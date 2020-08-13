FEATURED
5 ways to raise funding for your business
Here are a number of ways to raise funds for your business.
One of the biggest challenges that entrepreneurs face is finding the necessary funds to grow their businesses. Startups have to deal with various costs, while ongoing businesses have to finance growth and working capital. As money does not grow on trees, there are a number of ways to fund your business.
We will love to see your business grow and make huge impacts, which is why we have compiled in this article five concrete ways to raise the money you need for your business.
Bootstrapping
This means financing your company by scraping together any personal funds you can find.
In many cases, using the money you have instead of borrowing or raising is a great approach. In fact, some entrepreneurs continue to bootstrap until their business is profitable. This can be beneficial because it means you won’t have extensive loans and monthly payments that can weigh you down, and investing some of your own money will usually make investors and lenders more willing to partner with you down the line.
Friends and Family
If your funds are not enough, you can turn to the people closest to you. This is often a good first step before considering external funding. Family members and friends can be easier to persuade than anonymous lenders because they are less likely to demand stringent repayment terms or high-interest rates.
Borrowing from friends and family comes with its own set of risks. If the venture fails, or if it takes much longer than anticipated to repay the loan, your relationships can suffer.
Before you ask your friends and family for money, you should have a business plan ready. This way, you can explain to them exactly what you are doing and how you will make money. Also, ensure that you have all terms of the loan written out. That includes how much you are getting, the amount of interest charged, and the terms and deadline of repayment.
Angel Investors
Angel investors are groups or individuals who invest their own money into other people’s businesses. They stand out because they tend to invest in companies at earlier stages of growth and are always on the lookout for the next business to invest in. Many of the biggest tech companies today, including Google and Yahoo, were funded by angel investors. Typically, an angel investor is one who is successful in a particular industry and is looking for new opportunities within that same industry, or other industries. Not only can angel investors offer financing to get your business off the ground, but some may also choose to guide you. They may also leverage their existing contacts within an industry to open doors for your business.
Crowdfunding
Businesses have been using the internet to market and sell things since the 1990s. However, over the last decade, the web has become a new source of financing as well. With this, you can get funding from websites where investors can support your business no matter where they are in the world.
You will be required to set up a campaign and name a target amount of money you want to raise, as well as create perks for donors who pledge a certain amount of money, such as early access to products, discounts, and so on. You then raise money for the campaign over a specified time. Some websites you would use for this financing method are Kickstarter, GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Crowdrise, and many others.
Loans
Loans can be gotten from banks or other financial institutions. This method is one of the oldest, although many do not prefer it.
To get loans, you might be required to show that you’ve started gaining traction and making money (and that a loan would help you earn even more). You may also need to present a well-detailed business plan. Your business’ financial projections give lenders the details needed to be sure of the income you would have to repay loans, including interests. Usually, bank loans do have legal regulations, which will have to be followed accordingly.
In conclusion, entrepreneurs must weigh the benefits and downsides of available funding options and determine which one provides the greatest flexibility at the least cost. There are many options for financing your business, so do not get discouraged if one does not work out. By demonstrating due diligence and resourcefulness, you can easily raise the capital you need to move your business to the next level.
Jumia reports N17.1 billion loss in Q2 as Covid-19 fail to boost revenue
Jumia reported a loss after tax of Eur 37.6 million (N17 billion) in the second quarter of 2020 despite the rampaging effect of Covid-19.
The losses were a much improvement from the Eur 66.7 million loss reported the same period in 2019 as Jumia strives to dig itself out of massive loss hole.
Jumia Explained the results as follows;
“We have made significant progress on our path to profitability in the second quarter of 2020, with Operating loss decreasing 44% year-over-year to €37.6 million. This was achieved thanks to an all-time high Gross Profit after Fulfillment expense of €6.0 million and record levels of marketing efficiency with Sales & Advertising expense decreasing by 51% year-over-year” Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Jumia.
He continued “We are navigating these uncertain times of COVID-19 pandemic with strong financial discipline and operational agility which positions us to emerge from this crisis stronger and even more relevant to our consumers, sellers, and communities.”
More to follow….
No trophy for International Breweries after bland Q2 results
Brewing companies have found few and fewer opportunities to consolidate and generate quality turnover.
International Breweries Plc closed with a net loss in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020. They made a revenue of N25.3 billion, 28.5% shy of their achievements in the opening quarter (Q1) of the year.
Cost of sales consumed virtually all the revenue generated, taking as much as 86% in Q2 and 82.5% in Q1. This has been the sad trend/trajectory for International Breweries which ultimately almost guarantees that they close their books with a loss.
International Breweries Plc is a brewery company in Nigeria with its flagship product being the Trophy Bottle. Other products include Hero Lager, Eagle lager, Eagle Stout, and Beta malt. They have managed to improve revenue but haplessly struggles with rising costs of production and expenditures. The effect of government regulations, with the new excise duty implemented in 2018 hasn’t been palatable. Brewery companies generally do not have the luxury of tweaking their prices at any point in time to improve their topline. This is as a result of the immense sensitivity of the industry where increasing the price of a bottle instantly delivers the customer to the competition, albeit on a silver platter.
COVID-19 stalled operations and interrupted the accustomed seamless flow of activities around the world. Brewing companies have found few and fewer opportunities to consolidate and generate quality turnover. April 2020 ushered in a lockdown of vehicular movements and operations across major cities in the country. Bars, Clubs, Weddings, and other avenues for merriment, which hitherto are hubs for amassing turnover were given secondary attention until further notice. For companies in the industry, sales ordinarily would plunge, in light of these factors. Whilst we acknowledge and recognise the negative impacts the pandemic has wrought, it isn’t entirely accurate to allot all of International breweries travails to this.
International Breweries, with the figures generated appears, nears its demise. Retained earnings for H1 showed a negative of N12.2 billion, this suggests that the company has made consistent losses. It also has borrowings amounting to over N107 billion naira secured by corporate guarantee with interest ranging between 7%-13%. And with the ever-increasing negative value for retained earnings, death has been slow but consistent and almost inevitable.
The statement of cash flow for H1 2020 exposes the true sources of cash inflow for International Breweries Plc. Only 5% were derived from operations, 0.8% from investing activities, and over 90% representing N162 billion from financing activities particularly rights issues.
International Breweries is in sinking sand and must devise new solutions quickly if it entertains any hopes of prolonging its longevity.
Pay-as-you-view: Startimes, Multichoice in a tussle for the Nigerian market
Both companies had, at the end of H1 2020, announced a new price plan for its bouquets,
Before the mid-1990s in Nigeria, television entertainment was just about tuning in and watching any terrestrial channel you could reach, with whatever quality. But the launch of Multichoice’s DSTV in 1996 started a gradual change of the narrative.
While this service majorly served the need of the rich, the introduction of other PayTV options in the 2000s broke monopoly and allowed more Nigerians to benefit from this service.
Amid all the challenges which have plagued the entertainment industry in 2020, Nigerians recently started demanding a pay-as-you-use model which will allow them only pay for what they use, rather than paying a fixed rate for a package monthly irrespective of usage. The House of Representatives was at the forefront of this request.
MultiChoice refused to bend as it says that it does not have the capacity to operate PPV model, as it operates a prepaid pricing model across the 50 Sub-Saharan African countries where it operates.
While the South-African company was busy trying to explain how its model does not allow it to detect when a customer is enjoying the service or not, its competitor, StarTimes announced that it had already integrated a flexible subscription plan where customers do not have to pay for what they do not get.
The model, according to the PR Manager of StarTimes Nigeria, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, allows subscribers to choose daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly plans and enjoy all exciting content on their preferred package/bouquet valid for the period paid for.
Maybe this was not what Nigerians had in mind when they demanded the pay-as-you-go billing system, but it was a lot more than MultiChoice was offering in its DStv and GOtv bouquets. It still provided a viable alternative giving customers a feel of being in charge of what they pay, and what value they get in return.
With as little as N90 or 160 naira daily, subscribers can watch several exciting channels, both foreign and local entertainment channels.
Note that both companies had, at the end of H1 2020, announced a new price plan for its bouquets in response to the new Value Added Tax (VAT) rate of 7.5%.
In its public announcement, MultiChoice noted the company had absorbed the additional 2.5% tax for the first half of the year, in the hope that the federal government would revert to the old tax rate before the end of Q1 2020.
Even though this action attracted lots of criticisms, the company has insisted that it would not be able to continue absorbing the extra costs given the large market in Nigeria, as it was already telling on its finances.
Some of the critics of this action claimed that the company is exploiting Nigerians, making them pay more than they should, even when the epileptic power supply in the country does not allow customers to get maximum value for subscribed plans.
The sports bait
In July, MultiChoice Group announced a new partnership with Walt Disney Company Africa, a partnership that brought in two 24-hour ESPN channels to DStv customers in Africa allowing them to enjoy the very best of US sports.
Note that some years back, ESPN withdrew from broadcasting in Africa and Europe. This new deal means that only DStv customers on the continent will now be able to watch the channels.
MultiChoice was still basking in this euphoria when Startimes announced that it had acquired four-season transmission rights to the Spanish Laliga and the UEFA Nations League, to be broadcast from 2020/21 to 2024 season across sub-Saharan Africa.
Even before this latest acquisition, StarTimes was already making a statement in sports broadcasting. It had exclusive rights to the Europa League, Bundesliga, Coppa Italia and Copa Del Rey. The PayTV operator also airs the English Football League Championship (EFL), Major League Soccer (MLS), Belgian Pro League, Netherlands Eredivisie; and Basketball tourneys – NBA and The EuroLeague; Formula E, MMA and Major League Wrestling.
Children and family entertainment
Away from sports, the competitors have taken their game to the children and family entertainment space.
Just recently, StarTimes partnered with the NBCUniversal International Networks’ (NBCUIN) to bring the DreamWorks family entertainment channel on the StarTimes pay TV platform across sub-Saharan African.
According to Lily Meng, head of StarTimes’ media division, the addition of the channel with its range of animated TV series is a timely deal coming at a time when “most kids and parents are staying home.”
On a similar note, MultiChoice had announced moves to integrate Netflix and Amazon Prime Video services into its Explora decoder as part of an agreement. According to the statement, the agreement is a proof of its aggregator model which provides choice and convenience for customers.
“As our industry evolves, we believe that we are well-positioned to benefit from both worlds – a large, growing pay-TV market in Africa, as well as an emerging over-the-top opportunity, where our own OTT services and aggregation capabilities can drive success,” CEO Calvo Mawela stated.
The company also said that it has commenced field trials for its own DStv streaming products, to be launched later in the year. This will be added to the streaming offering currently offered on Explora, the Showmax.
Observers opine that MultiChoice recent decisions are part of a larger strategy to remain the leading pay-TV channel and content aggregators.
The heated competition continues across all channels, especially on social media where both operators try to actively engage their customers with trailers and snippets from their content. During the Sallah celebration, StarTimes sent gift packages to some randomly selected customers as contributions to a bountiful celebration.
There is also the ongoing promo where StarTimes customers stand a chance to win smartphones, bulbs and other gifts, when they do two-months subscription.
I want to express my profound gratitude to @StarTimes_Ng for sending me this flat screen digital LED TV today after buying their decoder few weeks ago. The beauty about Startimes is that I can pay daily and weekly, and it is very affordable. This TV has an inbuilt decoder too 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/Zg9tDbAe0i
— ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ™☤🇸🇴 (@OvieSheikh) August 4, 2020
This is clearly a competition that is not ending anytime soon, but interestingly, it would appear that the customers are the final beneficiaries of the tussle as each PayTV operator tries to outdo the other.