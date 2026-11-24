A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Gwarinpa, Abuja, has ordered the former President of the NNPC Staff Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society, Olalekan Ogunbayo, to appear in court on December 15, 2026, for arraignment over an alleged N582 million fraud.

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Gwarinpa, Abuja, has ordered the former President of the NNPC Staff Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society, Olalekan Ogunbayo, to appear in court on December 15, 2026, for arraignment over an alleged N582 million fraud.

Justice Leslie Wike gave the order on Monday, November 23, 2026, according to a statement issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ogunbayo and Abolade Nurudeen are being prosecuted by the EFCC over alleged criminal misappropriation, conspiracy and corruption in connection with the diversion of N582 million realised from the sale of a property belonging to the NNPC Staff Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society.

Judge threatens arrest

At Monday’s proceedings, EFCC counsel, R.U. Adagba, told the court that the matter was scheduled for arraignment but that the first defendant was again absent.

Adagba informed the court that Ogunbayo was also absent at the previous sitting on October 26, 2026, despite an undertaking by his counsel to produce him in court.

She urged the court to issue a warrant of arrest against him pursuant to Sections 35, 114 and 115 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

She cited his “repeated failure to appear, the lack of an explanation for his absence and the prosecution’s inability to establish his whereabouts” as grounds for issuing a bench warrant.

The prosecution counsel explained that several efforts had been made to secure Ogunbayo’s appearance, including written invitations and attempts to reach his surety, who stood for him when he was granted administrative bail.

She maintained that the defendant was aware of the charges against him, having personally deposed to an affidavit in support of a bail application before the court on October 13, 2026.

However, counsel to the first defendant, Innocent Adoo, acknowledged that he had undertaken to produce his client but stressed that the prosecution had not served him with a copy of the charge.

Adoo added that his client had been invited by the Inspector-General of Police and the Code of Conduct Bureau over the same subject matter.

He was quoted as saying that obtaining a copy of the charge would enable his client to establish that the matter was already before the court when responding to the invitations.

However, Adagba insisted that the court had not made any order authorising service of the charge on him on behalf of the first defendant.

Adagba maintained that the defendant was fully aware of the pending criminal proceedings, having personally filed an affidavit in support of his bail application before the court.

Regarding the invitations by the police and the Code of Conduct Bureau, she stated that the EFCC was not a party to any separate proceedings involving the other agencies.

In her ruling, Justice Wike directed that the charge against Ogunbayo be served on him through his counsel, Adoo.

The judge further warned that the defendant risked being arrested if he failed to appear in court on the next adjourned date.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until December 15, 2026, for arraignment.

EFCC’s previous rearraignment of other cooperative executives

The development comes months after the EFCC re-arraigned two executives of the Covenant Fadama Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society, its Secretary, Okewole Dayo, and Chairman, Katung Jonas, in 2025 over alleged fraud involving N178.885 million.

They were re-arraigned before Justice Sharon T. Ishaya of the Federal High Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State.

The duo were arraigned on a 23-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence and money laundering involving N178.885 million.

What you should know

The EFCC, as part of its anti-corruption drive, has also arraigned a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Edetanle, over alleged money laundering involving $385,000 and N165.5 million.

Edetanle was brought before the Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday, where he is facing a seven-count charge bordering on abuse of office, unlawful enrichment and money laundering.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges, paving the way for trial.