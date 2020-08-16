Connect with us
DASHBOARD: The most important economic numbers in Nigeria today

These are the numbers that matter in the economy.

Published

1 hour ago

on

FDI, foreign direct investment, Covid-19: Nigerian government explains how it will fund proposed N2.3 trillion stimulus

Nigeria Economic Dashboard

  • Total Coronavirus count – Cases 48,770, Death 974 (1.99%), Recovered 36,290 (74.4%).
  • Macro data – The National Bureau of Statistics during the week, released the unemployment report for Q2 2020, which revealed that Nigeria unemployment rate stood at 27.1%
  • External Reserves – Nigeria External reserve dipped -0.09% from $35.66 billion recorded on the 7th August 2020 to $35.62 billion on 13th August 2020.
  • Exchange Rate – Naira to USD in the parallel market hovered around as N470/$1 and N475/$1 during the week. NAFEX rate closed N386.33
  • Inflation Rate – 12.56%
  • Interest rates- Lending rate – Prime 15.65%, MPR 12.5%, Savings rate – 3.33%, Fixed Deposit 1 year 7.12%
  • Nigerian Stocks – NSE All-share index grew by +0.63% from 25,041.89 to 25,199.84 basis points.
  • Highest gainers – Cadbury +12.88%, Nigerian Brew. +12.5%, Unilever +11.61%, C & I Leasing +10%.
  • Highest Losers – Champion Brew. -25.26%, Ikeja Hotel -25%, Cornerstone Insurance –10.91%, N Nig. Flour Mills -10%.
  • Marked down – Nil (means it closed register for payment of dividends).
  • Next Markdown – Cornerstone Insurance, MTNN.

Global Economic Dashboard

  • Total Coronavirus count worldwide; Cases 21,617,587, Death 768,995 (3.56%), Recovered 14,333,423 (66.3%).
  • Unemployment around the world – 332 thousand Citizens lost their Jobs in the Netherlands as of Q2 2020.
  • Going Bankrupt – Stein Mart
  • Fighting for its life – China’s Harbin Pharmaceutical, GNC
  • US Stocks Weekly change – Dow Jones +1.81, S&P +0.64%, Nasdaq +0.23%.
  • Global Stocks – German Xetra Dax +1.79%, London FTSE 100 +0.96%, Japan Nikkei 255 +4.3%, China Shanghai +0.14%, South Africa JSE +0.56%.
  • Crude Oil Prices – WTI +1.92%, Brent +1.19%, Natural Gas +4%
  • Commodities- Gold Prices -4.47%, Wheat +0.86%, Soybeans +2.87%, Palm Oil -1.3%, Sugar +3.39%
  • Notable Actions – Russia during the week produced the first batch of its newly approved COVID-19 vaccine

Nairametrics is Nigeria's top business news and financial analysis website. We focus on providing resources that help small businesses and retail investors make better investing decisions. Nairametrics is updated daily by a team of professionals. Post updated as "Nairametrics" are published by our Editorial Board.

South South States lead in Nigerian unemployment

The South-South geopolitical zone is the most affected region with 37.0% unemployment rate.

Published

11 hours ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Employment growth, NBS: FG not frustrating efforts to publish unemployment data 

Nigeria’s unemployment figures were released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday. The NBS also released the most affected regions in Nigeria, as unemployment climbed to 27.1%.

According to the report, the South-South geopolitical zone is the most affected region with 37.0% unemployment rate, followed by the South East with 29.1%, the North Central with 27.9%, the Northeast with 27.9%, North West with 26.3%, and the South West with 18.0%.

(READ MORE:13.9 million Nigerian youth are unemployed – NBS)

Further details in the report showed that the South South states have a collective total workforce of 13,929,526. Out of this number, a total of 5,147,325 are unemployed, according to the report.

See more details below

  • Akwa Ibom State led in unemployment in the region at 45.2% and underemployment at 21.7%. 1,444,399 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 2,534,495.
  • Rivers State came second with Unemployment at 43.7% and Underemployment at 19.8%. %. 1,714,189 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 3,921,860.
  • Delta State in 3rd position with unemployment at 40.3% and underemployment at 20.1%. 1,005,848 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 2,494,452
  • Cross River in 4th position with Unemployment at 31.6% and Underemployment at 26.6%. 618,484 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,959,675.
  • Bayelsa recorded unemployment at 27.8% and underemployment at 20.6%. 287,671 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,033,280.
  • Edo state had the lowest unemployment in the region at 19.0% and underemployment at 34.9%. 376,734 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,985,765.

It is interesting to note that the oil rich South South states of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta receive the highest FAAC allocation from the Federal Government monthly.

It is also important to note that the NBS classifies those engaged in agriculture as “employed” and this could be a factor as to why unemployment rate in the South South is high. This is because South South states like Akwa Ibom do not have the land mass needed for large scale farming compared to states in the North.

This notwithstanding, the truth remains that failure to quickly address the high unemployment figures in the region could lead to more crime and violence.

Amaechi pleads with NASS to halt questioning of loan agreement with China

Amaechi wants the National Assembly to allow Nigeria to get the $5.3 billion loan from China.

Published

15 hours ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Rail transport: More coaches set to arrive from China - Amaechi , Transport Minister sets April 2020 deadline for Lagos-Ibadan railway project , Again, FG shifts deadline to complete Lagos-Ibadan railway project 

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has pleaded with the National Assembly to stop questioning the nation’s loan agreement with China.

This was disclosed in an interview on Channels TV on Saturday. According to the minister,  questions from the lawmakers may deter China from extending credit to the country, especially the $5.3  billion required for the Ibadan-Kano railway project. He said:

“They are not investigating corruption in construction. We want the National Assembly to allow us to get the loan for Ibadan to Kano, which is about $5.3bn.”

READ MORE: NDDC Probe: Reps give Akpabio 48 hours to publish names of lawmakers who got contracts

$5.3  billion loan for the Ibadan-Kano railway

On the pending loan, the minister said, “If you are telling the man who lent you money you don’t like the way he lent you, he won’t lend you any further.

“For this one (Lagos-Ibadan rail project), we have $1.6bn for which we are contributing about $200 and $300 million. But don’t forget, they have not finished paying, they can stop at any time.”

The House of Representatives had raised an alarm about the nature of loans received from China which, it said, puts the country’s sovereignty into question in the case of a re-payment default.

In all, Amaechi insisted the loans, which are primarily spent on capital projects built by Chinese companies, will benefit the country.

READ MORE: Telegram agrees to settle with SEC over $1.7 billion ‘unlawful’ digital coins 

The Backstory: Last month, Nairametrics reported when Amaechi argued that the probe into Nigeria’s use of foreign loans to finance infrastructure projects could negatively affect how foreign lenders perceive the country. And by extension, this could affect infrastructure projects in Nigeria, should such lenders choose to withdraw their loan offers.

READ MORE: FG announces Ibadan–Kano Rail Project would begin First Quarter 2020 

The Minister stated this at a hearing with the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols, and Agreements in Abuja. He was invited to the hearing by the legislators to offer more clarity on the $500 million loans from China’s Export-Import Bank which Nigeria is seeking for railway construction and other projects.

While responding to the lawmakers, Amaechi asked that the probe be postponed until December after the loan must have been received. However, the House Committee made it clear that it can conduct probes/reviews on Nigeria’s bilateral loan agreements anytime.

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 15th of August 2020, 325 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increase as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 48,770 confirmed cases.

On the 15th of August 2020, 325 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,148 samples across the country.

To date, 48,770 cases have been confirmed, 36,290 cases have been discharged and 974 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 347,545 tests have been carried out as of August 15th, 2020 compared to 344,397 tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 15th August 2020,

  • Total Number of Cases – 48,770
  • Total Number Discharged – 36,290
  • Total Deaths – 974
  • Total Tests Carried out – 347,545

According to the NCDC, the 325 new cases were reported from 20 states- Lagos (87), FCT (49), Gombe (28), Ebonyi (20), Plateau (19), Kwara (18), Enugu (17), Imo (12), Rivers (12), Kaduna (11), Ogun (10), Edo (9), Oyo (9), Ondo (8), Osun (8), Ekiti (4), Borno (1), Kano (1), Bauchi (1) and Nasarawa (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 16,456, followed by Abuja (4,714), Oyo (2,952), Edo (2,423), Rivers (2,005), Kaduna (1,766), Plateau (1,708), Kano (1,678),  Delta (1,639), Ogun (1,545), Ondo (1,381), Enugu (997), Ebonyi (931), Kwara (906), Katsina (746), Osun (737), Borno (703), Abia (677), Gombe (676),  and Bauchi (582).

Imo State has recorded 506 cases, Benue (430), Nasarawa (374), Bayelsa (352),  Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (246), Niger (229), Ekiti (204), Adamawa (185), Anambra (156), Sokoto (154),  Kebbi (90), Taraba (78),  Zamfara (77), Cross River (73), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous

DateConfirmed caseNew casesTotal deathsNew deathsTotal recoveryActive casesCritical cases
August 15, 202048770325974136290115067
August 14, 202048445329973735998114747
August 13, 2020481163739661034309128417
August 12, 202047743453956033943128447
August 11, 202047290423956633609127257
August 10, 202046867290950533346125717
August 9, 202046577437945333186124467
August 8, 202046140453942633044121547
August 7, 202045687443936632637121147
August 6, 202045244354930332430118847
August 5, 2020448904579271732165117987
August 4, 2020444333049101431851116727
August 3, 202044129288896820663225707
August 2, 202043841304888520308226457
August 1, 202043537386883420287225677
July 31, 202043151462879119565227077
July 30, 202042689481878519270225417
July 29, 202042208404873519004223317
July 28, 202041804624868818764221727
July 27, 202041180648860218203221177
July 26, 202040532555858217374223007
July 25, 2020399774388561116948221737
July 24, 2020395395918451216559221357
July 23, 2020389486048332016061220547
July 22, 202038344543813815815217167
July 21, 202037801576805415677213197
July 20, 2020372255628011215333210917
July 19, 2020366635567891115105207697
July 18, 202036107653778614938203917
July 17, 202035454600772314633200497
July 16, 202034854595769914292197937
July 15, 202034259643760613999195007
July 14, 2020336164637541013792190707
July 13, 202033153595744413671187387
July 12, 2020325585717401613447183717
July 11, 2020319876647241513103181607
July 10, 2020313235757092012795178197
July 9, 202030748499689512546175137
July 8, 2020302494606841512373171927
July 7, 2020297895036691512108170127
July 6, 202029286575654911828168047
July 5, 2020287115446451111665164017
July 4, 202028167603634611462160717
July 3, 2020275644546281211069158677
July 2, 2020271106266161310801156937
July 1, 2020264847906031310152157297
June 30, 202025694561590179746153587
June 29, 20202513356657389402151587
June 28, 20202486749056579007149957
June 27, 20202407777955848625148947
June 26, 20202329868455458253144917
June 25, 20202261459454977822142437
June 24, 20202202064954297613138657
June 23, 20202137145253387338135007
June 22, 20202091967552577109132857
June 21, 202020242436518126879128477
June 20, 202019808661506196718125847
June 19, 202019147667487126581120797
June 18, 20201848074547566307116987
June 17, 202017735587469145967112997
June 16, 202017148490455315623110707
June 15, 20201665857342445349108857
June 14, 202016085403420135220104457
June 13, 20201568250140785101101747
June 12, 20201518162739912489198917
June 11, 2020145546813875449496737
June 10, 20201387340938217435191407
June 9, 2020134646633654420688937
June 8, 2020128013153617404084007
June 7, 20201248626035412395981737
June 6, 2020122333893429382680657
June 5, 20201184432833310369678157
June 4, 2020115163503238353576467
June 3, 2020111663483151332975227
June 2, 20201081924131415323972667
June 1, 20201057841629912312271579
May 31, 20201016230728714300768687
May 30, 2020985555327312285667267
May 29, 202093023872612269763447
May 28, 202089151822595259260647
May 27, 202087333892545250159787
May 26, 2020834427624916238557107
May 25, 202080682292337231155247
May 24, 202078393132265226353607
May 23, 202075262652210217451317
May 22, 2020726124522110200750337
May 21, 2020701633921111190748987
May 20, 202066772842008184046377
May 19, 202064012261921173444757
May 18, 202061752161919164443407
May 17, 202059593881826159441837
May 16, 202056211761765147239737
May 15, 202054452881713132039544
May 14, 202051621931683118038154
May 13, 202049711841646107037374
May 12, 20204787146158695936704
May 11, 202046412421521090235894
May 10, 202043992481421777834794
May 9, 202041512391271174532784
May 8, 202039123861181067931154
May 7, 20203526381108460128184
May 6, 20203145195104553425071
May 5, 2020295014899548123704
May 4, 2020280224594641722912
May 3, 2020255817088240020702
May 2, 20202388220861735119522
May 1, 20202170238691035117512
April 30, 2020193220459731715562
April 29, 2020172819652730713692
April 28, 2020153219545425512322
April 27, 20201337644102559942
April 26, 20201273914152399942
April 25, 20201182873632229252
April 24, 202010951143312088552
April 23, 20209811083231977532
April 22, 2020873912931976482
April 21, 20207821172631975602
April 20, 2020665382311884662
April 19, 2020627862221704362
April 18, 2020541482021663562
April 17, 2020493511841593172
April 16, 2020442351311522772
April 15, 2020407341211282672
April 14, 202037330111992632
April 13, 202034320100912422
April 12, 20203235100852282
April 11, 202031813103702382
April 10, 20203051770582402
April 9, 20202881471512302
April 8, 20202742260442262
April 7, 20202541661442042
April 6, 2020238650351982
April 5, 20202321851331942
April 4, 2020214540251850
April 3, 20202092542251800
April 2, 20201841020201620
April 1, 2020174352091630
March 31, 202013982091280
March 30, 2020131202181210
March 29, 2020111221031070
March 28, 20208919103850
March 27, 2020705103660
March 26, 20206514102620
March 25, 2020517102480
March 24, 2020444102410
March 23, 20204010112370
March 22, 2020308002280
March 21, 20202210001210
March 20, 2020124001110
March 19, 20208000170
March 18, 20208500170
March 17, 20203100030
March 16, 20202000020
March 15, 20202000020
March 14, 20202000020
March 13, 20202000020
March 12, 20202000020
March 11, 20202000020
March 10, 20202000020
March 9, 20202100020
March 8, 20201000010
March 7, 20201000010
March 6, 20201000010
March 5, 20201000010
March 4, 20201000010
March 3, 20201000010
March 2, 20201000010
March 1, 20201000010
February 29, 20201000010
February 28, 20201100010

