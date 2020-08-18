Connect with us
COVID-19: Oyetola commends Cititrust Holdings for supporting Osun Govt

Cititrust provided food items worth millions of naira to the Osun State government.

Published

20 mins ago

on

Cititrust Holdings Plc, a leading financial and investment services provider in Africa, has been commended by the Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for its support for the state’s COVID-19 containment efforts.
Oyetola in a letter dated August 6, 2020, which he personally signed, expressed the appreciation of the government and people of the state to the management of the company for the far-reaching support it provided for the state, especially during the period of the COVID-19 lockdown.
Cititrust, through its special COVID-19 Support Initiative, provided food items worth millions of naira to the Osun State government during the period of the nationwide lockdown to mitigate the impact of the lockdown on residents of the state.
The company also extended similar gestures to Lagos State Government through the Onigbongbo State Constituency, in addition to monetary donations to Health Emergency Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, for the purchase of medical equipment, and to the CBN COVID-19 Response Account.
The letter by the Osun State governor reads, “I bring to you, warm greetings from the good people and Government of the State of Osun. On behalf of the good people and Government of the State of Osun, I wish to acknowledge your kind contribution towards cushioning the effect of Coronavirus pandemic in the State.
“It will be placed on record that your contribution has really gone a long way in assisting the 21- Man Osun State COVID-19 Committee, which was set up to cushion the effect of the lockdown and restriction of movements placed on citizens across the state occasioned by the Pandemic, achieve its set objectives. Your kind gesture has given us hope that we can rise above all odds towards advancing our development as a people in the face of daunting challenges.
“In the same vein and for the avoidance of doubt, your intervention, as a major stakeholder in this challenging period, has really boosted our morale towards facing the surge headlong.
“While I am thanking you once again for your timely and kind intervention, please accept the assurances of my best wishes and warm regards.”
Reacting to the development in a statement, on Sunday, the Group Chief Executive of Cititrust Holdings Plc,  Mr. Yemi Adefisan, said the company has continued to make greater investments in its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives with a view to providing continued support for the government in all the countries it operates across Africa until the COVID-19 pandemic is defeated.
“Cititrust Group will continue to support sovereigns and sub-sovereings in providing support to the vulnerable and less privileged in the society on a quarterly basis until the effects of the pandemic is reduced to a manageable level,” Adefisan stated.
He expressed appreciation to the Osun State government for deeming it fit to acknowledge Cititrust’s contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Paid Content

AI will play a bigger role in our justice delivery system – Osinbajo

With the recent challenges, the need for technology had become even more imminent.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Yemi-Osinbajo Buhari’s plan to tax US tech companies might provoke US trade war https://www.yemiosinbajo.ng/vps-lecture-at-the-national-defence-college-course-28-lecture-event/ https://punchng.com/digital-firms-to-pay-tax-under-new-finance-act-osinbajo-2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/31/business/economy/digital-tax-oecd.html Nigeria at risk of trade war with United States as the Nigerian Government says it will impose taxes on technology companies like Facebook, Google, and other digital companies that have been escaping tax payment in Nigeria due to their lack of presence within the country. The US has threatened tariffs on imports from countries that impose such digital taxes. The tech companies with heavy revenue footprint in Nigeria now have their backs against the wall because President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration want to tax them to grow Nigeria’s revenue; which has led to the development of the Finance Act. The Finance Act is the solution of President Buhari to the revenue problem which the Finance Minister, Ahmad Zainab, said Nigeria has. The Nigerian government is looking to grow its revenue through taxes, and one of such is the digital tax which Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said will commence despite the threat of the US which is aimed at protecting the silicon companies. No more back door operation: Facebook, Google, Amazon, YouTube and many more digital businesses have a sizeable market in Nigeria, but don’t have a physical structure for their operations; this has cost Nigeria tax revenue. These companies are known to prefer situating their companies in tax havens where taxes are low compared to other African and European countries. Ireland and Bermuda are some of the tax havens for these multinational companies. But according to Osinbajo, the period of making gains from their operation in Nigeria without paying tax is over. Osinbajo, while speaking at The National Defence College, Course 28 Lecture Event, said that, “Let me also briefly mention the new provisions on Taxation of Digital Economy and Non-Resident Companies. This is a very important aspect of our taxation policy. Before the Finance Act, only companies that had a physical presence or a fixed base in Nigeria could be taxed. “So, most digital companies, I mean any of the big technology companies, or multi-national digital companies, that did not have physical offices in Nigeria, made significant income from Nigeria from online activities, such as advertising, movie streaming, online gaming and e-commerce from subscribers in Nigeria, but paid no taxes whatsoever because they did not have a physical base in Nigeria. So now we are no longer relying on the fixed base or physical address criterion.” He added that, “Under the Finance Act, once you have a Significant Economic Presence (SEP) in Nigeria, you are liable to tax. Whether you are a resident here or you are not resident as a company, as long as your economic presence is significant, you are liable to tax. If you are streaming online, advertising using Google adverts, whether you are resident here or not, you are now subject to tax. “So, non-residents who previously had no fixed base and no Nigerian tax liability will now be liable to tax based on the SEP criterion. The Minister of Finance is empowered to issue a regulation defining what Significant Economic Presence means. So, she just defines the scope of what we will be looking out for in terms of Significant Economic Presence.” Osinbajo explained. Nigeria is not alone in this crusade: Nigeria is not the only country trying to tax these technology companies. The European Union have also been coming after them for taxes. The EU is also stating that if the technology companies are making economic gains through their operation despite the lack of physical presence in several European countries, then the tech conglomerates should be taxed. This has led to review of tax laws by the EU. According to a report by New York Times, new rules to tax these multinational companies are being discussed by about 130 countries through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The review has become necessary as digital economy begins to open new revenue sources. Should Nigeria tread carefully? The United States has threated to hit any country imposing taxes on the technology companies - which are mostly American – with tariffs on import. This put Nigeria at a rather impossible position, as the country is not economically strong enough to enter a trade war or go on a tit for tat battle with the US. According to Q3 report, the US is the fifth biggest export destination for Nigeria, having imported N322.2 billion (6.28%) goods from Nigeria, with crude oil constituting N329.8 billion. Although, the US is behind Ghana, India, Netherlands and Spain, it doesn’t change the significance of the US market to the Nigerian economy. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s top import sources include the U.S, accounting for N747 billion in H1 2019. Franch had moved to tax the online businesses but have now delayed the plan this year after a meeting with the US; the US has also paused its tariff threat against France. Britain is also one of the digital tax drivers. With such threat hanging over the digital tax, it’s unlikely Nigeria will go ahead taxing these technology companies, as US feels such tax is discriminatory against US firms, and have suggested these companies be allowed to decide if they want to operate with the new tax standards., FG will provide succor for daily wage earners as lockdown continues – Osinbajo

Artificial intelligence will play a bigger role in the Nigerian justice delivery system, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said.

Osinbajo said this while delivering the keynote address at the legal-tech virtual conference themed, “A new paradigm in justice delivery”, jointly organised by LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited and TELNET Nigeria Limited.

“Technology and its innovations have defined a new way of life, taking technology away from the realms of luxury into the arena of everyday endeavours. Yet there is more to do,” the vice president said.

Osinbajo commended the LawPavilion Business Solutions for their innovations over the year towards making the justice delivery system easier and assured that the federal government is dedicated to supporting tech companies.

READ MORE: CJN directs Chief Judges to decongest prisons due to covid-19

He noted that years ago, not many took LawPavilion services seriously, as it seemed impossible that a day would arrive when virtual hearing of court cases would be adopted.

“Artificial Intelligence will play a bigger role in our court systems in the coming years, and so the lawyer of this age must become a multi-disciplinary and multi-tasking,” he said.

He observed that there is already an AI-enabled speech to text systems available for judges so that they no longer have to rely on stenographers to transcribe the rulings.

Outgoing president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN), noted in his remarks that the world was already gravitating towards technology, with various professionals seeking ways to incorporate technology into their roles.

READ MORE: This billionaire wants to reduce the number of hours people work

With the recent challenges, the need for technology had become even more imminent.

app

The link between innovations and the justice system

CEO, Paradigm Initiative, Olugbenga Sesan stated in his remarks that the level of innovation in any country is directly connected to the innovations across the countries as innovations cannot thrive in a nation where justice is assured.

“If citizens cannot be assured of a speedy delivery of justice, then people cannot feel encouraged to innovate or implement ideas,” he said.

The purpose of the Legaltech conference, Sesan said, is to accentuate the use and application of technology in all levels and stages of Nigeria’s judicial system, and promote the human dignity since the judiciary is seen as the last hope of the common man.

Citizens have to know their rights so that they can be empowered to pursue the rule of law, and this is what the LawPavilion seeks to achieve with its innovations.

In his address, Folorunsho Aliu, GMD Telnet Nigeria said that Telnet Nigeria is out to ensure effective and efficient justice delivery system, by delivering real value to the customers.

“We must move from judgement delivery to timely and adequate justice,” he said.

The panel session was coordinated by Attorney–General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekiti State Olawale Fapohunda, and among the panellists were Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Dr Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), Mr Folorunsho Aliu, GMD Telnet Nigeria, and the Executive Director of Enough is Enough, Yemi Adamolekun.

Download the Nairametrics News App

About the virtual conference, MD of LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited, Mr Ope Olugasa said the conference presents an excellent opportunity to have the conversations that can help the industry to move forward very quickly, “as the world gradually starts to recover from the pandemic and its impact on global economy.”

Other featured guests at the conference include the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed CFR, the Chief Judges of Borno and Ondo states, Justices Kashim Zannah and Olutoyin Akeredolu, respectively; as well as Judge (Dr) Ayodele Akenroye of Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

Continue Reading

Paid Content

Patricia: 3 years bigger

Patricia celebrates years of being Nigeria’s premier indigenous cryptocurrency company.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

“When a man looks into a mirror, the image reflects who he is today. But it also reveals who he used to be. Although appearances change, many of the underlying characteristics remain the same.” The same is true with Patricia Technologies Limited, as the tech firm celebrates her 3rd anniversary amid pomp, cheers and applause.

2019 was special for Patricia as she celebrated 2 years of being Nigeria’s premier indigenous cryptocurrency company and the fastest growing Bitcoin brand in Africa. On 16th August 2017, Patricia Technologies established its first branch in Lekki, Lagos. A small office established to serve less than 80 clients, but today the firm is recognised internationally with branches in Dubai, China and Ghana, servicing well over 15,000 clients on daily transactions.

“Doing the most is part of our story. Building user-focused products, finding solutions to problems that have otherwise been overlooked and Pioneering new industries have made us what we are today. Our team has worked consistently this whole time to achieve our fundamental goal – becoming the standard of excellence in the Bitcoin and Crypto Space”.

“As Patricia celebrates its third anniversary, we are in no way relenting as we are fully aware that there is so much more ahead of us, at the same time we take time out to reflect on our accomplishments, celebrate our wins and move stronger into the future,” said Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, the Founder and CEO of Patricia tech limited.

For Patricia, 3 years of being in operation has been a time of intense growth, positive initiatives and building exciting products, all of which were accomplished together with highly-valued talents. The budding firm is ranked among the fastest-growing Fintech companies in Africa and currently Nigeria’s biggest Bitcoin trading company.

GTBank 728 x 90

It is interesting to know that in the last three years, the company has been able to build exceptionally innovative and mind-blowing products never seen in this part of the divide. Products like Africa’s premier bitcoin debit card, a system that converts excess airtime to cash, and introducing day to day use cases for Bitcoin like buying Data, paying bills all using bitcoin.

In his 3rd anniversary speech, Mr Chris Izu Okafor, the Managing Director, had this to say; “our success depends on users’ successful transactions. We are committed to building a convenient, safe and easy ecosystem for all our users as we know that when our users are stronger, so are we”.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our users for including Patricia in their bitcoin trading/business story for the past 3 years. We look forward to successful cooperation in the future, he concluded.

Continue Reading
