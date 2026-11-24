Shopaza, the commerce platform from Payaza, one of the top payment gateways in Africa, has acquired Seesail Technologies Ltd, the Ghana-founded commerce platform for small businesses.

Financial terms were not disclosed during this acquisition between both parties.

The entire Seesail team joins Shopaza, a Payaza product, and co-founder and CEO Victor Blavo becomes General Manager, Africa.

The deal grew out of an existing relationship. Seesail’s merchants already processed payments on Payaza, giving Payaza’s leadership a close view of the team’s progress long before the conversation turned to ownership.

“We watched Seesail from the inside through the payments they ran on Payaza. They built real traction with very little. We believe in the dream, and we are bringing the jet fuel so they can move as fast as they can.” — Seyi Ebenezer, CEO, Payaza

Each Seesail function comes in with its own budget from day one and the autonomy to run it, with guidance from Payaza’s CEO.

Built from a mother’s struggle

Seesail began at home. Victor’s mother ran one of the biggest restaurants in Yaba, Lagos, a short walk from CcHUB. When she had to start over in Ghana, she could not rebuild what she had. Access to finance and simple tools to run the business were out of reach. Victor watched that as a child and carried it into Seesail’s founding belief: give a small business the tools to sell, track and grow, and finance follows.

“Seesail started from my mother’s struggle. Tools come first, and finance follows. Shopaza has built strong foundations, and I could not ask for a better partner to help take them further.” — Victor Blavo, General Manager, Africa, Shopaza

What comes next

Victor has worked across Nigerian, Ghanaian and global firms, including Chipper Cash, before bootstrapping Seesail to real traction. His team joins Shopaza’s existing commerce infrastructure to extend it into access to finance and distribution for SMEs across Africa.

About Payaza

Payaza Africa is a pan-African financial technology company providing payment infrastructure for collections, payouts, embedded finance and digital commerce. Founded in Lagos in 2022, Payaza serves SMEs and large enterprises across Africa, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Oceania.

It is licensed or registered in markets including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Canada, the United States and New Zealand, and holds investment-grade ratings from GCR (a Moody’s affiliate), Agusto & Co., DataPro and Intelligence Africa. Learn more at payaza.africa.

About Shopaza

Shopaza is Payaza’s commerce platform, giving small and growing businesses the tools to sell online and in store, accept payments, and manage their business in one place.

About Seesail

Seesail Technologies Ltd is a Ghana-founded commerce platform for small businesses, built on the belief that tools come first and finance follows. Seesail is now part of Shopaza.

Media contact

Shola Asiru

Brand & Communications Manager, Payaza

[email protected]