ETH) surge.
Presently, Ether is trading at about $480, gaining more than 8%.
#Ethereum miners earned over $500,000 USD in transaction fees in the past hour.
That is a new record high for a single hour (anomalous transaction fees earlier this year excluded).
Chart: https://t.co/RZz5yMV44U pic.twitter.com/fmyD5zZSYs
— glassnode (@glassnode) September 1, 2020
This prevailing macro is sure positive for Ether miners whose turnover has increased by higher fees and more transactions. In fact, Ethereum’s network hash rate has been growing consistently, having reached a near two year high.
Santiment Research Company a crypto analytic firm, gave graphic insights on how ETH fees in U.S dollar terms, had broken all-time highs yet again. Fees have hit $5.68, dwarfing its previous ATH of $3.46 by a wide margin.
$ETH fees (in $USD) have broken all-time highs yet again. Fees have hit $5.68, dwarfing its previous ATH of $3.46 by a wide margin. $USDT, $WETH, $LINK, $USDC, $YFV #Uniswap, #Curvefi, and $YFFI are among others on our tracked fee distribution leaderboard. https://t.co/qEjunIkQaL pic.twitter.com/fn2qxdYcp2
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 1, 2020
However, the Ethereum network has been having constant issues with high transaction fees and congestion since the rise of DeFi tokens. Recently, the network increased the limit of maximum gas per block from 10,000,000 gases to 12,500,000 gases, but it is not the only network whose fees have been rising.
Is mining Ethereum mining worth it?
When it comes to most crypto assets, mining difficulty and costs related to it are only going upwards.
However, as ETH mining becomes more difficult based on more miners joining the process, it is expected that cost will move upward, as more computing power, software, and electricity are needed.
Nairametrics, however, believes ETH’s value in recent months has gained exponentially and will most likely continue to do so, thus making mining potentially profitable in the long term.
Like with many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns. However, there are also many other options to make income from Ethereum.
These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and Ethereum staking.
Unknown Ethereum Whale transfers a whopping 89,874 ETH
An unknown ETH whale just moved 89,874 ETH worth$ 42.4 million.
Ethereum whales have been on the rise lately, as major entities are rushing to cash in on this valuable crypto more frequently.
Data from advanced crypto tracker, Whale Alert, showed that an unknown ETH whale just moved 89,874 ETH worth $42.4 million, transferred from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet just a few hours ago.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 89,874 #ETH (42,244,731 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 2, 2020
At the time this report was drafted ETH was trading at $471.57 with a daily trading volume of $19.63, billion. ETH price has been up 8.0% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
What you must know: In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency created for the deployment of smart contracts and decentralized applications that are designed and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
While Ethereum refers to the blockchain network, the native currency that flows within the Ethereum economy is called Ether (ETH).
On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid. This fee is called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measure on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract.