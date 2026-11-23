Nigeria’s foreign exchange turnover increased by 36.59% week-on-week to $4.67 billion in the week ended November 20, 2026, marking one of the highest weekly trading values recorded this year despite a sharp decline in forward transactions.

According to FMDQ foreign exchange trading data reviewed by Nairametrics, turnover rose from $3.42 billion in the preceding week.

Cordros Securities reported that foreign portfolio investor demand outweighed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) $1.30 billion sales to meet huge demand during the review week.

The increase in trading activity came as the naira depreciated by 2.50% during the week to close at N1,394/$, its weakest closing level in eight months.

Spot FX trades dominate turnover:

FMDQ weekly trading data shows that foreign exchange turnover increased by approximately $1.25 billion during the week, with spot transactions accounting for nearly all recorded trading activity.

The increase in spot transactions amounted to approximately $1.40 billion, exceeding the $1.25 billion net increase in total turnover, as forward transactions declined by $146.74 million.

Average daily turnover rose to $934.50 million from $684.18 million in the preceding week, reflecting stronger activity in the foreign exchange market.

Spot foreign exchange transactions increased by 43.08% to $4.64 billion, representing 99.40% of total turnover.

Spot transactions accounted for 94.89% of total turnover in the preceding week.

Forward foreign exchange transactions declined sharply by 83.88% to $28.19 million, reducing their share of turnover to 0.60%.

The week’s $4.64 billion spot turnover was nearly three times the $1.632 billion reported for the week ended September 30.

The sharp increase in spot transactions occurred alongside a significant contraction in forward trading, reflecting a shift in the composition of reported foreign exchange transactions.

However, the FMDQ figures do not indicate whether the higher spot turnover resulted primarily from increased dollar supply or stronger demand.

The distinction is important because higher trading volumes do not necessarily translate into improved foreign exchange liquidity or a stronger naira.

FPI demand outweighs CBN intervention:

The naira weakened throughout the trading week beginning Monday, November 16, despite increased interbank activity and the CBN’s reported intervention in the foreign exchange market.

According to Cordros Securities, sustained demand from foreign portfolio investors outweighed the central bank’s $1.30 billion intervention.

The naira’s closing rate weakened from N1,360/$ on Monday to N1,394/$ on Friday, November 20, representing a depreciation of 2.50%.

The parallel-market rate weakened by 2.33% to N1,458/$, while the one-month forward rate depreciated by 2.7% to N1,414.99/$.

At the official CBN’s Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) window, interbank turnover increased from $68.66 million on Monday to $815.57 million on Friday, a rise of approximately 1,088%.

Nairametrics’ calculation of daily CBN interbank figures on NFEM showed approximately $2.55 billion in turnover across the five sessions.

The $4.67 billion reported by FMDQ and the approximately $2.55 billion calculated from CBN interbank figures reflect different reporting scopes and should not be added together or treated as directly comparable measures of market liquidity.

Cordros expects foreign exchange demand pressures to persist through the remainder of 2026, citing weaker net foreign inflows and investor caution ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Tajudeen Olayinka, Chief Executive Officer of Wyoming Capital Partners, also identified political uncertainty as a factor shaping investor decisions.

“Foreign portfolio investors are equally concerned about the possibility of a return to populist economic policies.”

Olayinka explained that perceived policy risks could discourage investors from committing funds, thereby reducing foreign exchange inflows.

The discussion also extended to foreign participation in the Dangote refinery’s public offer, which attracted orders worth nearly $4.5 billion.

Abiodun Ogunniyi, Head of Research at IRON Capital Partners, identified foreign subscriptions and currency conversions as potential contributors to market flows, while Olayinka noted that naira conversions by foreign subscribers could support dollar supply.

However, Olayinka said investor exits and festive-season import demand could offset those inflows, adding that a sector-level breakdown would be needed to confirm the drivers of trading activity.

FX turnover nears August peak:

The $4.67 billion recorded in the week ended November 20 was below the $5.06 billion reported for the week ended August 21, but exceeded the $4.375 billion recorded in the week ended July 24.

Nairametrics previously reported that turnover reached $5.06 billion in the week ended August 21, representing a 146.12% increase from $2.05 billion in the preceding week.

Spot transactions accounted for $5.01 billion, or 99.03%, of turnover during the August peak.

The latest $4.67 billion turnover also exceeded the $4.375 billion recorded in the week ended July 24.

Nigeria’s gross external reserves declined by $211.92 million to $54.65 billion as of November 19, 2026.

The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet today, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24 amid continued pressure on the naira.

The currency also weakened across longer-dated forward contracts during the latest trading week.

The three-month forward rate declined by 2.7% to N1,451.81/$, while the six-month rate weakened by 2.1% to N1,495.98/$.

The one-year forward rate depreciated by 2.0% to N1,597.57/$.

Olayinka noted that the CBN typically intervenes when foreign exchange demand and supply are out of balance, while external debt servicing also draws on reserves.

Cordros Securities maintains that the central bank’s external reserve buffers remain sufficient to support continued intervention, although attention will remain on dollar liquidity and the CBN’s policy response ahead of the festive season.