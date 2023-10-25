President Bola Tinubu has appointed 2 new Chief Executive Officers in Parastatals and Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in line with the recommendations of the minister, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The 2 new appointees are Alhaji Munirudeen Bola Oyebanji, who was named the Managing Director / CEO, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), while Mr Akutah Pius Ukeyima was appointed the Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

This disclosure is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who stated that Tinubu tasked the new appointees in this vital sector to faithfully implement the policies and programmes of the minister.

What the Presidential media aide is saying

The statement from Ngelale reads:

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Chief Executive Officers in Parastatals and Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in line with the recommendations of the Honourable Minister, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola:

Managing Director / CEO, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) — Alhaji Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji

Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) — Mr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima

‘’President Bola Tinubu tasks the new appointees in this vital sector to faithfully implement the policies and programmes of the Honourable Minister in pursuit of the expeditious and efficient attainment of bolstered revenues and investments as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s Blue Economy strategy.”