Demand for the British pound is picking up in Nigeria as holiday travel, seasonal shopping, and extra tuition and fee payments to UK universities get underway.

Demand for the British pound is picking up in Nigeria as holiday travel, seasonal shopping, and extra tuition and fee payments to UK universities get underway.

Earlier in the cycle, seasonal buying pushed the exchange rate to N1,825/£ in September before broad sterling softness pulled it back below N1,800/£.

GBP/NGN is trading around N1823/£, caught between two competing forces: Local seasonal demand: Opportunistic buying in Nigeria tied to year-end travel, retail spending, and UK University payments. UK monetary policy: Shifting market expectations around Bank of England interest rate moves.

Market forecasts point to a N1,825/£ to N1,840/£ trading band through the end of the year. Currency strategists view a lasting drop below N1,750/£ as unlikely, pointing to two primary pillars supporting the pound.

Foreign exchange traders watch support and resistance levels on the naira-pound exchange rate, as short-term direction remains subject to competing pressures of central bank policies, inflation and capital flows.

The British pound could advance beyond the band ceiling of N1,850/£ on macroeconomic data or surprise capital inflows, with room for N1,862/£.

A hawkish CBN coupled with the BoE under less pressure to hold or raise rates; the pair could back down below N1,740/£ to N1,720/£ with the United Kingdom’s CPI index showing slowing inflation.

However, longer-term pressures on N1,850/£ could be capped by the CBN’s excess FX reserves ($55 billion). FPI inflows and foreign FX inflows supporting Nigeria’s higher-yield local-currency bond market could accelerate this downward trend to N1,720/£ or below.

The British pound pulled back from one- year lows against the dollar.

GBP/USD recovered from a fresh one-year low amid an AI rebound and BoE discussion. The pair rose near one-year lows against the dollar on Tuesday, following Monday’s AI-stock rally and a rotating bullish outlook on Fed rate cuts.

The pair traded at 1. 3035 in the markets, a little above the fresh one-year low of 1. $1.3011 set on Monday, down from $1. 3145.

The AI rebound, a shift in price- quote expectations for rate cuts, and a market view that changed drastically in US equity markets after headlines that Nvidia’s Jensen Huang was restored as chief executive officer- not even a week after his getting rid of an espionage accusation and adultery increased.

The information supported AI- connected stocks, put overfinancing fears to the side, and generated a bull market expectation for aggressive Fed rate of interest cuts in December.

The boost in risk appetite did some of Friday’s flight into Treasuries, helping lead US 2-year yields to finish modestly higher and enabling the dollar index to post gains above 104. Britain: UK information presses prior to BoE speech. The UK data event on Tuesday is light, with investors focusing on a timetable look by BoE regulator Megan Greene.

GBP/USD responded to weaker-than- expected initial November organization for task information published on Monday, showing the UK services and producing sectors expanded at a slower rate than expected.

The US Dollar gained ground against a basket of its major peers on Tuesday, nearing a 20-month high touched in the previous session after a rally in US artificial intelligence shares. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major currencies, was a touch higher at about 104.37. 37.

The index was still close to the 20-month high, touched at 104. 57 on Monday despite the gains on Tuesday,. Yesterday’s sharp rally was mostly attributed to fresh investor sentiment in favor of US tech and AI stocks following the return of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia.

That leadership announcement kicked off a buying frenzy in the US AI sector, prompting capital to flow into dollar- denominated assets and strengthening the greenback’s overall positive momentum.