MSME
GEEP provides COVID-19 palliative microloans to 87,614 traders
The loans were in line with the government’s policies to reduce poverty and boost productivity.
The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), has provided a COVID-19 palliative relief loans to about 87,614 traders across twenty states. This was disclosed earlier today through a brief press statement that was made available via the government’s official Twitter handle.
According to the disclosure, the microloans have helped to reduce extreme poverty and encouraged productivity following the easing of the lockdown. Part of the statement said:
“In line with the vision of the Nigeria Government to curb poverty and boost productivity in different parts of Nigeria, GEEP has provided palliative microloans to 87,614 petty traders hit by COVID19 pandemic in 20 states of the country in the first phase of disbursement.
“These palliative microloans have helped petty traders revive their businesses, as the government eases lockdown measures nationwide. The second phase of the disbursement will target 412,386 petty traders across the country.”
The Federal Government also announced that the second phase of the loans would be disbursed to a 412,368 trader across the country in a bid to restart economic productivity as the government eases the economic lockdowns that have heavily affected the informal and formal sectors.
The palliative schemes under the GEEP scheme include FarmerMoni, TraderMoni, and MarketMoni.
FG releases new details on MSMEs support scheme, budgets N200 billion for loans
The Bank of Industry will also join to coordinate the implementation of the scheme.
The Federal Government has released new details on the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) support scheme being rolled out under the National Economic Sustainability Programme.
According to estimates provided, the sum of N50 billion will be used to provide payroll support, N200 billion for loans to artisans, and N10 billion support to private transport companies and workers
The government disclosed in a tweet on the official handle of the government, the support scheme will include a Guaranteed Off-take Scheme for priority products, and an MSMEs Survival Fund.
Modalities for the take-off scheme
The first track is a Guaranteed Off-take Scheme which will ensure continued local production and safeguard 100,000 existing small businesses to save 300,000 jobs.
Priority products include processed foods, personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, face-masks, face-shield, shoe-covers and pharmaceuticals.
The implementation committee chaired by Ambassador Mariam Katagum, Minister of the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, will collaborate with private sector MSME associations to verify and screen applications from bidding MSMEs, define quantity and price of products required, and also get participants to join in the procurements.
SME survival fund
With a budget of N15 billion, the SME survival fund is expected to sustain 500,000 jobs in 50,000 SMEs.
Major sectors to benefit from the SME survival fund include hotels, restaurants, creative industries, road transport, tourism, private schools and export-related businesses.
The committee will identify eligible SMEs and screening and verification for this fund will be based on company registration, and tax registration. The implementation committee will approve disbursements through microfinance banks and fin-tech credit providers.
MSMEs that are unregistered will receive support to complete registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and all participants will be expected to make payments based on signed agreements.
The scheme will last 3 months with Ambassador Mariam Katagum as Chairman, while Ibukun Awosika, Founder of The Chair Centre Limited (TCCL), and First Bank Nigeria will serve as the Vice Chairman.
More details are to be released subsequently from the Implementation Committee.
The Backstory
In July 2020, the Federal Government announced plans to roll out a N2.3 trillion stimulus package and survival fund for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to stay afloat amid the economic challenges imposed by the pandemic.
The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who also heads the Economic Sustainability Committee, announced it at the 2020 edition of the Micro MSMEs Awards held virtually in July.
To benefit from the scheme, MSMEs would have to go through a rigorous and painstaking verification process which will be based on certain criteria.
MSMEs that have between 10 to 50 staffs are qualified for this fund. The businesses must make their payroll available to the government for verification while applying for the fund. Once qualified, the MSMEs will be eligible to have their staff salary paid directly from the fund for 3 months.
How new CAMA 2020 will enhance SMEs’ ease of doing business
President Buhari recently assented to the Companies and Allied Matters Bill 2020.
The new Companies Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 is expected to enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria. The new document has repealed and replaced the extant CAMA 1990 with key amendments that would remove some bottlenecks from the old act.
The revised Act will make Nigeria’s business environment as competitive as its counterparts around the world.
Back story: Nairametrics had reported when President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Companies and Allied Matters Bill 2020, which was recently passed by the National Assembly.
He explained that some innovative processes and procedures were included in the new document to ease the operations of companies. Some of them are the introduction of Statements of Compliance, which replaced “authorised share capital” with minimum share capital to reduce costs of incorporating companies; and providing for electronic filing, electronic share transfers, e-meetings as well as remote general meetings for private companies.
Provisions that aid ease of doing business:
* Provision of single-member/shareholder companies- Section 18 (2) of the new CAMA now makes it possible to establish a private company with only one member or shareholders.
* Restriction on multiple directorship in public companies- S.307(1) of the Act frowns at a person from being a director in more than five (5) public companies at a time.
* Appointment of Company Secretary now optional- Going forward, the appointment of company secretary for private company is optional. According to Section 330 (1) of the new CAMA, the appointment is only mandatory for public companies.
* A Director can’t hold the office of a Chairman, CEO – According to Section 265 (6), private firms are now restricted from appointing a director to hold the office of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
* Procurement of Common seal not mandatory – Contrary to the previous document that insisted that every company must procure a Common Seal, CAMA 2020, according to Section 98, states that most jurisdictions around the world have expunged the requirement from their laws.
* Concept of Limited Liability Partnership and Limited Partnership – The new act combines the organisational flexibility and tax status of a partnership with the limited liability of members of a company.
* Virtual AGMs – New act made provision for virtual annual general meetings (AGM), provided that such meetings are conducted in accordance with the Articles of Association of the company. This is expected to facilitate participation from any location at minimal costs.
* SMEs exempted from appointing auditors – Small companies or any company with a single shareholder are no longer mandated to appoint auditors at the AGM to audit their financial records.
Why it matters:
Nigeria is largely dominated by Medium and Small-Scale Enterprises (MSMEs). Making registration easier for them brings in more businesses into the formal space. This also enhances tax revenue for the government.
The Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) was promulgated in 1990 to regulate the formation and management of companies in Nigeria
Why SMEs wealth is not diversified
Multiple taxes remain a problem as the constitution gives the 3 government tiers distinct taxing powers.
Nigeria became Africa’s largest economy in 2014 when its gross domestic product (GDP) data was rebased but the country lags behind South Africa, the second-largest, in terms of the tax to GDP ratio. That is not all. While Nigeria’s tax to GDP is estimated at about 6%, South Africa’s is 28%, and the average tax to GDP in Sub-Saharan Africa is 17%.
What could be responsible for this disparity? A recent Small and Medium Enterprises survey conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and obtained by Nairametrics revealed that business owners, especially SMEs would suffer more from the development, as it found that Nigeria probably has more tax authorities than any other country in the World with the exception of the United States. But, unlike Nigeria’s tax administration system, the United States’ tax to GDP ratio is 26% (over 4 times higher than Nigeria’s) with a much more robust database of taxpayers and payments.
READ ALSO: IATA raises alarm over excessive charges on Nigerian airlines, others
Findings of the survey
PwC surveyed over 1600 business owners across 29 states (6 geopolitical zones in Nigeria) to bring more light to reasons SMEs employ over 80% of the workforce but wealth is not diversified.
- 49% of SMEs pay 20% to 40% of their income or profits on taxes and levies.
- 28% of businesses pointed out that the Local government charges, taxes and levies were the most difficult to comply with. The average income tax rate for companies is about 32% and for non-incorporated entities 19.2%. This may mean that the local government actually accounts for the remaining 10% to 20% of the tax contribution from SMEs.
- The percentages are significant when compared to actual contributions by LGAs to tax collection in 2019. Unlike data on Federal and State tax revenues, Local government tax revenues are relatively difficult to ascertain or obtain.
- There is a need for consensus and collaborative dialogue from all public and private sector stakeholders in dealing with the data gaps, issues and challenges at the LG level.
- Multiple taxes and levies remain a bane for tax-paying businesses in Nigeria, especially MSMEs.
- The lack of coordination between federal and state tax agencies is also an issue. There are 36 state tax authorities in Nigeria, in addition to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the local governments. Each of these entities has constitutional rights to raise taxes and this has given rise to increased tax burden and complaints from businesses.
- Nigeria ranked 159th out of 190 economies on PwC’s ease of paying taxes index 2020.
- The absence of a central technology platform stall ease of payment of taxes.
- It took, on average, 343 hours for entities to comply with tax payments. This was the time taken to prepare, file and pay value-added or sales tax, profit tax, labour taxes and contributions.
- Most businesses made, on average, 48 tax payments to the tax authorities in a year.
Expert’s recommendations
Partner & Head, Private Wealth Services, PwC, Esiri Agbeyi, explained that for the nation’s economy to grow at the desired rate, a lot more of SMEs must be unicorns (i.e. a privately held startup company valued at over $1 billion). To achieve such a feat, she recommends:
- Review Constitution and tax laws: Multiple taxes remain a problem as the Constitution gives the 3 government tiers distinct taxing powers. Businesses will continue to struggle with this problem unless something more concrete is done about excluding overlapping powers e.g. with consumption taxes. The tax laws should be reviewed and amended annually through Finance Acts. Over time, Nigeria can lean towards a lower direct tax on income and more indirect tax on spending as we find in developed economies.
- Centralised administrative system: Deploying a single centralised technology platform for tax administration in the country will help to improve tax collection, enhance ease of payment, reduce the cost of tax collection, as well as a plug or eliminate the leakages in the system. The time saved in paying taxes could be put to more productive use by businesses and the nation as a whole.
- Single Tax Authority: Most countries adopt the model of a single tax authority for tax administration of both corporates and individuals. This is the case with the UK’s HMRC and South Africa’s SARS. Both countries have significantly higher tax to GDP ratios than Nigeria. Companies are run by individuals. Linking both provides much gain in closing gaps on non-taxation or evasion. The reverse is the case when information is disaggregated across several tax authorities.
- Formalise the informal sector: Multiple taxes may be an issue but what is worse is when tax is paid by a few and the tax net is not widened. Some say the missing piece has been the informal sector. However, players in the informal sector cry that they pay taxes too. The problem is there is no data and some of the taxes collected may only find their way into private pockets. Evening the playing field for all taxpayers would involve relaxing the entry rules and easing the barriers for informal businesses to get into the formal sector.
In all, it is important for the nation to consider these recommendations for higher tax revenues and more profitable SMEs, which would translate to a profitable economy. Whichever strategy Nigeria adopts, ensuring the SME sector is free of the burden of multiple taxes is very critical.