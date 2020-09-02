Company Results
GTBank revenue for H1, 2020 rises to N225.14 billion
Profit After Tax stood at N94.3 billion in H1, 2020.
Guaranty Trust Bank’s revenue for the half-year of 2020 stood at N225.14 billion as against 221.87 billion recorded in the same corresponding period of 2019.
However, Nigeria’s leading lender’s Profit Before Tax for H1,2020 stood at N109.7 billion as against N115.8 billion recorded in the same corresponding period of 2019, showing a decline of about 5.2%.
Its Profit After Tax stood at N94.3 billion in H1, 2020 as against N99.1billion recorded in the same corresponding period of 2019.
These were disclosed in the statement issued by the tier-1 bank to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.
It should also be noted that the Board of Directors of Nigeria’s most valuable bank by market value proposed an interim dividend payment of 30 kobos per ordinary share on the issued capital of 29,431,179,224 Ordinary Shares of 50 Kobo each payable to Shareholders on the register of shareholding at the closure date.
Just recently the N755 billion market capitalized bank listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and also on the London Stock Exchange, disclosed in a note to its GDR holders that the institution which serves as custodian for this shares corresponding to these certificates (Citibank Nigeria) is awaiting authorization from the Central Bank to transfer dividends for the 2019 financial year in dollar terms.
Shortly after the release of Guaranty Trust Bank earning result for H1, 2020, the share price rose slightly higher by 0.20% to close at N25.65
What you should know; A dividend is a payment made by a company to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits.
When a company earns a profit or surplus, it reinvests a portion of the profit in the business (retained earnings) whilst paying a portion as dividends to the shareholders.
Company Results
Vitafoam’s 2020 oncourse to make light–work of 2019
With 9 months into 2020 accounting year, VITA FOAM already boosts a profit of N2.1billion.
VITAFOAM Nigeria Plc closed what is their third quarter in June 2020 by declaring a net profit of N2.1billion, a net cash flow position of N3.9billion and a balance sheet of N18.4billion.
Being the only publicly quoted mattress and foam producing company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a peer to peer analysis to ascertain the true extent of its performance in comparison with its competitors is a herculean task.
This notwithstanding, VITAFOAM which has existed through five decades since 1962 has the reputation of being a leader in its industry, given its longevity and popularity amongst the Nigerian Populace. It however has a very strong competitor in MOUKA.
VITAFOAM was established on Aug 4, 1962, by British Vita and Unilever and listed in the floor of the Nigerian stock exchange in 1978. It is based in Ikeja Lagos and is currently Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of premium polyurethane foam products, specializing in the sale of mattresses, pillows and bedding, furniture and upholstery products.
Its books are prepared on an accounting period that runs through September till August making April till June its third Quarter.
Financial position and performance ratios
VITAFOAM has a healthy balance sheet of N18.4billion. Its total liabilities stand at N10.8billion producing a Debt to Asset Ratio of 36.84% meaning it is not highly-geared and has the capacity to incur more debts in furtherance of its capital expansion drive. It has a Price/Earnings ratio of 2.44.
Current ratio is perfectly pegged at 2:1 which meets the benchmark specification while Acid-test ratio; a more pertinent measure of the ability of a business to meet its short term obligations as they fall due stood at 1:1, again meeting the benchmark.
Property Plant and Equipment (PPE) increased from the N2.7billion it closed 2019 with, to N5billion in the 9 months leading to June 2020.
Profit or loss statement analysis
In the 9 month period, VITAFOAM generated a revenue of N16.5billion, 5.7% less than the N17.5billion achieved in the corresponding period of 2019.
Whist the top-line may have decreased y/y, bottom line surged. Profit after Tax for the 9 month period doubled the preceding years’ numbers. N2.1billion was generated in 2020 while N1.1 billion was generated in 2019.
Cost of sales this time racked up 56.7% of revenue, moving from the 66% percent in 2019 y/y. Rising costs have hitherto being a discussion point for VITAFOAM, making the improvements shown in this period under review truly commendable.
Other cost components such as Administrative expenses and Distribution expenses remained at par and accounted for immaterial differences when compared to the corresponding period but combined, constitute a fair 22.8% of revenue.
Quarter 3 review
Operating activities ended with a negative net cash flow of N977million highlighting their inability to generate sufficient cash and cash equivalents from its core operation in the quarter. Investing activities had a negative net cash flow position of N73million with financing activities generating the only positive at N1.2billion.
Revenue in the quarter reached N5billion but net income pegged at N440million with a profit margin of 8.75%
VITAFOAM has threaded a topsy-turvy path in this decade making 3 straight losses from 2015 until 2017. N71.9million in 2015, N32million in 2016 and N127million in 2017. It upended the sad trajectory with a profit of N601million in 2018, fully and immensely banishing ghosts from its horrid past in 2019 with a commanding profit of N2.4billion.
With 9 months into 2020 accounting year, VITAFOAM already boosts a profit of N2.1billion. You don’t need clairvoyance nor be an astute betting-man to expect a closing bottom-line in the next quarter that could make light work of 2019.
Company Results
Union Bank canters onward despite gallop from COVID-19
The rise in interest expense reflects the banks present struggles with generating low-cost deposit.
Union Bank made a profit of N10.7 billion in the Half Year (HY) of 2020 showing a reduced 9% from the N11.9billion posted y/y in 2019. The bank’s gross earnings upped by 10% to N79.9billion as at June 2020 from the N72.4billion in the earlier corresponding period. Interest income grew by 6.2% from N54billion to N57billion in June 2020 y/y, but when we consider interests and related expenses, we observe a 14% slump in the net interest income. These major components (profit, gross earnings and net interest income) at first glance summarily spells out the fortunes and how the bank has thrived thus far in 2020.
UNION is one of Nigeria’s oldest institutions that offers commercial banking services in Nigeria. It further offers wholesale banking services, brokerage, asset management services as well as mortgages through its subsidiaries.
As recently as January 2020, Union Bank divested shares in its London subsidiary and geographically streamlined its operations to harness its perceived abounding opportunities in the Nigerian market.
The Regulations and the Effects
The CBN’s stance on reducing transfer fees and card maintenance fees did impact Union Bank’s income, as commission income and other fees sank. The 24% improvement noticed in Non-interest income emanates materially from Foreign exchange revaluation gain, gains from disposal of fixed income securities and the consistently growing E-business fee income segment that generated N1.2billion in March 2019, N2.1billion in March 2020 and N3.7billion in June 2020.
The increase in Cash Reserve Requirements ratio to 27.5% have further impaired the working capital available and accessible to Union Bank as it shelled out a further N118.7billion from Q2 in fulfilment of the increased cash reserve requirement.
Banks are having to adjust to the severity of the mandates and policies from the CBN which though understandably paramount, are perceived by some to be one-sidedly focused on consumer protection at the severe discomfort of financial institutions.
A snapshot of the major components in the profit or loss statement and their variances in billions of Naira are thus:
COVID-19 effects Q2 vs Q1
Owing to the lethargic restart of the economy after lockdown was instigated in major cities across the country, earnings and profitability understandably experienced reductions in the three-month span from the end of Q1 till June 2020
- Profit in Q2 is 21.7% less than in Q1.
- Gross earnings plummeted by 16% in Q2.
- Operating income downed 8% from Q1’20.
COVID-19 by all indications is bane of world economy this year as it severely hampered earnings in Q2 when the virus peaked. However Union Bank maximized this period to devastating effect by furthering its digital banking campaign drive and on-boarding majority of its customers on multifarious transactional channels. This yielded fruits as record shows that 90% of transactions were completed digitally in 2020 vs 57% in H1’2019. The top line impact of this is bound to reflect massively in the long run.
Commenting on the result, Emeka Emuwa, CEO said “The impact of COVID-19 and associated movement restrictions on the bank and wider economy has been broad. The total lockdown of major commercial centres and partial lockdown across the country, slowed business operations in Q2’20.” “…the slowdown limited growth in key income lines including fees and commission and cash recoveries”.
Ratios
Deposit from customers grew by 12% in 2020 while Interest expense consumed over 50.7% of interest income. The growth in deposits stems from increased customer demand for products depicting confidence in the UNION brand. The rise in interest expense reflects the banks present struggles with generating low-cost deposit.
Loan to Deposit Ratio is pegged at 65.1% in compliance with the Central Bank’s mandate. Cost to Income Ratio is at 75.5% while Return on Equity and Return on Assets are 8.5% and 1.2% respectively.
The bank continues to match stride for stride with New Generation Banks in the aspect of digitalization evidenced by the additional N1 billion generated from its E-business fee in HY 2020. Union Bank has literally come a long way over the decades of its existence with its iconic white stallion in steady motion. Like the CEO stated, Union must navigate the realities of the pandemic for the remainder of the year, and continue to focus on increasing transaction volumes on electronic channels, managing cost and strategically targeting key customer segments to ensure it finishes subsequent quarters on a high.
Companies
Guinness Nigeria finding it hard to refinance its loans due to dollar scarcity
Just recently the brewery giant reported an annual pretax loss of 17.07 billion naira
Guinness Nigeria Plc, a leading Nigerian ber maker, is struggling with managing its $23 million debt. This is due to the lack of foreign exchange liquidity in the local FX market that has made it difficult for the company to refinance the loans.
Guinness’s Finance and Strategy Director, Stanley Njoroge, disclosed this during an investor call in Lagos.
“We want to refinance it but there is currently no foreign currency in the market.” Mr Njoroge said.
Guinness, Nigeria’s second-largest brewer by market share, saw its outstanding debt climb by 16% to N23.2 billion in June 2020, compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, finance costs also rose by 74% to N4.5 billion.
As Njoroge rightly admitted, “Foreign exchange is a big concern for us”. Nigerian companies are struggling to access the greenback after a slump in oil prices led to a decline in export earnings, thereby piling pressure on the CBN’s capacity to meet dollar obligations to investors and businesses.
On Friday, the brewery giant reported an annual pre-tax loss of N17.07 billion ($45 million), hurt by write-downs and COVID-19 induced disruptions. It also reported a loss per share of N5.74.
Its share price fell by almost 9% at the close of the week’s trading session, Friday, 28th of August. At the time of this report, the N31 billion market capitalized company was trading around N14.15 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recording a 9.29% drop from its previous closing price of 15.60 NGN. This is within touching distance to its 52-week low value of N12.85
In terms of its fundamentals, its current dividend yield is about 10.74% while its price to book ratio is 0.3559. This suggests the stock could be undervalued.