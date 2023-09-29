Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has revealed that the Nigerian Ports Authority is gearing up to launch full automation and cargo tracking systems.

This move aims to enhance the ease of doing business at multiple ports throughout the nation.

Oyetola, in a recent event held in Abuja, disclosed this information as he welcomed Professor Gunter Pauli, a distinguished entrepreneur and sustainability expert, during his three-day stay in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Friday, Director of Press & Public Relations Henshaw Ogubike acknowledged that Pauli’s visit had been arranged in cooperation with Premium Blue Economy Innovation and Investment, his partners in Nigeria.

The minister underlined the federal government’s dedication to shifting Nigeria’s economic focus from the oil industry, which is why the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy was a purposeful decision.

The statement read,

“Again, we are going to be talking of automation of ports to make them more efficient. I would like to tell you that in another two years, it will all change.

We are bringing in automation and cargo tracking as we are working on that for implementation.”

The minister expressed the government’s keenness to collaborate with pertinent stakeholders through the Public-Private Partnership model.

This collaboration aims to harness the potential of the ocean sector, fostering rapid economic growth, enhancing the well-being of citizens, generating employment opportunities, and ensuring the preservation of the ecosystem’s health.

He stated,

“Seventy per cent of the resources that are available come from the ocean, and we have it in abundance here”.

“I believe in the Public Private Partnership arrangement. The government will create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and our concept in dealing with these is purely in PPP, and I see quite a lot of opportunities there”.

More Insights

Moreover, the minister emphasized that the security of Nigerian waterways has been exceptional, with no reported cases of piracy in the last two years.

As a result, he invited investors to capitalize on these prospects and join hands with the newly formed Ministry to foster development.

“We have sufficient control of our ocean in terms of security and there has been nothing like piracy in our ocean. So, the fear of investors about the safety of their investments is out of it now,” he said.