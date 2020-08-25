Tech News
TikTok has 700 million monthly active users, up by 800% since 2018
This month, TikTok surpassed 2 billion global downloads and reported nearly 700 million monthly active users in July.
TikTok recently revealed the number of its global monthly active user details for the first time in recent legal action against the U.S. authorities over an effective ban that is set to take place in September.
Globally, TikTok has experienced an upside in the number of its users. TikTok disclosed that it had about 55 million global users by Jan. 2018. That number skyrocketed to more than 271 million by Dec. 2018 and 507 million by Dec. 2019. This month, TikTok surpassed 2 billion global downloads and reported nearly 700 million monthly active users in July.
In its recent filing, TikTok revealed its monthly active users have grown nearly 800% since Jan. 2018 when the application was used by about 11 million Americans. About a year later, that figure had more than doubled to about 27 million.
By June 2020, months into pandemic quarantines, TikTok’s total number of U.S. monthly active users had soared to more than 91 million.
More than 100 million Americans are monthly active users today, the company said earlier this month. The company also revealed it has more than 50 million daily U.S. users.
Backstory:
Recall Nairametrics about a day ago, gave insights on TikTok disclosing that it would take legal action against President Trump's executive order that bans transactions with the fast-growing video app and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.
TikTok disclosed that it had tried to engage with the U.S administration for nearly a year, but faced “a lack of due process” and that the U.S authorities paid no attention to the facts.
“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” the company spokesperson said.
Business
TiKTok to take legal actions against President Trump’s ban
The U.S. government is worried that such information on users could be passed on to China’s authorities.
TikTok recently disclosed that it would take legal action against President Trump's executive order that ban transactions with the fast-growing video app and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance in a report credited to Reuters.
TikTok disclosed that it had tried to engage with the U.S administration for nearly a year, but faced “a lack of due process” and that the U.S authorities paid no attention to the facts.
“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” the company spokesperson said.
Back Story:
Recall Nairametrics, about a month ago broke the news on President Trump, issuing directives that banned any U.S. transactions with the Chinese tech firms —Tencent and ByteDance. The ban which is to take effect in 45 days counting from the date of the announcement and could attract retaliation from the Chinese.
According to Trump, the Chinese based apps “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information.” He went on to say that the application also captures personal information of Chinese nationals visiting the U.S.
While the popular based Chinese social app is known for short, trendy videos of people dancing and going viral among teenagers, the U.S. government is worried that such information on users could be passed on to China’s authorities.
Apple’s market value cross $ 2 trillion
Apple has crossed the $2 trillion mark in market valuation the first company in the world to achieve this
Global leading phone maker, Apple has crossed the $2 trillion mark in market valuation the first company in the world to achieve this feat. Apple was also the first company to cross the $1 trillion market capitalization mark.
Apple became the first company to cross $2 trillion after riding on a wave of positive market sentiments that has trailed the United States since the Trump Administration pumped in trillions in stimulus in response to the Covid-19 pandemic that shut down the economy of the richest country in the world.
The United States S&P index which Apple belongs to has hit an all-time high this week clawing back all the losses incurred in the Covid-19 pandemic. Apple’s surge is significant particularly as it demonstrates how much demand has flowed into tech stocks in recent months from not just the US but all over the world.
Other major tech stocks like Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Tesla, and Facebook have also risen by double digits since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Apple has also attracted significant demand following an impressive quarter as iPhone sales exceeded expectations posting record revenues.
What this means: By crossing $2 trillion, Apple continues to lead the world in market valuation and returns. It also demonstrates the confidence investors have in the ability of Apple to continue to sell more iPhones, MacBooks, and accessories. The valuation might fall below $2 trillion however now that it has crossed this ceiling it is only likely to surpass it in the coming weeks and months.
Tech News
When the cookie crumbles: Phasing out third-party cookies
In today’s Ads ecosystem, marketers are inclined to depend on third-party cookies.
…This will have impacts on Data Analytics & Digital Marketing as brands will have less of a need to rely on cookies to track potential customers.
Summary of the situation:
In January 2020, Google announced that it would phase out third-party cookies on its chrome internet browser over the next two years, joining other internet platforms like (Safari by Apple, and Firefox by Mozilla) in this direction since 2013. This development comes amidst the growing agitation for stronger user privacy and security on the internet. As quoted by Justin Schuh, Director of Chrome Engineering at Google, in a post, “Users are demanding greater privacy-including transparency, choice and control over how their data is used-and it’s clear the web ecosystem needs to evolve to meet these increasing demands.”
It is important to note that Google’s browser app – Chrome, constitutes 60%+ of the total users of internet browsers as of Q2-2020 (source StatCounter), making this the most impactful in the Digital Advertising space by any web browser. Marketers and advertisers alike have become weary as to what the future of targeted advertising holds for them given the domino effect this will have on their business.
Background & Evolution of Cookies:
“Cookies” were first introduced in 1994 by Lou Montulli, a founding Engineer at Netscape Communications. They are small pieces of data stored on the web user’s computer/device and enable the domain/webpage to store information and preferences about that user in order to facilitate smoother user interactions. Simply put – it helps the domain to remember the key information like your password, and what scope of attributes your interests are to keep the interaction up and relevant to you.
You might wonder why cookies? – Think of it this way; without cookies, the interaction between web users and web domains would be very inefficient, and every detail has to be repeated over and again for each page interaction. It simply means for example, that for every subpage within Facebook or Jumia that a user clicks after the initial log-in, you still have to re-enter your log-in credential to interact with the domain. – (this underlines the major inefficiency that exists without cookies), because there would be no identification information stored with which to interact with you. That being said, other useful information tailored to the user, like the kind of resources he visits, his preferred language settings, or his sectoral interest are also stored on the user’s system.
It is vital at this point, to note that there are two kinds of cookies – (the first-party cookies, and the third-party cookies). Although they are similar in terms of technicality – what they essentially do, they differ in terms of the deployment and usage. The first-party cookies are created by the domain/website to store user information for better interaction. It can only be used by that specific domain page based on the unique identification it has on the cookie. The third-party cookies on the other hand, are created by advertisers for the capability to learn about a user’s overall online behaviour, with the goal to advertise and re-target more to a more precise audience across multiple sites. This means it is capable of multi-domain utilization of users information, hence giving rise to questions around user privacy and data security.
Google claims that this big decision to phase out third-party cookies from its Chrome is driven by the increasing user demand to strengthen privacy protection, hence the need for the web ecosystem to also adapt to the market needs.
As it impacts Data Analytics & Digital Marketing:
In today’s Ads ecosystem, marketers are inclined to depend on third-party cookies in order to design and execute marketing strategies for Ads-retargeting, Pop-up Advertising, and laser-focused user campaigns to enhance efficient marketing resource utilization of the advertisers.
We are led to wonder at this point how marketers who depend heavily on third-party cookies for Ads retargeting to drive their top-line would cope with the new development. This phase-out is extremely significant in the digital advertising industry for all stakeholders especially because Google remains the overwhelming market leader in the web browser segment, hence, everyone from the advertisers who depend on the marketer’s ability to track and execute user-tailored Ads, to the publisher who enjoys the monetization of their platform, and the marketer who derive their major revenue sources will all have to adjust to the new reality.
Google has made it known that their alternative to the third-party cookies will be “Privacy Sandbox” – which it claims would enhance user privacy and actually be a fine balance between user privacy and tracking. The major element in the privacy sandbox is Google’s plan to migrate the user’s data into Google chrome where it will be stored and processed. – In essence, marketers and advertisers will inevitably become more dependent on Google for advertising, or find ways to better leverage the first-party cookies instead.
What next?:
Right now the key stakeholders in the digital advertising ecosystem will have to stay close to the coming updates with regards to this development as it unfolds. It protends a market that will be controlled by leading global technology platforms, such as Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft and a few others.
This is also a wake-up call, for marketers and advertisers locally, more specifically in Africa to be open to other innovative ways in knowing who their customer is, engaging with them, executing advertising initiatives, which make them less-dependent on third party cookies. There is now an urgent need to build internal capabilities to make them more agile/better responsive to the risk of regulatory/monopolistic policies that might radically affect their businesses like this in the future.
Conclusively, COVID-19 has enforced an acceleration of digital capabilities across several industries. The outcome will be an increasingly low touch business environment where brands will need to rely more heavily on digital channels.
Therefore, a number of questions; how can brands have more control over reaching their customers? Can the technology that enables communication be customizable to local market realities? In what ways can brands identify and segment audiences in ways that are compliant to privacy, security and also transparent?
This article is a contribution from Elo Umeh, Founder/CEO of Terragon. Terragon is Africa’s fastest-growing enterprise marketing technology company.
