On Tuesday, 10 November 2026, President Bola Tinubu declared a monthly minimum pension of N52,500 for eligible retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

He was represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the State House in Abuja.

The National Pension Commission, led by Director-General Omolola Oloworaran, set the figure and named the people it covers.

The floor has been in the law since 2004. Payment under it begins now.

Who is covered

PenCom says 173,209 retirees currently receive less than N52,500 a month and will be raised to that level. Of that group, 34 per cent are from federal service, 12 per cent from state employment, and 54 per cent from the private sector.

The private-sector share is the figure to sit with. The private sector is not Nigeria’s largest employer. It still accounts for more than half of those below the floor. Oloworaran said more than 65 per cent of private-sector retirees now earn less than N52,500 a month.

The top-up is paid from the Pension Protection Fund, which holds more than N400 billion. The Federal Government and the pension industry have put money in. Private employers are being asked to contribute as well.

State retirees face an extra condition. Their state must pay into the Pension Protection Fund before they can benefit. PenCom says it is still working out how those state contributions will work. Until a state pays in, its retirees wait.

What the number is

N52,500 a month is N630,000 a year. Oloworaran said the figure was validated by an actuary and will be reviewed from time to time. Some retirees, she told the launch, currently receive just above N20,000 a month. For a person on N20,000, the new floor is more than two and a half times their present pension, a rise of about N32,500 a month.

There was no earlier paid minimum for contributory retirees to compare this with. Section 71 of the Pension Reform Act 2004, and Sections 82 and 84 of the 2014 Act, provided for a floor. Tinubu said that until this week, no naira had been paid under that provision.

“From this day, there is a floor beneath the Nigerian retiree,” he said.

He also said future governments should raise the floor, and should not take it away.

If you are already retired

If you already retired under the scheme and your monthly pension is below ₦52,500, PenCom says your payment will be raised to that amount, provided you are eligible. The commission has said the uplift applies at once.

The floor does not replace your Retirement Savings Account. Your Pension Fund Administrator still pays the pension your RSA can support. The Protection Fund makes up the difference, up to ₦52,500.

A second programme launched the same day, PenCare, is meant to give low-income retirees access to essential healthcare at no charge. The industry has committed more than ₦7 billion to it, and almost 30,000 retirees already have premiums paid. Medical bills are often what empties a small pension. This sits beside the new floor.

If you are still paying into an RSA

If you are still contributing, the floor is a backstop for a thin account. It does not replace the pension the RSA itself has to produce. Your pension will still be set by what you and your employer pay in, how faithfully those sums are remitted, how long you work, and what the fund earns.

A worker who reaches retirement with a small RSA, after years of low pay, late remittances or short service, may land on the N52,500 floor. A worker whose account can already pay more than that will see no change from the new rule. The floor sits under the pension. The RSA balance is still what determines whether you stay above it.

That is why remittances still matter. An employer that delays the monthly payment into your RSA shrinks the balance that has to last the rest of your life. The Protection Fund will not turn a neglected account into a comfortable pension. It will stop an eligible payment from falling below N52,500, for as long as the fund is kept up.

The review clause matters too. A fixed naira floor loses value when prices rise. The commission says the N52,500 will be reviewed. The test, for retirees and for workers still saving, is whether those reviews keep pace.

In closing

Nigeria now has a paid pension floor for those retirees, 22 years after the law first provided for one. For 173,209 retirees, the monthly payment is not meant to fall below N52,500. For everyone still paying into an RSA, the working conclusion is simpler. The size of the account still sets the pension. The floor only steps in if that pension would otherwise fall below N52,500.

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