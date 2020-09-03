Connect with us
US to start large scale distribution of COVID-19 vaccine November 1

The US government anticipates that a vaccine will become available days before the Presidential election.

Published

1 hour ago

on

COVID-19: J&J starts vaccine trials on humans after success on monkeys

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has told states to get ready for a Covid-19 vaccine, which is expected to be ready by November 1, 2020, and asked them to remove obstacles that would prevent distribution sites from opening.

This disclosure is contained in a letter that was sent to the governors by the CDC Director, Dr Robert Redfield, a few days ago.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the CDC had in early August told states to assume for planning that limited doses of a vaccine could be available in fall. The new August 27 letter, which was first reported by the news organization McClatchy, sets the stage for a broader rollout. A spokesman for CDC confirmed the contents of the letter.

The new letter said the Department of Health and Human Services and CDC were rapidly making preparations to implement large scale distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in the fall of 2020.

The date suggests that the United States government anticipates that a vaccine will become available some days before President Donald Trump stands for reelection on November 3, an aggressive goal that would depend on shots being tested and reviewed by then.

Trump had previously said that he thought a vaccine would be ready by election day or soon before. He had also accused the staff of the Food and Drug Administration of slowing vaccine development to hurt him politically. These claims have raised questions about political interference in vaccine reviews.

While referring to the CDC letter, Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo said it was increasingly likely that many vaccine doses would be available by January.

Caputo in an email said, “Doctors and data are driving the development of all Covid-19 countermeasures. FDA career scientists will make these calls, independent government experts solemnly devoted to assuring the safety and efficacy of all vaccines.”

The CDC letter asks governors to hasten facility permit applications from Mckesson Corp., the distributor contracted by the government for the vaccine, and to waive rules that would prevent the sites from becoming fully operational by November 1.

Bloomberg reported this week that state health officials have separately been told to get distribution plans to the federal government by October 1.

Coronavirus

WHO makes strong recommendation on COVID-19 drugs based on new discoveries

WHO discouraged the use of the corticosteroids in the treatment of patients with non-severe Covid-19.

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

WHO is concerned that vaccine hoarding could prolong pandemic, COVID 19: Facebook provides free Ads to help WHO combat Misinformation, COVID 19: Facebook supports WHO, provides free Ads to combat Misinformation, Coronavirus: WHO says Nigeria is among countries with highest cases, WHO warns countries against rushing to lift coronavirus restrictions, Covid-19: WHO lists conditions for relaxing restrictions

The World Health Organization (WHO), has published guidance for clinicians and health care decision-makers on the use of corticosteroids in patients with Covid-19, based on new discoveries from some latest scientific studies.

The WHO recommended systemic corticosteroids for the treatment of patients with severe and critical Covid-19 cases. The UN health agency discouraged the use of the corticosteroids in the treatment of patients with non-severe Covid-19, as the treatment brought no benefits and could even prove harmful. The treatment should be under the supervision of a clinician.

According to an analysis of seven international trials published on Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, treating critically ill Covid-19 patients with corticosteroid drugs reduces the risk of death by 20% regardless of which steroid is used.

The analysis, which collected data from separate trials of low dose hydrocortisone, dexamethasone and methylprednisolone, revealed that they improve survival of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units.

The researchers, in a statement, said, “This is equivalent to around 68% of (these) patients surviving after treatment with corticosteroids, compared to around 60% surviving in the absence of corticosteroids.’

The WHO representative, Janet Diaz, said the findings prompted the UN health agency to update its treatment advice to include a strong recommendation for steroid use in patients with severe COVID-19. The evidence shows that if you give corticosteroids, there will be 87 fewer deaths per 1,000 patients.

Anthony Gordon of Imperial College London, who also worked on the analysis said, “Impressive as these results are, this is not a cure. So it’s vital that we keep up all the prevention strategies.”

Corticosteroids are listed in the WHO model list of essential medicines, readily available globally at a low cost. WHO encourages countries to maintain sufficient stocks of corticosteroids to treat Covid-19 and the other diseases for which they are effective, while not maintaining excessive stocks which could deny other countries access.

This guidance was developed by the WHO in collaboration with the non-profit Magic Evidence Ecosystem Foundation (MAGIC), which provided methodologic support to develop and disseminate living guidance for Covid-19 drug treatments.

The WHO provides guidance that works across all contexts for all countries and health care systems.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 2nd of September 2020, 216 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 54,463 confirmed cases.

On the 2nd of September 2020, 216 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,161 samples across the country.

To date, 54,463 cases have been confirmed, 42,439 cases have been discharged and 1,027 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 411,077 tests have been carried out as of September 2nd, 2020 compared to 405,916 tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 2nd September 2020,

  • Total Number of Cases – 54,463
  • Total Number Discharged – 42,439
  • Total Deaths – 1,027
  • Total Tests Carried out – 411,077

According to the NCDC, the 216 new cases were reported from 16 states- Plateau (59), Rivers (27), Abia (22), Lagos (20), Oyo (18), Enugu (17), Kaduna (11), FCT (11), Ogun (10), Ebonyi (4), Osun (4), Ekiti (4), Delta (3), Edo (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Bauchi (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,177, followed by Abuja (5,213), Oyo (3,136), Plateau (2,708), Edo (2,590), Rivers (2,168), Kaduna (2,163), Delta (1,752), Kano (1,727), Ogun (1,669), Ondo (1,543), Enugu (1,179), Ebonyi (1,005), Kwara (966), Abia (798), Katsina (796),  Osun (788),  Borno (741), Gombe (723), and Bauchi (669).

Imo State has recorded 529 cases, Benue (460), Nasarawa (434), Bayelsa (391),  Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (280), Ekiti (278), Niger (243), Adamawa (228), Anambra (216), Sokoto (159),  Kebbi (93), Taraba (87), Cross River (82), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

DateConfirmed caseNew casesTotal deathsNew deathsTotal recoveryActive casesCritical cases
September 2, 2020544632161027442439109977
September 1, 20205424723910231042010112147
August 31, 2020540081431013041638113577
August 30, 2020538651381013241513113397
August 29, 2020537272501011041314114027
August 28, 2020534771601011041017114497
August 27, 2020533172961011140726115807
August 26, 2020530212211010340281117307
August 25, 2020528002521007339964118297
August 24, 2020525483211004239257122877
August 23, 2020522273221002538945122807
August 22, 202051905601997138767121417
August 21, 202051304340996437885124237
August 20, 202050964476992737569124037
August 19, 202050488593985437304121997
August 18, 202049895410981437051118637
August 17, 202049485417977236834116747
August 16, 202049068298975136497115967
August 15, 202048770325974136290115067
August 14, 202048445329973735998114747
August 13, 2020481163739661034309128417
August 12, 202047743453956033943128447
August 11, 202047290423956633609127257
August 10, 202046867290950533346125717
August 9, 202046577437945333186124467
August 8, 202046140453942633044121547
August 7, 202045687443936632637121147
August 6, 202045244354930332430118847
August 5, 2020448904579271732165117987
August 4, 2020444333049101431851116727
August 3, 202044129288896820663225707
August 2, 202043841304888520308226457
August 1, 202043537386883420287225677
July 31, 202043151462879119565227077
July 30, 202042689481878519270225417
July 29, 202042208404873519004223317
July 28, 202041804624868818764221727
July 27, 202041180648860218203221177
July 26, 202040532555858217374223007
July 25, 2020399774388561116948221737
July 24, 2020395395918451216559221357
July 23, 2020389486048332016061220547
July 22, 202038344543813815815217167
July 21, 202037801576805415677213197
July 20, 2020372255628011215333210917
July 19, 2020366635567891115105207697
July 18, 202036107653778614938203917
July 17, 202035454600772314633200497
July 16, 202034854595769914292197937
July 15, 202034259643760613999195007
July 14, 2020336164637541013792190707
July 13, 202033153595744413671187387
July 12, 2020325585717401613447183717
July 11, 2020319876647241513103181607
July 10, 2020313235757092012795178197
July 9, 202030748499689512546175137
July 8, 2020302494606841512373171927
July 7, 2020297895036691512108170127
July 6, 202029286575654911828168047
July 5, 2020287115446451111665164017
July 4, 202028167603634611462160717
July 3, 2020275644546281211069158677
July 2, 2020271106266161310801156937
July 1, 2020264847906031310152157297
June 30, 202025694561590179746153587
June 29, 20202513356657389402151587
June 28, 20202486749056579007149957
June 27, 20202407777955848625148947
June 26, 20202329868455458253144917
June 25, 20202261459454977822142437
June 24, 20202202064954297613138657
June 23, 20202137145253387338135007
June 22, 20202091967552577109132857
June 21, 202020242436518126879128477
June 20, 202019808661506196718125847
June 19, 202019147667487126581120797
June 18, 20201848074547566307116987
June 17, 202017735587469145967112997
June 16, 202017148490455315623110707
June 15, 20201665857342445349108857
June 14, 202016085403420135220104457
June 13, 20201568250140785101101747
June 12, 20201518162739912489198917
June 11, 2020145546813875449496737
June 10, 20201387340938217435191407
June 9, 2020134646633654420688937
June 8, 2020128013153617404084007
June 7, 20201248626035412395981737
June 6, 2020122333893429382680657
June 5, 20201184432833310369678157
June 4, 2020115163503238353576467
June 3, 2020111663483151332975227
June 2, 20201081924131415323972667
June 1, 20201057841629912312271579
May 31, 20201016230728714300768687
May 30, 2020985555327312285667267
May 29, 202093023872612269763447
May 28, 202089151822595259260647
May 27, 202087333892545250159787
May 26, 2020834427624916238557107
May 25, 202080682292337231155247
May 24, 202078393132265226353607
May 23, 202075262652210217451317
May 22, 2020726124522110200750337
May 21, 2020701633921111190748987
May 20, 202066772842008184046377
May 19, 202064012261921173444757
May 18, 202061752161919164443407
May 17, 202059593881826159441837
May 16, 202056211761765147239737
May 15, 202054452881713132039544
May 14, 202051621931683118038154
May 13, 202049711841646107037374
May 12, 20204787146158695936704
May 11, 202046412421521090235894
May 10, 202043992481421777834794
May 9, 202041512391271174532784
May 8, 202039123861181067931154
May 7, 20203526381108460128184
May 6, 20203145195104553425071
May 5, 2020295014899548123704
May 4, 2020280224594641722912
May 3, 2020255817088240020702
May 2, 20202388220861735119522
May 1, 20202170238691035117512
April 30, 2020193220459731715562
April 29, 2020172819652730713692
April 28, 2020153219545425512322
April 27, 20201337644102559942
April 26, 20201273914152399942
April 25, 20201182873632229252
April 24, 202010951143312088552
April 23, 20209811083231977532
April 22, 2020873912931976482
April 21, 20207821172631975602
April 20, 2020665382311884662
April 19, 2020627862221704362
April 18, 2020541482021663562
April 17, 2020493511841593172
April 16, 2020442351311522772
April 15, 2020407341211282672
April 14, 202037330111992632
April 13, 202034320100912422
April 12, 20203235100852282
April 11, 202031813103702382
April 10, 20203051770582402
April 9, 20202881471512302
April 8, 20202742260442262
April 7, 20202541661442042
April 6, 2020238650351982
April 5, 20202321851331942
April 4, 2020214540251850
April 3, 20202092542251800
April 2, 20201841020201620
April 1, 2020174352091630
March 31, 202013982091280
March 30, 2020131202181210
March 29, 2020111221031070
March 28, 20208919103850
March 27, 2020705103660
March 26, 20206514102620
March 25, 2020517102480
March 24, 2020444102410
March 23, 20204010112370
March 22, 2020308002280
March 21, 20202210001210
March 20, 2020124001110
March 19, 20208000170
March 18, 20208500170
March 17, 20203100030
March 16, 20202000020
March 15, 20202000020
March 14, 20202000020
March 13, 20202000020
March 12, 20202000020
March 11, 20202000020
March 10, 20202000020
March 9, 20202100020
March 8, 20201000010
March 7, 20201000010
March 6, 20201000010
March 5, 20201000010
March 4, 20201000010
March 3, 20201000010
March 2, 20201000010
March 1, 20201000010
February 29, 20201000010
February 28, 20201100010

Coronavirus

Apple, Google launch COVID-19 exposure notifications in phones for contact tracing

The technology will assist health authorities in carrying out contact tracing without having to build an app.

Published

1 day ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Apple, Google launch COVID-19 exposure notifications in phones for contact tracing, Hydroxychloroquine, Oil and Gas companies revenues plummet by over N84 billion in 3 months, COVID-19, Coronavirus, access bank mourns staff

American Technology giants, Alphabet Inc’s Google, and Apple Inc, on Tuesday announced a new system that would enable public health authorities to use smartphones to help in contact tracing. This new system will assist health authorities in carrying out contact tracing without having to build an app.

The innovation, which is called Exposure Notifications Express, will allow public health officials to submit a small configuration file to Apple and Google. Both tech firms will then use the file to set up systems that phone owners can apply to determine if they have been near someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

For the iPhones, a new version of the iOS operating system released on Tuesday that would alert users of an exposure notification system from local health authorities is available, and allows users to set it up without downloading any new app. On Android devices, users will also get a prompt from their phones’ operating systems, though they will still have to download an automatically generated app.

The Exposure Notification Express also works closely with tools released by the two technology companies in May that enable public health officials to build apps that allow iPhones and Android devices to use Bluetooth signals to detect proximity to a person who has tested positive.

About 24 countries and 6 states in the United States have launched the exposure notification apps based on the Apple-Google technology in recent weeks without major hitches.

However, it is yet to be determined how effective the exposure notification apps will be in helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease. Most governments are not tracking detailed data on app usage in the interest of user privacy.

