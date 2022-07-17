The Osun State Governor and the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the just concluded governorship election, Adegboyega Oyetola, in his reaction to the announced result by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has appealed to his supporters to remain calm.

Oyetola, who lost the election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, said that he has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election in the State as announced by INEC on Sunday, saying he is studying the outcome.

The governor urged security operatives to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order across the state, noting that the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

He directed the security operatives to take adequate charge and asked citizens of the state to go about their business without let or hindrance.

The governor said, “I am calling on our supporters to remain calm, and the people of the State to go about their businesses without let or hindrance.

“I also urge security operatives to ensure maintenance of law and order, to prevent break down of law and order.’’

What you should know

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the gubernatorial candidate of PDP, was earlier on Sunday, declared the winner of the keenly contested Osun state governorship election with a total of 403,371 votes as against the APC candidate, Governor Oyetola, who pulled 375,027 votes, to come second.

Kehinde Atanda of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) came in at a distant third with 10,104 votes, followed by Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party with 4,515 votes.

In the announced result, Adeleke won in 17 local government areas of the state, while Governor Oyetola won in the remaining 13 local government areas in the state.

The 13 local government areas won by APC are; Ilesa East, Ayedaade, Boripe, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Boripe, Ola-Oluwa, Iwo, Isokan, Irewole, Atakumosa East and Ife East.

While the 17 local government areas won by PDP are; Boluwaduro, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Ifelodun, Ilesa West, Odo-Otin, Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North, Irepodun, Oriade, Ede South, Ejigbo, Ede North and Egbedore.