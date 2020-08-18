Stock Market
Investors rushing into Amazon, Apple, Facebook, as NASDAQ sets new record
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft have performed better than most businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stock traders, pension funds, global investors, and asset managers have had a lot to laugh about recently, after the Nasdaq Composite Index (which comprises Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google) broke its trading record numbers.
The Nasdaq Composite surged 1 percent to 11,129.73,
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.31% to end at 27,844.91 points, while the S&P 500 surged by 0.27 % to 3,381.99.
The Nasdaq closed its most recent trading session at a record. Also, the S&P 500 closed the day four points from its best once again, as most global technology companies had a good showing. The Dow struggled to keep up.
Why the NASDAQ is soaring higher
Leading global tech stocks like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft have been performing better than most businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because individuals and businesses have moved to the cloud and remote services, leading to gains for the companies providing such services. These gains have also helped push up these tech firms’ market capitalization which, in turn, helped them to withstand the huge sell-offs recorded in months.
However, in spite of the technology-powered stock index setting new records, Stephen Innes, the Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, spoke about the growing concerns among global investors. He said:
“Muggy, sluggish, and unsettled conditions are typically mirrored in markets at this time of year. Political malevolence and the lingering pandemic have only added to stresses in 2020.
“Still, it was another day where everything rallied except the US dollar. The ideal investor’s situation where all assets are pretty much roped to the hip of US policy stimulus and the expectations of more to come.
“Yes, big tech is doing its part, but when the bearish argument is centering on the failure to make new record highs on the S&P 500, it would suggest sentiment is in a pretty good place. And with the high-frequency indicators that investors track for the US do not indicate that the recovery is falling off the cliff either.”
DANGOTE CEMENT, VITAFOAM record losses, as investors lose N35.04 billion
Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization presently stands at N13.110 trillion.
The Nigerian Stock market closed today on a bearish note, as the All-Share Index plunged by 0.27% to close at 25,132.67 basis points, as against -0.15% depreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at 6.37%.
The NSE market capitalization presently stands at N13.110 trillion. Investors lost N35.04 Billion.
Trading volume turnover closed negative as volume moved down by -66.59%, compared to +86.96% uptick recorded in the previous session.
GUARANTY, ZENITHBANK, and STERLNBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
Market breadth closed positive as UNILEVER led 17 Gainers, as against 15 Losers topped by LIVESTOCK. Note that this is an improvement when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- UNILEVER up 10.00% to close at N13.75
- ARDOVA up 9.41% to close at N13.95
- JBERGER up 9.63% to close at N16.5
- DANGSUGAR up 3.36% to close at N12.3
- MTNN up 1.99% to close at N117.8
Top losers
- VITAFOAM down 5.22% to close at N5.45
- INTBREW down 3.51% to close at N2.75
- UACN down 2.50% to close at N5.85
- UCAP down 1.90% to close at N3.1
- DANGCEM down 0.74% to close at N135
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse started the first trading week on a bearish note.
Macros coming from the National Bureau of Statistics showed inflation printed upward, thereby putting pressure on financial stocks. Nairametrics envisages cautious buying due to growing political and economic uncertainties.
Nigerians reveal why they pick their favourite banking stocks
Experts give their opinions on their favourite banking stocks and why they chose them.
It’s no longer news that Nigerian banks play a leading role in Nigeria’s financial system. However, the banking sector, which has over the years been the most liquid sector in the Nigerian stock market, has experienced significant price swings lately.
Also, based on recently released financial statements by the Nigerian banks, a high number of listed banking stocks in the Nigerian stock market have the potentials to reward investors with solid returns, as they remain fundamentally good and are expected to withstand the current unfavorable economic climate this year.
Nairametrics interviewed some financial experts, entrepreneurs, and corporate heads and asked for their opinions on their favourite banking stocks and why they chose them.
Their reasons for selecting these bank stocks were instructive and varied, from the usual tier-1 banking brands (GTbank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic Bank, Access Bank) to other emerging brands like Sterling Bank. See their responses below.
Jerry Nnebue, Banking Analyst at CardinalStone Research
“Lower interest earnings (due to low yields and the slowdown in loan growth) and deterioration in asset quality are likely to pressure returns due to the pandemic. Prudential ratios could also be severely tested.
Nevertheless, we see opportunities in specific names due to depressed valuations and their ability to withstand the potential short-term pressures from the pandemic.
Notably, we favour GUARANTY, ZENITHBANK, and STANBIC on their stronger ROE potential and wider capital buffers over the regulatory minimum.
We are also optimistic about FBNH following the recapitalization of the commercial bank and the impact of years of loan book clean-up.”
Silas Ozoya, Managing Partner/CEO SUBA Capital
“Investing in Nigerian banking stocks would mean me looking at their performance over the last 5 to 10 years. In terms of innovation, stability, growth, the dividends declared, and market capitalization.
When you measure with those, a few banks would come to mind.
GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith would be my top three picks, then Sterling Bank would follow. Those guys have been doing some amazing product innovation that deuces sales for them.
Then finally, First Bank, because of its long time stability. It would function like the hedge in the portfolio.”
Yele Bademosi, CEO, Bundle.africa
“GTB because they still have a very strong brand reputation amongst millennials and Gen Z and they’ve shown a history of innovation with products like **737**, Habari, and Quick Credit.
Access Bank, the merger between Diamond and Access creates one of the largest banks in Nigeria, whilst the jury might still be out on the success of the merger.
I wouldn’t bet against the leadership team to make this a success.
Sterling Bank is my top pick because I think they have the largest potential for growth, they have a unique structure and clear focus areas that are centered around technology and innovation that I think could pay serious dividends in the future.
Their vision is bold and it’s going to be the execution that makes or breaks them.”
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder Quba Exchange|Forbes Accelerator Cohort ’20
“Sterling Bank (STERL).
First of all, the Nigerian stock market is mostly suitable for long term investing, and as such, my investment criteria are leadership and innovation.
In the area of leadership, I’m very confident in Abubakar Suleiman’s leadership for Sterling Bank given his track record and age.
STERL also ticks the box of innovation with the introduction of its online bank (One Bank) which positions them to withstand and likely outperform emerging competitions in the online banking space.”
Omeiza Makoju, ACCA energy analyst
“In the last 6 months, the banking sector has been hard hit by the COVID-19 scourge, the “staggered devaluation” of the Naira, stringent regulations from the CBN, and the drop in oil prices.
As a value investor, my favourite banking stocks in no particular order are GTBank, Zenith Bank, UBA, and Access Bank.
I choose these banks because they have strong fundamentals and metrics. They are all dividend-paying with yields above 10% and the P/B (MRQ) of Zenith, UBA, and Access Bank shows that they are currently undervalued.
At a time like this where the Naira/USD Exchange rate and the inflation rate is rising,
I have also chosen these stocks because they provide some form of inflation protection in the absence of USD instruments.”
GUINNESS, NB, SEPLAT, AIRTEL, UNILEVER record impressive gains, investors gain N82.46 billion WoW
This was partly triggered by soaring crude oil prices despite the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively on a bullish note. The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.63% to close the week at 25,199.84 points and N13.146 trillion respectively. Investors gained N82.46 billion WoW.
A total turnover of 1.327 billion shares worth N13.934 billion in 19,392 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.065 billion shares valued at N10.798 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,482 deals.
The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 886.545 million shares valued at N8.360 billion traded in 10,161 deals; thus contributing 66.79% and 60.00% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
The Conglomerates industry followed with 155.956 million shares worth N187.728 million in 828 deals. In third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 141.099 million shares worth N2.229 billion in 3,403 deals.
Trading in the top three equities – Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 419.455 million shares worth N6.079 billion in 3,854 deals, contributing 31.60% and 43.63% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
Twenty-nine (29) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than Forty-one (41) equities in the previous week.
Thirty-three (33) equities depreciated in price, higher than Eighteen (18) equities in the previous week, while one hundred and one (101) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and four (104) equities recorded in the previous week
Top gainers
- CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. up 12.88% to close at N7.45
- NIGERIAN BREW. PLC. up 12.5% to close at N36.00
- UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. up 11.61% to close at N12.50
- C & I LEASING PLC. up 10.00% to close at N4.40
- SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC up 10.00% to close at N385.00
- GUINNESS NIG PLC up 9.22% to close at N15.40
- AIRTEL AFRICA PLC up 9.20% to close at N380.00
- LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. up 8.33% to close at N0.26
- FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC up 8.19% to close at N3.70
- PRESCO PLC up 7.29% to close at N51.50
Top 10 losers
- CHAMPION BREW. PLC. down 25.26% to close at N0.71
- IKEJA HOTEL PLC down 25.00% to close at N0.84
- CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC down 10.91% to close at N0.49
- N NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC. down 10.00% to close at N3.87
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLCdown 9.76% to close at N0.37
- HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC down 9.52% to close at N0.95
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. down 9.52% to close at N2.85
- ARBICO PLC. down 9.35% to close at N1.26
- ACADEMY PRESS PLC. down 9.09% to close at N0.30
- UNITY BANK PLC down 8.47% to close at N0.54
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively on a positive note as bluechip stocks like GUINNESS, NB, SEPLAT, AIRTEL, UNILEVER recorded an impressive gain.
This was partly triggered by soaring crude oil prices despite the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising unemployment data recently released.
Nairametrics encourages you to seek the advice of a certified financial advisor, in setting up your stock portfolio.