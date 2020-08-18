Paid Content
COVID-19: Oyetola commends Cititrust Holdings for supporting Osun Govt
Cititrust provided food items worth millions of naira to the Osun State government.
This stock has a potential to fetch 100% return
Despite these headwinds, I believe there is a compelling need for buying this stock.
For a company struggling to reduce the hemorrhaging of revenues over the last couple of years, this is not one of those stocks we would consider recommending. However, there is an investment case for buying it and we will be revealing why.
At the end of 2019, the company reported a loss after tax of about N7.9 billion one of its worst since we started tracking it over 5 years ago. This year has not been any different worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company in the first half of the year reported a loss before tax of N567 million. Most of the losses came in the second quarter of the year when the rampaging pandemic forced an economic shutdown in Lagos State, Abuja, and most cities across the country.
AI will play a bigger role in our justice delivery system – Osinbajo
With the recent challenges, the need for technology had become even more imminent.
Artificial intelligence will play a bigger role in the Nigerian justice delivery system, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said.
Osinbajo said this while delivering the keynote address at the legal-tech virtual conference themed, “A new paradigm in justice delivery”, jointly organised by LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited and TELNET Nigeria Limited.
“Technology and its innovations have defined a new way of life, taking technology away from the realms of luxury into the arena of everyday endeavours. Yet there is more to do,” the vice president said.
Osinbajo commended the LawPavilion Business Solutions for their innovations over the year towards making the justice delivery system easier and assured that the federal government is dedicated to supporting tech companies.
He noted that years ago, not many took LawPavilion services seriously, as it seemed impossible that a day would arrive when virtual hearing of court cases would be adopted.
“Artificial Intelligence will play a bigger role in our court systems in the coming years, and so the lawyer of this age must become a multi-disciplinary and multi-tasking,” he said.
He observed that there is already an AI-enabled speech to text systems available for judges so that they no longer have to rely on stenographers to transcribe the rulings.
Outgoing president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN), noted in his remarks that the world was already gravitating towards technology, with various professionals seeking ways to incorporate technology into their roles.
With the recent challenges, the need for technology had become even more imminent.
The link between innovations and the justice system
CEO, Paradigm Initiative, Olugbenga Sesan stated in his remarks that the level of innovation in any country is directly connected to the innovations across the countries as innovations cannot thrive in a nation where justice is assured.
“If citizens cannot be assured of a speedy delivery of justice, then people cannot feel encouraged to innovate or implement ideas,” he said.
The purpose of the Legaltech conference, Sesan said, is to accentuate the use and application of technology in all levels and stages of Nigeria’s judicial system, and promote the human dignity since the judiciary is seen as the last hope of the common man.
Citizens have to know their rights so that they can be empowered to pursue the rule of law, and this is what the LawPavilion seeks to achieve with its innovations.
In his address, Folorunsho Aliu, GMD Telnet Nigeria said that Telnet Nigeria is out to ensure effective and efficient justice delivery system, by delivering real value to the customers.
“We must move from judgement delivery to timely and adequate justice,” he said.
The panel session was coordinated by Attorney–General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekiti State Olawale Fapohunda, and among the panellists were Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Dr Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), Mr Folorunsho Aliu, GMD Telnet Nigeria, and the Executive Director of Enough is Enough, Yemi Adamolekun.
About the virtual conference, MD of LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited, Mr Ope Olugasa said the conference presents an excellent opportunity to have the conversations that can help the industry to move forward very quickly, “as the world gradually starts to recover from the pandemic and its impact on global economy.”
Other featured guests at the conference include the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed CFR, the Chief Judges of Borno and Ondo states, Justices Kashim Zannah and Olutoyin Akeredolu, respectively; as well as Judge (Dr) Ayodele Akenroye of Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.
Patricia: 3 years bigger
Patricia celebrates years of being Nigeria’s premier indigenous cryptocurrency company.
“When a man looks into a mirror, the image reflects who he is today. But it also reveals who he used to be. Although appearances change, many of the underlying characteristics remain the same.” The same is true with Patricia Technologies Limited, as the tech firm celebrates her 3rd anniversary amid pomp, cheers and applause.
2019 was special for Patricia as she celebrated 2 years of being Nigeria’s premier indigenous cryptocurrency company and the fastest growing Bitcoin brand in Africa. On 16th August 2017, Patricia Technologies established its first branch in Lekki, Lagos. A small office established to serve less than 80 clients, but today the firm is recognised internationally with branches in Dubai, China and Ghana, servicing well over 15,000 clients on daily transactions.
“Doing the most is part of our story. Building user-focused products, finding solutions to problems that have otherwise been overlooked and Pioneering new industries have made us what we are today. Our team has worked consistently this whole time to achieve our fundamental goal – becoming the standard of excellence in the Bitcoin and Crypto Space”.
“As Patricia celebrates its third anniversary, we are in no way relenting as we are fully aware that there is so much more ahead of us, at the same time we take time out to reflect on our accomplishments, celebrate our wins and move stronger into the future,” said Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, the Founder and CEO of Patricia tech limited.
For Patricia, 3 years of being in operation has been a time of intense growth, positive initiatives and building exciting products, all of which were accomplished together with highly-valued talents. The budding firm is ranked among the fastest-growing Fintech companies in Africa and currently Nigeria’s biggest Bitcoin trading company.
It is interesting to know that in the last three years, the company has been able to build exceptionally innovative and mind-blowing products never seen in this part of the divide. Products like Africa’s premier bitcoin debit card, a system that converts excess airtime to cash, and introducing day to day use cases for Bitcoin like buying Data, paying bills all using bitcoin.
In his 3rd anniversary speech, Mr Chris Izu Okafor, the Managing Director, had this to say; “our success depends on users’ successful transactions. We are committed to building a convenient, safe and easy ecosystem for all our users as we know that when our users are stronger, so are we”.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our users for including Patricia in their bitcoin trading/business story for the past 3 years. We look forward to successful cooperation in the future, he concluded.