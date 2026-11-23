Trustline Capital Limited, a Nigerian asset management firm, is pleased to announce that it has been assigned a BBB credit rating with a Stable Outlook by DataPro, marking a significant milestone in the company’s institutional development and growth journey. The rating represents an independent assessment of Trustline Capital’s creditworthiness and reflects an important step in […]

Trustline Capital Limited, a Nigerian asset management firm, is pleased to announce that it has been assigned a BBB credit rating with a Stable Outlook by DataPro, marking a significant milestone in the company’s institutional development and growth journey.

The rating represents an independent assessment of Trustline Capital’s creditworthiness and reflects an important step in the company’s efforts to strengthen its institutional profile, build stakeholder confidence and establish a sustainable presence in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

The Stable Outlook accompanying the rating further provides a positive signal regarding the expected direction of the company’s credit profile over the outlook period, based on DataPro’s assessment.

Commenting on the achievement, Hafees Adeleke, Executive Director, Finance said:

“This is an important milestone for Trustline Capital. Achieving a BBB rating with a Stable Outlook from DataPro reinforces our commitment to building a credible, resilient and well-governed financial institution.

We recognise that institutional credibility is built through consistency, discipline and accountability, and we remain focused on strengthening our governance, risk management and investment management capabilities as we continue to grow.”

Trustline Capital provides a range of investment and financial solutions, including fixed income investments, Treasury Bills, bonds, portfolio and fund management, liquidity management, and investment advisory services.

As the company continues to expand its market presence, it remains committed to upholding high standards of professionalism, transparency, accountability and prudent financial management.

The BBB rating with a Stable Outlook is an important milestone in this journey and further strengthens Trustline Capital’s commitment to building lasting relationships with clients, investors, corporate institutions and strategic partners.

Trustline Capital Limited is a Nigerian asset management firm providing investment management and advisory solutions to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its offerings include fixed income investments, Treasury Bills, bonds, portfolio and fund management, liquidity management, and investment advisory services.

Through disciplined investment management, sound risk practices and a client-focused approach, Trustline Capital seeks to help clients preserve capital, generate income and achieve their financial objectives.

For Enquiries Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +234 8031607383

Website: www.trustlinecapitallimited.com