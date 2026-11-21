Crypto exchange, Binance, has secured a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing order from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Courts as part of efforts to recover cryptocurrency assets stolen during a security incident on October 29, 2026.

Crypto exchange, Binance, has secured a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing order from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Courts as part of efforts to recover cryptocurrency assets stolen during a security incident on October 29, 2026.

The order, described by the legal team representing the cryptocurrency exchange as potentially the largest publicly known freezing order of its kind, is designed to prevent the perpetrators from accessing the stolen assets and support their recovery.

In a statement dated November 20, 2026, Binance said the court also granted interim proprietary injunctions and delivery up orders against different categories of unidentified defendants, alongside interim proprietary orders against certain named defendants holding some of the stolen assets.

The company said the orders would enable it to pursue every lawful avenue to trace, freeze and recover the assets, while providing the legal backing required by some financial institutions and industry partners before frozen funds can be returned.

Binance says users’ funds fully replenished

Binance said assets affected by the October 29 security incident had been fully replenished, adding that users were protected and the company had absorbed the financial impact of the incident.

However, the exchange said its recovery efforts would continue despite restoring the affected assets, stressing that its responsibility extended beyond compensating users.

Dugan Bliss, Deputy General Counsel at Binance, said the company would continue using available legal mechanisms to trace and recover the stolen assets.

“Users are protected, and Binance has absorbed the financial impact, but our responsibility does not stop there. We will continue using every lawful tool available to trace, freeze and recover stolen assets, support our partners in returning funds where possible, and keep those assets out of the hands of the attackers,” Bliss said.

Court order targets 26,000 wallet addresses

A notable feature of the court order is the provision for service through blockchain networks and the publication of a constantly updated list of cryptocurrency wallet addresses identified as holding stolen assets.

According to Gibson Dunn, the law firm representing Binance, the list currently covers approximately 26,000 wallet addresses and will be updated as additional addresses linked to the stolen assets are identified.

The arrangement is intended to help exchanges, issuers and other cryptocurrency industry participants identify and freeze the assets quickly, even as the perpetrators attempt to move or launder them.

M. Kendall Day of Gibson Dunn described the $6.5 billion injunction as one of the largest publicly known freezing orders ever made.

He said the legal team had also secured proprietary injunctions and delivery up orders, which would support Binance’s efforts to recover the stolen property.

Day noted that the ability to serve court orders through blockchain networks and notify the market through an evolving list of wallet addresses represented an innovative approach to cryptocurrency asset recovery.

He also commended the ADGM Courts for granting the orders at speed, describing the development as evidence of the court’s willingness to adopt innovative legal processes.

Binance records the biggest crypto heist

Late October, Nairametrics reported that Hackers stole more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency from digital wallets held at Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, in what investigators described as the biggest crypto theft in history.

The attack, which occurred was linked by multiple blockchain intelligence firms to North Korean cybercriminals, although investigations into the incident are ongoing.

At the time, Binance confirmed that its initial investigation traced the breach to an engineer’s laptop, which allegedly enabled the attacker to gain access to a service container and initiate unauthorised withdrawal transactions.

The incidence led to the exit of Binance’s Chief Financial Officer, Kaiser Ng, who resigned days after the attack.

The company confirmed that Ng, who has spent more than five years with Binance, will be replaced by Justin Yek, a former finance executive at payments company Airwallex.