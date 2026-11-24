At a filling station a few minutes from the border post at Idiroko, in Ogun State, a young man on a motorcycle fills his tank, and then fills four twenty-five litre jerricans with the patience of someone who has done this many times before.

At a filling station a few minutes from the border post at Idiroko, in Ogun State, a young man on a motorcycle fills his tank, and then fills four twenty-five litre jerricans with the patience of someone who has done this many times before.

The attendant does not look up, and nobody in the queue complains, because everybody understands the arithmetic and several of them are carrying jerricans of their own.

A hundred litres bought in Nigeria at N1,289 a litre and sold across a border that takes eleven minutes to cross at N1,738.50, returns about N44,950 for an afternoon of mild inconvenience and a sore back. The rider is not a criminal mastermind.

He is a man responding to a price. He is also, in the language of the national accounts, a producer of transportation services, and he appears nowhere in Nigeria’s N441.5 trillion of measured output for 2025.

This is the second part of an argument about Nigeria’s uncounted economy. The first part dealt with the lawful half: informal employment is 92.3% of Nigerian jobs on the International Labour Organization’s measure, yet the national accounts attribute just 42.5% of output to the informal sector, and the July 2025 rebasing lifted nominal GDP by 41.7% while moving the informal share by 1.1 percentage points.

Nigeria went looking for its hidden economy and found it larger than previously counted, but not nearly large enough to explain the country’s extraordinary dependence on informal employment. This part is about the half hidden because it is against the law.

The System of National Accounts (SNA) 2008 is unambiguous that this half belongs inside GDP. Chapter 6 places both kinds of illegal production within the production boundary and names narcotics, prostitution, and smuggling, which it classifies with deadpan precision as the production of a transportation service.

Many countries comply. The United Kingdom added illegal drugs and prostitution in 2014 at roughly 0.7% of GDP, and Italy’s ISTAT puts the strictly illegal component of its non-observed economy at about 1% same year. The System’s own guidance notes that measuring countries typically land around one per cent.

Nigeria said it would join them. On 10 January 2025, at a rebasing workshop held with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Dr Baba Madu, Head of National Accounts at the Bureau, said the rebased figures would capture illegal and hidden activities in line with the 2008 framework.

He named the obstacles honestly, the challenge of legal backing and the question of how to get the data. And he gave a number: 3.0 to 3.5% of GDP. The rebasing arrived on 21 July 2025 and was a serious piece of work, restating 2024 nominal GDP at N372.82 trillion and bringing in the digital economy, modular refineries, pension funds, even herdsmen moving with cattle.

The illegal activities were not there, in any form, under any heading, and the Bureau offered no explanation at all. Madu later told Africa Check that the Bureau was capturing illicit activities, citing drugs seized by the NDLEA, and put their contribution below 2%.

But seizures are not the same as measuring the full value of illegal production and trade. What happened to prostitution, smuggling and the other activities specified by the international standard? The man who announces he will weigh the thief’s load has already agreed the thief exists; what he has not agreed is to bring out the scale.

The announced number was probably wrong in any case, being three to five times what the United Kingdom and Italy find. A figure that large, published in advance of the work and without a method, is not an estimate but an impression wearing the clothes of one. So this article attempts what the Bureau has not publicly done using identifiable sources, transparent assumptions and evidence that readers can independently scrutinise.

Gold is the one part that can be seen clearly. SWISSAID reported this month that the United Arab Emirates imported at least 591 tonnes of undeclared gold in 2024, worth around $74 billion, of which roughly 453 tonnes came from Africa.

Nigeria’s line reads 35,353 kilogrammes recorded arriving in the UAE against Nigerian records showing no gold exports there at all, valued at $2.71 billion. Nigeria’s entire declared gold export to the whole world in 2024 was about $348 million, so one destination recorded 7.8 times more Nigerian gold than Nigeria recorded sending anywhere.

That gap is worth ₦3.78 trillion, or 0.86% of 2025 output, and exceeds Britain’s entire measured illegal economy of 0.7% as a share of GDP. We can see it only because the Emirates publish their customs data. A load that leaves the compound at night is still counted at the market gate it enters.

Crude oil theft is the opposite case, and the honest story is not the usual one. Theft fell from 102,900 barrels a day in 2021 to a five-year low of about 9,100 in 2025, a decline of nearly 91%, which is real. But the fourth quarter of 2025 alone accounted for 65.8% of that year’s losses, and the rate rose to 17,600 barrels a day between January and July 2026.

At an assumed oil price of $91 per barrel, that rate annualises to about $585 million, or 0.185% of 2025 GDP. The audit figure of over $300 billion quoted to the Senate is a twenty-three-year cumulative total and should never be set beside a single year of GDP.

Petrol is the largest and most revealing case, because the state has already run the experiment. NMDPRA reported that daily consumption fell from 66.7 million litres before deregulation to 44.3 million afterwards, a reduction of 22.4 million litres, or 33.6%. Though consumption later recovered, the initial collapse exposed how much subsidised prices had distorted demand, including through cross-border diversion.

The arbitrage is visible in the published prices: on 19 November 2026, Nigeria sold at about ₦1,289 a litre, against ₦1,738.50 in Benin and ₦1,947.01 in Cameroon. More revealingly, Niger was cheaper at ₦1,156. The price advantage had reversed. You do not stop the stream by posting guards along its bank; you stop it by levelling the ground it runs down.

Kidnapping is where the arithmetic becomes uncomfortable. SBM Intelligence counted 7,825 people abducted between July 2025 and June 2026 and ransom actually paid of ₦7.78 billion, about $5.6 million, which is 0.0018 per cent of GDP, or roughly N34 for every Nigerian, less than a sachet of water, with 90 per cent of it from eight incidents.

Yet kidnapping shapes household behaviour more than any other crime on the list from families impoverished, farms abandoned, schools disrupted to businesses driven away and none of that enters GDP, because a ransom is a transfer and the welfare loss is not a transaction at all. The goat that bleats in the compound is not the one that emptied the barn.

The crime Nigerians fear most leaves a surprisingly small statistical footprints; the gold that attracts far less public attention is associated with a trade discrepancy worth nearly 480 times the ransom actually paid.

Narcotics, which generated every headline in January 2025, is where Nigeria knows least. The United Nations found 14.4% prevalence of Nigerians aged 15-64 in 2018, some 14.3 million users, yet no official Nigerian source has ever published what that market is worth.

Illicit financial flows are routinely dragged into this conversation and do not belong, since mispriced invoices and laundered proceeds move money GDP has often counted once already. They do not necessarily represent new production. GDP should capture the value of qualifying illegal production and trade, not count the subsequent movement of the same money as additional output.

Added together from named sources, the evidence comes to roughly $3.71 billion, about ₦5.17 trillion, or 1.17% of 2025 output. That is almost exactly where Italy and the international guidance land, and nowhere near Madu’s 3.0-3.5%. It is a floor rather than a measurement, since the gold line alone is nearly three-quarters of it.

The uncomfortable part is that this took an afternoon and a search engine, while the Bureau, with a statutory mandate and a national accounts department, has yet to publish a transparent, reproducible estimate of its own.

The cost of leaving it at zero is not statistical vanity. Many ratios by which Nigeria is judged has GDP in the denominator: public debt to GDP fell from 42.9% in 2024 to 39.8% in 2025 largely because the denominator was recalculated, not because anything was repaid.

The larger cost is policy blindness. A state that does not measure the margin on a litre at the Benin border cannot know whether its smuggling problem is an enforcement problem or a pricing problem and will keep buying patrol vehicles when it should be watching a price.

The remedies are cheap.

Firstly, publish an annual mirror-statistics reconciliation setting Nigeria’s declared exports against partner countries’ declared imports of Nigerian-origin goods, gold first, using partner data that already sits in the United Nations Comtrade database; that requires a desk, not an appropriation.

Secondly, build the criminal economy as a satellite account published alongside the national accounts rather than inside headline GDP, which answers the legal-backing objection completely.

Thirdly, publish the petrol supply reconciliation as an identity, since reporting supply and consumption interchangeably is the mechanism by which the gap stays hidden.

Fourthly, treat price convergence as the primary instrument against smuggling and enforcement as the secondary one.

Fifthly, redo the drug use survey, because a 2018 baseline cannot describe a country that has since removed a fuel subsidy, floated its currency and redesigned its banknotes twice.

Sixthly, when the Bureau declines to publish something it announced, it should say why; the explanation costs a paragraph, and the silence costs the credibility of everything published beside it.

Nigeria agreed in public that this economy exists and should be counted, produced a figure for it, declined to collect it, and offered no account of the decision. The criminal economy is not where the country’s missing output is hiding, as the first part of this series showed. But an agency that will not count the easy, visible, already-published part of the problem will not be trusted on the hard part. The scale is in the building. Somebody needs to bring it out.

Akinola Morakinyo (Ph. D) writes on MINT economies from the Department of Economics, Finance & Quantitative Analysis, Kennesaw State University, GA, USA.