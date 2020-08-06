MTN, STANBIC, SEPLAT record gains, Nigerian bourse up in four straight days

The Nigerian Stock market continued its bullish run for four straight days, as the NSE All-Share Index gained by +0.19% to close at 24,930.34 basis points at the end of today’s trading session. The market capitalization currently stands at N13.005 trillion, while Year-to-Date (YTD) returns is -7.12%.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Stock Exchange trading turnover closed negative today, as volume moved down by -54.67% as against +148.14% uptick recorded during the previous session. FBNH, WAPCO, and JAPAULOIL were the most active Nigerian stocks by trading turnover during today’s session.

On the other hand, market breadth closed positive as SEPLAT led 20 gainers, compared to 10 losers who were topped by UBN. This marked an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

The Top Gainers

SEPLAT up 9.03% to close at N350

STANBIC up 4.76% to close at N31.5

NASCON up 4.17% to close at N13.5

GUINNESS up 3.85% to close at N13.5

MTNN up 0.42% to close at N118.5

The top losers

UBN down 7.41% to close at N5

LEARNAFRCA down 6.93% to close at N0.94

MAYBAKER down 3.45% to close at N2.8

BUACEMENT down 1.74% to close at N39.5

FLOURMILL down 1.03% to close at N19.2

Market Outlook

The Nigerian bourse has closed on a bullish note over the past four trading days. This is because investors have continued their buying pressures on notably undervalued blue-chip stocks. However, with the present economic macros, Nairametrics recommends you seek the counsel of a certified financial advisor.