On 13 November, Nairametrics published its October ranking of Nigerian money market funds, using Securities and Exchange Commission data as of 30 October. First Ally Money Market Fund led with a year-to-date yield of 21.17%. STL, in tenth place, was still at 18.93%. I went looking at what sits under those numbers. What the table […]

On 13 November, Nairametrics published its October ranking of Nigerian money market funds, using Securities and Exchange Commission data as of 30 October. First Ally Money Market Fund led with a year-to-date yield of 21.17%. STL, in tenth place, was still at 18.93%.

I went looking at what sits under those numbers.

What the table is measuring

A year-to-date yield is the return already earned from January to the reporting date. Here, that date is 30 October. It is a history of 2026 so far, not the rate a new naira earns from today.

The ten funds on that list managed N241.97 billion between them. That is only 3.51% of the N6.90 trillion held in Nigeria’s money market funds. Coronation, the biggest name in the top ten, held N126.28 billion. RT Briscoe Savings & Investment Fund, in fourth place at 20.19%, had N736.06 million and 75 unitholders.

Set the bar with today’s rates

For the first eight months of 2026, the Monetary Policy Rate was 26.5%. On 21 and 22 September, the Central Bank of Nigeria reset it to 23%, a cut of 350 basis points. A figure taken on 30 October still includes paper booked while the policy rate was 26.5%.

Today’s Treasury bill market is lower. At the 11 November auction, stop rates were 15.40% for the 91-day bill, 15.79% for the 182-day bill and 15.89% for the 364-day bill. The National Bureau of Statistics put October headline inflation at 14.06%.

A 21.17% year-to-date figure still sits above inflation. A new naira invested at a 15.40% bill stop has a thinner margin. The gap between 21% and 15% is the question. The funds at the top of the table are not beating today’s Treasury bills by buying the same federal government paper more cleverly.

Three books you can open

Nigerian money market funds rarely name the banks or companies they lend to. Three of the ten on this ranking publish a fact sheet with a class split. None of those three names the counterparties.

DLM Money Market Fund’s August fact sheet, the latest posted on the manager’s site, showed placements at 45.31%, other money-market securities at 27.64%, government securities at 25.33% and cash at 1.73%. 38% of the book sat in paper maturing in 181 to 365 days. The fund’s assets grew from N2.91 billion in August to N5.59 billion by 30 October.

RT Briscoe, run by the same manager, is a different product. Its August sheet showed high-grade commercial paper at 34.31% and short-term notes at 26.47%. Government securities were 25.77%. 45.79% of the book ran 181 to 365 days. The minimum holding period is 180 calendar days, not the 30 days common on money market funds.

Zedcrest’s September fact sheet is the clearest window. It showed 61.42% in fixed deposits, 26.38% in Treasury bills, 6.87% in commercial paper, 4.32% in OMO bills and 1.01% in cash. Treasury bills and OMO bills together were 30.70%. Fixed deposits were already 68.41% in July, so this is not a one-week wobble. The sheet still does not name the banks. The published total expense ratio is 1.99%. The fact sheet’s own yield, a current figure, was 17.38%, not the 19.12% year-to-date number on the ranking.

Where the books are public, about a quarter to a third is government paper. The rest is bank placements or credit instruments.

Seven of the ten publish no current mix

First Ally, Coronation, Page, Custodian, CardinalStone, Apel Wealth and STL do not publish a current portfolio mix or a list of holdings. That is seven of the ten funds on the table.

CardinalStone’s prospectus only gives ranges: Treasury bills 25% to 100%, other money-market instruments 0% to 75%. Coronation says it aims to keep average duration at no more than 90 days, but the current book is not public. Custodian, new to the top ten, had N1.13 billion and 21 unitholders.

“Money market fund” is a structure. It is not a statement that the fund holds only Treasury bills.

What the MPC does not change

Yields at the top of the table are already easing. Nairametrics noted that six of the seven funds that stayed in the top ten had a lower year-to-date yield in October than in September. Coronation’s figure fell 0.80 percentage points, the largest drop among those that remained.

The Monetary Policy Committee meets on 23 and 24 November. Whether it holds or cuts, old high-yield paper will keep maturing. New money is reinvested at today’s rates.

The useful checks do not depend on that decision. They are questions a unitholder can take to the fund manager. What share of the fund is in federal government securities today, not last year? How much sits in bank placements or commercial paper, and which names? What is the maturity profile? What is the total expense ratio? How many days does a withdrawal take, and what is the charge if you leave early? Is the year-to-date figure the same as the rate a new naira earns this week?

If the fact sheet cannot answer those questions, that is also an answer.

In closing, a 21% line on a ranking is a record of 2026 so far. It is not a 21% Treasury bill. See what the sheet names, and what it does not.

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