Debt Securities
DMO reacts to alleged N1.08 billion corruption scandal rocking the agency
The DMO pointed out that the story referred to documents that are incomplete and do not reflect the whole story.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has reacted to the alleged N1.08 billion corruption scandal that has been making the round in the news media.
In its reaction, the DMO, while denying the allegation, described the story in a Vanguard report as false and full of lies. It also stated that the documents referred to in the report have been twisted and distorted with the intention to misinform the general public and discredit the institution.
The disclosure was made in a public statement that was issued by the DMO on August 22, 2020, and can be seen on its website.
The statement from the DMO reads, ‘’The attention of the Debt Management Office (DMO) has been drawn to a report in the Vanguard of Saturday, August 22, 2020, titled, Alleged N1.08bn corruption scandal hits DMO.’’
‘’The DMO hereby states unequivocally that the story is false, full of lies and the documents referred to in the Vanguard’s report have been twisted and distorted with the intention to misinform the general public and discredit the institution. The Vanguard story is not a true representation of the dealings in the DMO.’
The DMO noted that it is an accountable, transparent and responsible organization that works in accordance with laid down civil service procedures and is highly regarded by Multilateral Agencies and financial institutions as a reputable government agency.
The DMO described the sponsors of the story are disgruntled elements who have not only breached the Civil Service Rules but have also contravened laid down procedures for dealing with official matters.
The agency said that the officials have resorted to illegally leaking official documents due to their recent redeployment and have colluded with other disgruntled persons who have failed in their attempts to control the running of the affairs of the DMO, which has blocked their ability to steal public funds.
The DMO pointed out that the story that was making round referred to documents that are incomplete and do not reflect the whole story or the purpose of any transaction. They said that the claims that events and travels by officials of the DMO either did not take place or did not hold are false and an attempt to discredit the impeccable records of the organization and also a desperate attempt to give the institution a bad name.
They described as unfortunate a situation where a reputable news medium such as Vanguard would lower its guard by allowing its platform to be used to promote falsehood by disgruntled and fraudulent elements in the DMO without cross-checking with the management of the organization.
The DMO revealed that in line with laid down Civil Service Regulations, they will brief relevant security agencies in the country to thoroughly investigate the sources of the documents, on which the sponsors based their story, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book in line with Public Service Rules No. 030401 and 030402 which prescribes dismissal for unauthorized disclosure of official information as a serious act of misconduct.
Debt Securities
DMO offers N150 billion worth of FGN Bonds for subscription
FGN Bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The Federal Government on Tuesday, 11th August 2020, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), offered for subscription Federal Government Bonds (FGN Bonds) valued at N150 billion.
The FGN bonds are listed in four tranches that include:
- N25,000,000,000 – 12.50% FGN JAN 2026 (10-Yr Re-opening)
- N40,000,000,000 – 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 (15-Yr Re-opening)
- N45,000,000,000 – 9.80% FGN JUL 2045 (25-Yr Re-opening)
- N40,000,000,000 – 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 (30-Yr Re-opening)*
Auction Date: August 19, 2020
Settlement Date: August 21, 2020
Summary Of The Offer
Issuer: Federal Government of Nigeria (“FGN”)
Units Of Sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N10,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.
Interest rate: For Re-openings of previously issued bonds, (where the coupon is already set), successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, plus accrued interest from the original issue date.
Interest payment: Payable semi-annually.
Redemption: Bullet repayment on the maturity date.
Status:
- Qualifies as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act
- Qualifies as Government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act (“CITA”) and Personal Income Tax Act (“PITA”) for Tax Exemption for Pension Funds amongst other investors
- Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
- All FGN Bonds qualify as liquid assets for liquidity ratio calculation for banks
Security: FGN Bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are charged upon the general assets of Nigeria
Understanding Bonds: A bond is a fixed income instrument that represents a loan made by an investor to a borrower (typically corporate or governmental).
A bond could be thought of as an I.O.U. between the lender and the borrower that includes the details of the loan and its payments.
A bond has an end date when the principal of the loan is due to be paid to the bond owner and usually includes the terms for variable or fixed interest payments that will be made by the borrower.
Debt Securities
DMO announces August 2020 FGN Savings Bond offer for subscription
The FGN Savings Bond is backed by the full faith of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, recently offered for Subscription the August 2020 Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond.
The Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond is an investment product issued through the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government.
The FGN Savings Bond is backed by the full faith of the Federal Government of Nigeria. As such, it is deemed to hold no default risk (Zero-Based Risk).
This is, therefore, to inform you that the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond offer(s) for the month of August – 2020 has commenced on the 10th of August, 2020. It will close on the 14th of August, 2020.
It consists of two (2) tenors:
2-Year FGN Savings Bond due August 12, 2022: 3.61% per annum
3-Year FGN Savings Bond due August 12, 2023: 4.61% per annum
Please find below additional information to guide your application:
Unit of Sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000.00 and in multiples of N1,000.00 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50,000,000.00.
Coupon Payment: Payable every quarter with principal repayment at maturity.
Settlement Date: August 19, 2020.
Coupon Payment Date: November 19, February 19, May 19, August 19
Security: The Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).
Debt Securities
Debt Management Office resumes FGN savings bond offer on August 10
The DMO assured that the Bond offers were going to resume when the conditions change.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the resumption of its Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond Offer with effect from August 10, 2020.
This disclosure was made in a press statement by the Debt Management Office to the general public.
The DMO was earlier forced to suspend the monthly offers of the FGN Savings Bond in April 2020, due to the lockdown and restrictions placed on social and economic activities as part of measures implemented by government to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The statement from the Debt Management Office said:
“The DMO wishes to announce the resumption of its offer of the federal government of Nigeria savings bond (FGN savings bond) effective August 2020.
“The DMO was constrained to suspend the monthly offers of the FGN savings bond in April 2020 due to the restrictions on activities and movement as part of measures adopted by the government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
“The offer for subscription will open on Monday, August 10, 2020 and close on Friday, August 14, 2020.’’
The statement also encouraged investors to continue to save through the FGN Savings Bond. This is because FGN Savings Bonds attract good returns and are secure, being a Sovereign instrument. They also contribute to national development.
Nairametrics had on April 4, 2020, reported the suspension of the FGN Savings Bond offer by DMO which was scheduled for April 6 –April 10., due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The DMO assured that the Bond offers were going to resume when the conditions change.
The DMO, however, noted that the suspension of the April 2020 Offer would not affect Coupon Payments due to investors for already issued FGN Securities, as arrangements had been made to ensure that all Coupon Payments for and redemptions of FGN Securities were made as and when due to investors’ designated accounts.