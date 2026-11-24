An Abuja High Court has ordered an interim freeze on N135.55 billion held by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) as a stakeholder in a dispute over Paris Club refunds.

An Abuja High Court has ordered an interim freeze on N135.55 billion held by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) as a stakeholder in a dispute over Paris Club refunds.

The order followed a suit by a consultant, Dr Ted Iseghohi-Edwards, who is seeking to recover $100 million he claims is owed to him under an indemnity agreement with the Forum over consultancy fees linked to the refunds.

Justice O. C. Agbaza granted the interim Mareva injunction on November 19, restraining the Incorporated Trustees of the NGF from withdrawing, transferring, dissipating or otherwise dealing with the funds.

The order also directed 29 commercial banks to preserve any NGF funds in their custody and disclose within 48 hours whether they maintain accounts containing the disputed money. The banks must identify such accounts, their currencies, available balances and the amounts preserved under the order.

The amount represents $100 million, equivalent to N135.55 billion converted at an exchange rate of N1,355.80 to the dollar.

Why the claimant is seeking $100 million from NGF

The injunction followed an ex-parte application filed by Dr. Ted Iseghohi-Edwards, who is seeking recovery of the $100 million based on an indemnity issued by the NGF on December 20, 2018.

Iseghohi-Edwards, who carries on business as Edwards and Partners Law Firm, argued that the money belongs to him under the indemnity, which arose from an arrangement in which the Federal Government paid $100 million to the NGF to hold as stakeholder pending the determination of the government’s liability for legal and consultancy fees.

The fees reportedly arose from services rendered in connection with the London and Paris Club loan transactions.

The claimant said he was retained by the Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to represent the 774 local government councils in matters relating to the London and Paris Clubs refunds.

He subsequently instituted Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/856/2016 against the Federal Government over outstanding professional fees.

According to his court filings, the Federal High Court delivered judgment on February 16, 2018, establishing the government’s indebtedness of $318 million.

The claimant said the Federal Government subsequently made a part-payment of $159 million through Promissory Notes.

He argued that the judgment fulfilled the condition contained in the NGF’s indemnity, making the $100 million payable directly to him.

Under the indemnity, the NGF had undertaken to pay the claimant the money if the Federal Government was found liable.

Claimant alleges NGF failed to honour indemnity

Iseghohi-Edwards said he formally demanded payment from the NGF through a letter dated October 8, 2026, but the forum allegedly failed to honour its undertaking.

He subsequently approached the FCT High Court, expressing concerns that the NGF could transfer, disburse or dissipate the funds before the determination of his substantive claim.

The claimant also told the court that he could not identify the specific bank accounts holding the money without judicial intervention.

He argued that the injunction was necessary to preserve the subject matter of the dispute and prevent any eventual judgment from becoming difficult to enforce.

Justice Agbaza adjourned the matter until December 1 for the hearing of the Motion on Notice and directed the claimant to serve the court order on all respondents.

The prolonged dispute over Paris Club consultancy fees

The latest court action is part of a series of legal disputes and payment claims arising from consultancy fees linked to the Paris Club refunds.

In April 2026, the Federal Government and Senator Ned Nwoko, alongside other defendants, began moves to settle a separate multi-million-dollar dispute involving promissory notes issued to consultants. The case, which involves claims including $159 million and other sums, was adjourned to June 29 for a possible report of settlement.

Around the same period, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Patrick Ikwueto raised concerns over what he described as alleged consultant enrichment schemes connected to the London and Paris Club refund claims.

He claimed that more than $250 million had already been paid in respect of such claims, with another $400 million being pursued, and called for an inter-agency verification of the payments and outstanding demands.