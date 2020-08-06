Stock Market
MTN, STANBIC, SEPLAT record gains, Nigerian bourse up in four straight days
This marked an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
The Nigerian Stock market continued its bullish run for four straight days, as the NSE All-Share Index gained by +0.19% to close at 24,930.34 basis points at the end of today’s trading session. The market capitalization currently stands at N13.005 trillion, while Year-to-Date (YTD) returns is -7.12%.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Stock Exchange trading turnover closed negative today, as volume moved down by -54.67% as against +148.14% uptick recorded during the previous session. FBNH, WAPCO, and JAPAULOIL were the most active Nigerian stocks by trading turnover during today’s session.
On the other hand, market breadth closed positive as SEPLAT led 20 gainers, compared to 10 losers who were topped by UBN. This marked an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
The Top Gainers
- SEPLAT up 9.03% to close at N350
- STANBIC up 4.76% to close at N31.5
- NASCON up 4.17% to close at N13.5
- GUINNESS up 3.85% to close at N13.5
- MTNN up 0.42% to close at N118.5
The top losers
- UBN down 7.41% to close at N5
- LEARNAFRCA down 6.93% to close at N0.94
- MAYBAKER down 3.45% to close at N2.8
- BUACEMENT down 1.74% to close at N39.5
- FLOURMILL down 1.03% to close at N19.2
Market Outlook
The Nigerian bourse has closed on a bullish note over the past four trading days. This is because investors have continued their buying pressures on notably undervalued blue-chip stocks. However, with the present economic macros, Nairametrics recommends you seek the counsel of a certified financial advisor.
STANBIC, GTBANK, MOBIL record gains, with investors’ profit up by N21 billion
Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run in three days consecutively.
The Nigerian Stock Market continued its bullish run on Wednesday as the All Share Index gained by 0.16% to close at 24,882.04 points. The market capitalization also increased by the same margin to N12.979 trillion, even as investors gained N20.94 billion.
Volume and Value of shares traded were up by 148.13% and 168.41% to 383.28million units and N3.89 billion respectively, in 3,860 deals.
UACN was the most traded by volume at 81.74 million units, while PRESCO topped by value at N1.255 billion.
Performance across sectors was mixed as two out of the five major sub-indices under our coverage closed positive.
The Banking Index gained 0.07%, buoyed by gains in GUARANTY and ACCESS. Price appreciation in MOBIL closed the Oil and Gas sector by 0.11%.
The Consumer goods and Industrial index inched up distantly by 0.01% respectively. The Insurance index finished as the lone loser, down marginally by 0.01%
Top gainers
- CAP up 9.74%to close at N16.9
- STANBIC up 5.00% to close at N31.5
- GUARANTY up 1.94% to close at N23.6
- PRESCO up 1.16% to close at N48
- MOBIL up 0.92% to close at N175
Top losers
- ETERNA down 9.00% to close at N1.82
- MAYBAKER down 3.33% to close at N2.9
- ZENITHBANK down 2.65% to close at N16.5
- FLOURMILL down 0.51% to close at N19.4
- WAPCO down 0.43% to close at N11.7
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse has continued its bullish run for three consecutive days, as some blue-chip stocks such as STANBIC, MOBIL, and GTBank recorded impressive gains.
However, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, as market liquidity remains a major concern among stock traders. This is coupled with the issue of heightened geopolitical tension/uncertainty between two of the superpowers.
ZENITH BANK, FLOUR MILL, SEPLAT record gains, as investors gain N39.55 billion
Trading turnover however closed negative, as trading volume dropped by -17.17%.
The Nigerian Stock market continued its bullish run on Tuesday as the All Share Index gained 0.31% to close at 24,841.94 basis points, as against +0.29% appreciation recorded on Monday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -7.45%.
Trading turnover however closed negative, as trading volume dropped by -17.17% compared to +83.57% gain recorded yesterday.
TRANSCORP, FBNH, and WAPCO were the most active to boost market turnover. NB and GUARANTY topped the market value chart. Investors gained N39.55 billion.
Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive, with MANSARD leading 23 gainers as against 10 losers topped by CAP. This marked an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- UACN up 8.73% to close at N6.85
- FLOURMILL up 4.00% to close at N19.5
- ZENITHBANK up 3.67% to close at N16.95
- SEPLAT up 3.48% to close at N321
- NB up 3.23% to close at N32.
Top Losers
- CAP down 9.94% to close at N15.4
- TOTAL down 9.91% to close at N79.1
- ARDOVA down 9.67% to close at N12.15
- UNILEVER down 8.57% to close at N11.2
- GLAXOSMITH down 8.49% to close at N4.85.
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse continued its bullish rally on Tuesday as buying pressure from notable Nigerian stocks lifted All Share Index upward. Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on thin market liquidity, as the Nigerian bourse experienced low trading activity by institutional investors.
List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (August)
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS
|Date Announced
|Bonus
|Closure of Register
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Cornerstone Insurance
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|7 new shares for every 30 existing shares
|13th -17th August 2020
|NA
|NA
|12th August 2020
|Flour Mills of Nigeria
|N1.4k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August - 21st August 2020
|10th September
|14th September 2020
|14th August 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N3.50k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August 2020
|NA
|24tb August 2020
|14th August 2020
|Cutix PLC
|N0.12K
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th November 2020
|27th November 2020
|30th November 2020
|13th November 2020
|C & I Leasing PLC
|N0.20k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|14th - 16th July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|31st July 2020
|13th July 2020
|McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)
|N0.03k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 6th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|N1.10k
|8th June 2020
|Nil
|22nd June 2020
|9th July 2020
|within 48hrs after AGM
|19th June 2020
|Jaiz bank
|N0.03k
|9th June 2020
|Nil
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|26th June 2020
|UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)
|N0.10k
|20th April 2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|15th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|18th May 2020
|Prestige Assurance Plc
|Nil
|4th June 2020
|2 New shares for every 11 existing shares
|22nd - 26th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|N/A
|19th June 2020
|Presco Plc
|N2.00k
|3rd June 2020
|Nil
|20th - 22nd July 2020
|5th August 2020
|7th August 2020
|17th July 2020
|Trans-Nationwide Express Plc
|N0.03k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|6th - 10th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|20th July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLC
|N0.30k
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|1st - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|30th June 2020
|Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc
|N0.16k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|11 Plc
|N8.25
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|30th Sept - 5th Oct 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|29th Sept 2020
|Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. Plc
|N0.55k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|23rd June - 2nd July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|24th July 2020
|22nd June 2020
|Airtel Africa
|0.03
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|6th July 2020
|Not applicable
|24th July 2020
|NA
|Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc
|N0.20k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|16th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|15th June 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)
|N1.51k
|20th May 2020
|Nil
|5th-11th March 2020
|23rd June 2020
|24th June 2020
|4th March 2020
|BUA Cement
|N1.75k
|19th May 2020
|Nil
|28th Sept - 2nd Oct 2020
|22nd October 2020
|23rd October 2020
|25th September 2020
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|N0.40k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|15th - 16th July 2020
|27th July 2020
|29th July 2020
|14th July 2020
|Total Nigeria Plc
|N6.71
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|5th - 11th June 2020
|to be announced
|24hrs after meeting
|4th June 2020
|Cadbury Nigeria Plc
|N0.49k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|25th - 29th May 2020
|24th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|22nd May 2020
|May and Baker Plc
|N0.25k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|27th - 29th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|8th June 2020
|26th May 2020
|NPF Microfinance Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|11th May 2020
|Nil
|17th - 22nd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Okomu Oil Palm Plc
|N2.00
|23rd April2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|28th May 2020
|29th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1
|27th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|3rd June 2020
|30th April 2020
|Wema Bank Plc
|N0.04k
|23rd April 2020
|Nil
|7th - 12th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|Union bank of Nigeria
|N0.25k
|13th April 2020
|Nil
|27th - 30th April 2020
|6th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|24th April 2020
|FBN Holdings
|N0.38k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2020
|27th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|20th April 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1.00k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|30th April 2020
|Ikeja Hotel Plc
|N0.02
|3rd April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 8th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|NEM Insurance
|N0.15k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|30th April 2020
|FCMB Group Plc
|N0.14k
|31st March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 17th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Beta Glass Nigeria Plc
|N1.67k
|30th March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|11th June 2020
|Capital Hotel Plc
|N0.05k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|27th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|17th April 2020
|Sterling bank Plc
|N0.03k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|5th - 8th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|4th May 2020
|Boc Gases
|N0.30k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|8th - 10th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|26th June 2020
|5th June 2020
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|17th April 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|0.05
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|13th May 2020
|28th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|12th May 2020
|Julius Berger Nig. Plc
|N2.75k
|13th March 2020
|0.002
|1st to 3rd June 2020
|18th June 2020
|19th June 2020
|29th May 2020
|Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)
|N75.00
|10th March 2020
|Nil
|20th March 2020
|6th April 2020
|19th March 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.40k
|6th March 2020
|Nil
|15th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N45.00k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 22nd May 2020
|2nd June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|15th May 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N2.00
|5th March 2020
|Nil
|19th - 26th March 2020
|30th June 2020
|18th June 2020
|18th March 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N2.50k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|19th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|18th March 2020
|United Bank of Africa
|N0.80k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|13th March 2020
|Transcorp Plc
|N0.01k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 23rd March 2020
|25th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|17th March 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N4.97k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|February 16, 1900
|8th May 2020
|19th May 2020
|17th april 2020
|Transcorp Hotels Plc
|N0.07k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|13th-17th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|12th March 2020
|United Capital PLC
|N0.50k
|18th February 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC
|N0.035K
|30th January 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|7th May 2020
|14th May 2020
|6th March 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N2.50k
|21st February 2020
|Nil
|10th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|9th March 2020
|Africa Prudential Plc
|N0.70k
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Dangote Cement Plc
|N16.00
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|26th May 2020
|15th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|25th May 2020
|January 1, 1970