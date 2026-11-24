Four secondary schools have qualified for the grand finale of Access Bank Plc’s Spot the Scam Debate Competition, following the conclusion of the semi-final stage of the financial crime awareness initiative. The schools are Keke Senior High School, British International School, CIS Lagos and Vetland Senior Grammar School. They emerged from 12 schools that participated […]

Four secondary schools have qualified for the grand finale of Access Bank Plc’s Spot the Scam Debate Competition, following the conclusion of the semi-final stage of the financial crime awareness initiative.

The schools are Keke Senior High School, British International School, CIS Lagos and Vetland Senior Grammar School.

They emerged from 12 schools that participated in the semi-finals after an initial selection process involving over 100 schools.

Speaking at the semi-finals in Lagos yesterday, Inyang Etim, Head of Regulatory and Financial Crimes Compliance, Access Bank, said the competition was designed to teach young people how to identify financial crimes and avoid becoming victims or perpetrators.

She identified requests for one-time passwords (OTPs), personal identification numbers (PINs), fake bank upgrade messages and romance scams as some of the common methods used by fraudsters.

“The purpose is to teach the younger generation how to do business the right way and how to spot financial crimes, so that they are not victims,” Etim said. She added that the bank has invested in educating customers on the risk. “The bank will never ask you for your OTP or your PIN,” she said.

Etim said customers also share responsibility for protecting their accounts, and that the bank reviews each fraud case to determine whether the customer took the right steps.

A representative from one of the qualifying schools, Ajenifuja Abdulrasheed of Keke Senior High School, said the school plans to extend the knowledge acquired through the competition to other students through school-based awareness programmes and social media campaigns.

“When we return to school, our immediate step is to turn our debate team into ‘Spot the Scam’ Ambassadors with a duty to host short, relatable assembly programmes using real-life case studies,” he said. “Young people do not like to listen to long lectures. They prefer to listen to their peers.”

He also called on banks to introduce stronger measures for detecting suspicious transactions, including real-time alerts for unusual transfers and scam detection features in their mobile applications.

“Most fraudsters try to empty the account in seconds by sending money to other accounts,” he said. Abdulrasheed further urged banks to take anti-fraud education to markets and motor parks, using local languages to reach more people, while proposing the establishment of anti-fraud clubs in secondary schools.

Also speaking, Adedunni Ojoade, Head of Quality Assurance Team in Compliance at Access Bank, said the initiative targeted teenagers between 12 and 16 years because of their increasing exposure to information and potential financial scams on social media. “Before they get into university, let us catch them young and train them now, because this is the future of Nigeria,” she said.

She said the bank assessed the impact of the training through pre- and post-assessment tests on its online platform, comparing students’ scores before and after the training. She added that the public debates also show whether the students understood the training.

The semi-final debate featured three topics: whether promoters of fraudulent schemes should be prosecuted, whether technology creates more opportunities for financial crimes than crime prevention, and whether the desire for wealth is the primary driver of financial crime.

The other eight schools that competed in the semi-finals were Sonmori Senior Comprehensive High School, Ajara Senior Grammar School (Badagry), Abibat Mogaji Millennium Senior Secondary School, Ikeja Senior High School, Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School (Yaba), Holy Child College, St Kizito’s College and Dansol High School/Dansol Christian Mission.

Ojoade said the bank had notified the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit about the initiative, while the Lagos State Ministry of Education facilitated access to government secondary schools.