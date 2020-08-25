Business
FG says schools would reopen soon, 78 private universities ready to resume
Federal Ministry of Education is working with stakeholders for the safe reopening of schools.
The Federal Government has said that no particular date has been fixed yet for the full resumption of schools, although it continues to engage stakeholders and is optimistic that schools would be resuming soon.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday, August 24, 2020, in Abuja.
While speaking, the minister expressed optimism that the date for resumption was around the corner, although he said the government was not going to be brandishing dates.
Nwajiuba urged students to exercise more patience as the government considered the reopening of schools after months of forced closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. He gave the assurance that the Federal Ministry of Education was working with stakeholders for the safe reopening of schools.
He noted that the guidelines for the safe reopening had been given to the higher institutions, with some of them already expressing their commitment to adhering to the protocols.
He disclosed that himself and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, met with some stakeholders in tertiary education earlier in the day on the issue.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Nwajiuba also revealed that about 78 private universities insisted that they were ready for the resumption of their institutions, while the response from government-owned universities was still 50-50.
The minister said that after putting together different opinions, he would return to the PTF to review the situation and then go ahead to make a pronouncement.
StarTimes/NTA venture yielded no profit in 11 years – DG, NTA
The management of NTA was queried over alleged 11 years non-profitable venture with StarTimes.
The StarTimes and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) venture has yielded no returns for the nation after 11 years of operation.
This was disclosed by the Director-General, NTA, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed while he was questioned by the Senate Joint committee on Finance and National Planning on Monday.
The Senate queried the management of NTA over what it called 11 years non-profitable venture with StarTimes.
StarTimes is a Chinese electronics and media company with a strong presence in Africa. It offers digital terrestrial television and satellite television services to consumers, provides technologies to countries and broadcasters that are switching from analog to digital television.
Chairman, Senate Joint committee on Finance and National Planning, Senator Solomon Adeola, asked, “Mr DG are you telling this committee that for solid 11 years, the joint venture agreement NTA had with StarTimes has not yielded any profit despite using your facilities for over one million subscribers.
“This is completely unfair to Nigeria. Something is cooking. You must come with the MD of your subsidiary unit overseeing the contractual and operational agreement.”
Not a single kobo was made in 11 years
The NTA boss, said, “As an Executive Director in 2009 in NTA, not a single kobo was made from the joint venture with StarTimes, the same situation I met in 2016 when I returned as D-G.
”In fact, on assumption of office as D-G, that was the first question I asked, upon which records of non- profitability was presented by the NTA subsidiary outfit running it. The non- profitability status of the venture remains till today.”
Consequently, to dig further, the DG was ordered to appear before the committee again on Tuesday along with the Managing Director of NTA TV Enterprises, Maxwell Loko, supervising the joint venture with StarTimes.
Lagos shuts Ketu-Mile 12 section of Ikorodu road, outlines alternative routes
The Commissioner disclosed that the government has outlined alternative routes for road users during the construction period.
The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic on the Ketu-Mile 12 section of the Lagos/Ikorodu road from Friday, August 21, 2020, to October 21, 2020, due to the ongoing reconstruction works on that corridor.
While making the disclosure on Monday, August 24, 2020, the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the diversion became necessary in order to allow the contractor handling the project start the second segment of the reconstruction works along Mile 12 to Ketu, having completed the first segment.
Oladeinde disclosed that the government has outlined alternative routes for road users during the construction period and the Traffic Management Agencies will be on ground to direct traffic in order to ensure free vehicular movement in the axis during the construction period.
In his breakdown, the commissioner said that between 4 am and 2 pm each day, motorists coming from Ikorodu inward Ketu/Lagos Island will be diverted from Mile 12 Bridge to join the carriageway and realign to normal flow at Ketu, adding that the Mile 12 service lane will be opened to movements inward Ketu.
He said motorists can use the Mile 12 under Bridge to link Ajelogo through Alapere, while motorists inbound Ikorodu will continue their movement on the service and BRT lanes, advising those coming from Third Mainland Bridge inbound Ikorodu to connect Mile 12 through Alapere to Ajelogo.
He also said that between 2 pm and 4 pm daily, motorists from Ikorodu inward Ketu are implored to use the service lane alongside BRT lane from Kosofe to link Ketu and realign to normal flow at Ketu or use Mile 12 Under Bridge to link Ajelogo through Alapere to access their destinations.
The commissioner advised articulated vehicles approaching Mile 12 Market to use Oremerin and Ibukun streets only to drive through their journey, while also adding that motorists that are driving to Ikorodu from Ketu will be allowed to use the service lane and main carriageway to link Mile 12.
Oladeinde solicited for the cooperation of all road users, especially motorists who are using that corridor as the project is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the ever-busy road in line with the traffic management and transportation policy of the State Government.
AfDB’s debarring of 4 Nigerian companies: Consequences and effects
The effects of this sanction are far-reaching, either long term or short term.
Background
The African Development Bank Group announced its decision to debar four Nigerian companies duly registered for 24months as a result of fraudulent practices. This shocking revelation was made by AfDB’s Communications and External Relations Department on Thursday in Abuja. It revealed that the companies were Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited, and Medniza Global Merchants Limited.
This decision was implemented following an investigation that was conducted by AfDB’s Office of Integrity and Anti-corruption to the effect that the affected companies were found to have been engaging in fraudulent and collusive practices. It was discovered that these fraudulent practices occurred when there was a tender for supply of water meter, automatic meters as well as house connection materials which were to be used under the Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria which apparently were co-financed by the African Development Fund which is an entity of the African Development Bank Group.
READ: AfDB bans 4 Nigerian companies for engaging in fraudulent and deceitful practices
Current situation
Right now, Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited have been sanctioned by AfDB to the effect that they will not be qualified for any bank-financed projects during the duration of the debarment. This debarment is to last for twenty-four (24)months during which other development banks that are under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions can also cross debarr; banks which include the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank as well as the World Bank Group.
READ: World Bank’s statement on Africa’s debt status is inaccurate, misleading, AfDB replies
Grounds for legality
On this, the African Development Bank Group explicitly frowns on corruption, fraud and other sanctionable conduct or practices and views them as deterrents in achieving its mandate. AfDB’s focus on putting a stop to these questionable practices has resulted in adopting proactive approaches which include setting up the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Department( IACD) whose responsibilities involve risk assessments, sensitization programmes tasked with trying to prevent fraudulent activities that may arise in operations and procurement incidents within the African Development Bank Group.
The IACD has an overriding mandate to independently embark on investigations of allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices that have occurred during the Bank Group’s Financed Operations. Surveillance measures are also encouraged during the investigations.
READ: S&P Global affirms AfDB’s AAA rating, projects stable outlook
Consequences
The effects of this sanction are far-reaching, either long term or short term, the end result is the same. The African Development Bank Group and IACD have not stated in very clear terms what constitutes the fraud. And this was not explicitly stated during the announcement of the debarment. However, this does not mitigate the sanction one bit, as the effects extend beyond the duration of 24 months.
The four affected Nigerian companies affected will undergo difficulties in operations and getting awarded contracts. This is so as the credibility of the companies have been called into question. Furthermore, the companies have no way of defending themselves or their actions before a court of law or legally constituted hearing. A public apology by the companies in question will do more harm to the integrity of the companies and is not an option to consider, in which case, the companies have been blacklisted and there is an unspoken word out not to conduct business with the companies. This, the companies will continue to suffer for many months to come even after the sanction is over and extend to years. Whether other development banks act on this remains to be seen but this incident will constitute a major roadblock in the affected companies getting the chance of working in financed operations, irrespective of the bank in question.
Conclusion
This is why companies are advised to carefully acquaint themselves with the Bank Group’s guidelines and adhere strictly to avoid getting involved in fraudulent and corrupt practices and facing sanctions that damage the company’s integrity.